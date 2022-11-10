Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.11.2022
WKN: A12F05 ISIN: FI4000092523 Ticker-Symbol: C72 
GlobeNewswire
10.11.2022 | 10:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Loudspring Plc changes name to Eagle Filters Group Abp (569/22)

Commencing November 14, 2022, Loudspring Plc's shares will be traded under its
new name, Eagle Filters Group Abp.ISIN code and order book ID will remain
unchanged. 

New company name:     Eagle Filters Group Abp
-------------------------------------------------
New short name:      EAGLES         
-------------------------------------------------
Unchanged ISIN code:   FI4000092523      
-------------------------------------------------
Unchanged order book ID: 120778         
-------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
