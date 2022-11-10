Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): Regulatory Approval

Evolva receives approval for Veri-teTM Resveratrol for animal health in Brazil



10.11.2022 / 07:01 CET/CEST



Reinach, 10 November 2022 - Evolva (SIX: EVE) a pioneer in the field of natural molecules and industrial biotech, has received approval for its Veri-teTM Resveratrol from the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply for animal nutrition and health, covering all animal species and all applications, including veterinary supplements. The approval is an important milestone as it opens up exciting opportunities in the Brazilian market where Evolva already has regulatory approval for use of its Veri-teTM Resveratrol for use in dietary supplements for humans. Under the branding of Veri-teTM PETS, the formulations will be marketed by Evolva's existing Brazilian distribution partner, Tovani Benzaquen Ingredients ("Tovani"). Anne De Vos, Chief Commercial Officer of Evolva, comments: "Following initial sales with our Veri-teTM Resveratrol product offering for use in dietary supplements for humans, the approval and registration for use in dietary supplements and feed for all animal species significantly expands the addressable market for us in Brazil. Veri-teTM Resveratrol today is the main pillar of Evolva's Health Ingredients business and a key contributor to our ambition to significantly boost growth. We will work with our trusted partner Tovani to jointly address this additional market potential." Important dates 09 March 2023 Full-year 2022 results 18 April 2023 Annual General Meeting Contact Doris Rudischhauser Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications +41 79 410 81 88 dorisr@evolva.com About Veri-teTM Resveratrol Resveratrol is a polyphenolic compound that occurs naturally in plants such as grapes, peanuts, cranberries and other berries, albeit at low concentrations. Evolva's Veri-teTM Resveratrol is a nature-based high-purity ingredient, made via fermentation, which ensures a stable, traceable and reliable supply. The ingredient is offered in different formats such as a cold-water dispersible or an oil and water-soluble resveratrol and is sold for use in dietary supplements, functional beverages, cosmetics, pharma applications and animal health markets. About Evolva Evolva is a Swiss biotech company focused on the research, development and commercialization of ingredients based on nature. We have leading businesses in Flavors and Fragrances, Health Ingredients and Health Protection. Evolva's employees, half of which are women, are dedicated to make the best products that can contribute to health, wellbeing and sensory enjoyment. Find out more at evolva.com and connect with us on LinkedIn. For Evolva multimedia content, please visit: evolva.com/multimedia-library. Disclaimer

This announcement is not an offer of securities into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered, pledged, sold, delivered or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from, or transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States. Further, the securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the applicable securities laws of Canada, Australia or Japan or under the applicable securities laws of any other jurisdiction where to do so might constitute a violation of such laws.

This press release contains specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like believe, assume, expect or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.

