Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq: SGEN) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed David R. Epstein as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and a member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Epstein brings more than 30 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, including more than 25 years at Novartis where he built its oncology business unit from initiation to second largest in the world and then served as CEO of Novartis Pharmaceuticals, a division of Novartis AG. More recently, he was executive partner at Flagship Pioneering. In addition, Seagen announced that Roger Dansey, M.D., who has served as Seagen's Chief Medical Officer (CMO) since 2018 and as Interim CEO since May 2022, has been appointed President, Research and Development. In this new role, Dr. Dansey will continue to serve as CMO reporting to David.

"Following a comprehensive search process, the Board selected David to serve as Seagen's next CEO. He shares Seagen's belief that our future is bright as we continue to build world-class capabilities in order to develop and commercialize new innovative treatments that improve the lives of patients with cancer. David's demonstrated ability to build and scale a global oncology business, his experience in both large multi-faceted organizations and small biotechnology startups, combined with deep oncology knowledge, provide the strategic and operational expertise needed to lead Seagen to the next level," said Felix J. Baker, Ph.D., Chair of the Board. "We are extremely grateful for Roger's successful leadership and dedication as interim CEO. We look forward to Roger being able to focus his efforts on further strengthening our early research efforts, as he has successfully done for development, and driving the innovative engine that has been the heart of Seagen to have an even greater impact on cancer patients in the future."

Mr. Epstein said, "I have long admired Seagen as a leader in the development and commercialization of transformative cancer therapies. Seagen is a pioneer in antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology with a portfolio of four approved medicines, a diverse pipeline of promising programs, and a science-driven, patient-first culture. I am honored to become CEO and work with the experienced team to further deliver on Seagen's mission to make a meaningful difference so that people who have been diagnosed with cancer can live better lives."

"I welcome David to the Seagen team and look forward to working closely with him as we continue to bring forward novel ADCs and other targeted treatments for cancer patients," said Dr. Dansey. "I am excited to bring my passion for science and innovation to my expanded role overseeing research and development as we continue to deliver on the full potential of our pipeline and programs."

About David R. Epstein

David R. Epstein has more than 30 years of drug development, deal making, commercialization and people leadership experience on a global scale. Most recently, he was executive partner at Flagship Pioneering, a builder of breakthrough bioplatform companies. From 2010 to mid-2016 he served as CEO of Novartis Pharmaceuticals, a division of Novartis AG. Previously, David started and led Novartis' Oncology and Molecular Diagnostic units. Over the course of his career, he led the development and commercialization of over 30 new molecular entities, including major breakthroughs such as Glivec, Tasigna, Gilenya, Cosentyx and Entresto. Mr. Epstein holds a B.S. Degree in Pharmacy from Rutgers University College of Pharmacy and an MBA in Finance and Marketing from the Columbia University Graduate School of Business.

About Roger Dansey, M.D.

Dr. Dansey joined Seagen as CMO in 2018, bringing extensive experience in cancer drug development. Previously, he was Therapeutic Area Head for Late-Stage Oncology at Merck Co., Inc., where he was responsible for registration efforts for Keytruda (pembrolizumab) across multiple tumor types. Earlier in his career, Dr. Dansey was the Vice President of Oncology Clinical Research at Gilead Sciences and the Global Development Lead for Xgeva (denosumab) at Amgen, where he held multiple roles in oncology and hematology.

About Seagen

Seagen is a global biotechnology company that discovers, develops and commercializes transformative cancer medicines to make a meaningful difference in people's lives. Seagen is headquartered in the Seattle, Washington area, and has locations in California, Canada, Switzerland and the European Union. For more information on the company's marketed products and robust pipeline, visit and follow @SeagenGlobal on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward looking, such as those, among others, relating to the potential of Seagen's pipeline and programs, and the company's efforts to build world-class capabilities in order to develop and commercialize new innovative treatments and to bring forward novel ADCs and other targeted treatments for cancer patients. Factors that may cause such a difference include, without limitation, the difficulty and uncertainty of pharmaceutical product development, the risk of adverse events or safety signals, the inability to show sufficient activity in clinical trials and the possibility of adverse regulatory actions. More information about the risks and uncertainties faced by Seagen is contained under the caption "Risk Factors" included in the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Seagen disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

