The oil market has shown strong distortions since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. If you look at the global economic situation, you would inevitably expect the demand for oil to fall. However, due to the sanctions imposed by the Western industrialized nations on the aggressor Russia, other supply routes for the black gold have become established. Europe in particular is severely undersupplied, leading to extreme prices in the industrial and private sectors. If there are any profiteers at all from the current geopolitical situation, it is the oil and gas producers from North America, because they can run their pumps at full throttle and sell at good market prices. It is therefore worth looking again to Saskatchewan.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...