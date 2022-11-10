Evolva Holding SA
Reinach, 10 November 2022 - Evolva (SIX: EVE) a pioneer in the field of natural molecules and industrial biotech, has received approval for its Veri-teTM Resveratrol from the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply for animal nutrition and health, covering all animal species and all applications, including veterinary supplements.
The approval is an important milestone as it opens up exciting opportunities in the Brazilian market where Evolva already has regulatory approval for use of its Veri-teTM Resveratrol for use in dietary supplements for humans. Under the branding of Veri-teTM PETS, the formulations will be marketed by Evolva's existing Brazilian distribution partner, Tovani Benzaquen Ingredients ("Tovani").
Anne De Vos, Chief Commercial Officer of Evolva, comments: "Following initial sales with our Veri-teTM Resveratrol product offering for use in dietary supplements for humans, the approval and registration for use in dietary supplements and feed for all animal species significantly expands the addressable market for us in Brazil. Veri-teTM Resveratrol today is the main pillar of Evolva's Health Ingredients business and a key contributor to our ambition to significantly boost growth. We will work with our trusted partner Tovani to jointly address this additional market potential."
Important dates
09 March 2023 Full-year 2022 results
18 April 2023 Annual General Meeting
Contact
Doris Rudischhauser
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
+41 79 410 81 88
dorisr@evolva.com
About Veri-teTM Resveratrol
Resveratrol is a polyphenolic compound that occurs naturally in plants such as grapes, peanuts, cranberries and other berries, albeit at low concentrations. Evolva's Veri-teTM Resveratrol is a nature-based high-purity ingredient, made via fermentation, which ensures a stable, traceable and reliable supply. The ingredient is offered in different formats such as a cold-water dispersible or an oil and water-soluble resveratrol and is sold for use in dietary supplements, functional beverages, cosmetics, pharma applications and animal health markets.
About Evolva
Evolva is a Swiss biotech company focused on the research, development and commercialization of ingredients based on nature. We have leading businesses in Flavors and Fragrances, Health Ingredients and Health Protection. Evolva's employees, half of which are women, are dedicated to make the best products that can contribute to health, wellbeing and sensory enjoyment. Find out more at evolva.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.
For Evolva multimedia content, please visit: evolva.com/multimedia-library.
