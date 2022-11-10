Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Directorate Change

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC ("the Company")

Appointment of Director

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Edward Tse as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from 24 November 2022. Upon appointment, he will also serve as a member of the Management Engagement Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee as well as the Audit and Risk Committee.

Dr. Edward Tse is founder and CEO, Gao Feng Advisory Company. He became one of the pioneers in China's management consulting industry, by building and running the Greater China operations of two leading international management consulting firms (BCG and Booz) for a period of 20 years. He has consulted to hundreds of companies, investors, start-ups, and public-sector organizations (both headquartered in and outside of China) on all critical aspects of business in China and China for the world. He has also advised the Chinese government organizations at different levels on strategies, state-owned enterprise reform and Chinese companies going overseas, as well as to the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank. He was, and is, a board member of several major Chinese companies.

As at the date of this announcement, Edward Tse does not hold any ordinary shares in the Company. There is no other information to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13R.

Natalia de Sousa

FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

Tel: 01737 837846

10 November 2022