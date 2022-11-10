IMCD N.V.: IMCD reports 59% EBITA growth in the first nine months of 2022

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (10 November 2022) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces its first nine months 2022 results.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Gross profit growth of 42% to EUR 883.0 million (+35% on a constant currency basis)

• Operating EBITA increase of 59% to EUR 443.5 million (+51% on a constant currency basis)

• Net result increase of 74% to EUR 264.0 million (+65% on a constant currency basis)

• Cash earnings per share increased by 57% to EUR 5.34 (first nine months of 2021: EUR 3.40)

• Since the end of Q2 2022, IMCD acquired PromaPlast in Mexico/USA, Kuni Chemical in Japan and signed an agreement to acquire Sanrise in China

Piet van der Slikke, CEO: "I am pleased to report strong results in the first nine months of the year, with operating EBITA growth of 59%, or EUR 164 million, and an increase in cash earnings per share of 57%. All regions realised double-digit organic growth numbers. In addition, we successfully expanded our global network and product portfolio by acquisitions in all of our regions, most recently in Mexico and US, Japan and China. It is likely that the uncertainty in the market due to a number of global macro-economic and geopolitical concerns, will persist in the following quarters. Nevertheless, we are confident that with our diversified business model, strong financial position and our diverse and entrepreneurial teams, we remain well positioned to deliver future growth."

