A leading African mining company based in Democratic Republic of Congo will benefit from SES's O3b high-throughput, low-latency connectivity delivered by Shevon

A leading African mining company based in the DRC will be enjoying high-speed satellite-based connectivity services as part of a new agreement between Shevon and SES, the two companies announced today. The two-year agreement will see Shevon provide for the first time SES's O3b Medium earth Orbit (MEO) high-throughput and low-latency connectivity services, enabling the DRC mining company to implement new services and applications that will improve workers' safety, digitalise operations and maximise profitability through increased agility and automation. The new agreement reflects the strength and success of the existing long-term partnership between the two companies.

Craig Jennings, CEO of Shevon, said, "SES has been providing us geostationary satellite capacity for years and it has served us well. However, in recent years, we have seen the energy sector in this region growing and developing where the demand for reliable, high-throughput and low-latency services is more critical than ever. We are excited for our first MEO contract with SES and how the low-latency services will transform our business."

Caroline Kamaitha, Vice President of Sales Africa at SES, said, "Digitalisation is helping the mining industry to evolve. High-throughput, low-latency connectivity and native integration with cloud platforms is enabling a new generation of more profitable operators, who can also boast high levels of oversight and compliance over their remote sites. At SES, we are proud to be helping to spearhead this change through our O3b MEO network and through our upcoming O3b mPOWER service."

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world's only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world's leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES's video network carries ~8,000 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 366 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

About Shevon

Shevon, a leading Satellite communications provider to the Marine, Oil Gas and Mining verticals knows that Satellite connectivity is critical to the future of mining, with the newest digital technologies bringing exponentially improved productivity, safer working conditions, lower operational costs and better utilization of existing assets to their client's operations. Through our partnership with SES, Shevon is enabling the latest in digital innovations, delivering high throughput and low latency connectivity solutions coupled with advanced networking and LAN integration. Shevon "partners" with their clients to deliver value added advanced Satellite systems coupled with "mobility" in mining Mesh Networks, delivering the necessary connectivity for Cloud Services, Mobility and IT/OT convergence to a fully connected mine. Shevon, as a Gold Partner of SES Networks is ideally positioned to offer our customers a fully managed, truly end-to-end, business driven solution from where all major aspects of the solution can be delivered by Shevon's capability in any market Marine, Oil Gas, Terrestrial and or combination. Further information is available at www.shevon.co.za

Contacts:

Suzanne Ong

External Communications

Tel. +352 710 725 500

suzanne.ong@ses.com