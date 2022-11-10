Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.11.2022
14 Mal „Strong Buy": Ungebrochen! – Nur noch 2 Cent bis zur „magischen" Marke
WKN: 884637 ISIN: GB0003292009 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
10.11.2022 | 08:49
Hardman & Co Research on ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (ICGT) - 1H'23 and beyond: safe harbour in the storm

DJ Hardman & Co Research on ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (ICGT) - 1H'23 and beyond: safe harbour in the storm

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research on ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (ICGT) - 1H'23 and beyond: safe harbour in the storm 10-Nov-2022 / 07:15 GMT/BST

Hardman & Co Research on ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (ICGT):

1H'23 and beyond: safe harbour in the storm

ICGT reported another strong half-year, with an NAV per share total return of 10.9% and sterling portfolio returns of 12.4% (local currency 7.4%). Total proceeds and new investments were strong, at GBP107m and GBP144m, respectively. At this stage of the cycle, disciplined net investment is expected, capitalising on attractive opportunities, especially in secondaries. ICGT saw an average 25.2% exit uplift, despite the challenging market conditions. Investment remains focused on businesses with good risk-adjusted returns and defensive growth characteristics. The board is optimising shareholder returns with a progressive dividend policy and share buybacks.

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/1h23-and-beyond-safe-harbour-in-the-storm/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Mark Thomas 
London                        mt@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44(0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1483717 10-Nov-2022

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 10, 2022 02:15 ET (07:15 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
