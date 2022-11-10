DJ Hardman & Co Research on ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (ICGT) - 1H'23 and beyond: safe harbour in the storm

1H'23 and beyond: safe harbour in the storm

ICGT reported another strong half-year, with an NAV per share total return of 10.9% and sterling portfolio returns of 12.4% (local currency 7.4%). Total proceeds and new investments were strong, at GBP107m and GBP144m, respectively. At this stage of the cycle, disciplined net investment is expected, capitalising on attractive opportunities, especially in secondaries. ICGT saw an average 25.2% exit uplift, despite the challenging market conditions. Investment remains focused on businesses with good risk-adjusted returns and defensive growth characteristics. The board is optimising shareholder returns with a progressive dividend policy and share buybacks.

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/1h23-and-beyond-safe-harbour-in-the-storm/

