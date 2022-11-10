Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Loudspring Plc changes name to Eagle Filters Group Abp (569/22)

Commencing November 14, 2022, Loudspring Plc's shares will be traded under its new name, Eagle Filters Group Abp.ISIN code and order book ID will remain unchanged. New company name: Eagle Filters Group Abp ------------------------------------------------- New short name: EAGLES ------------------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: FI4000092523 ------------------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID: 120778 ------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com