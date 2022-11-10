AMERICREW INC.: New 5 Year Partnership Between AmeriCrew and Vincennes University Strengthens In-Demand Career Opportunities for Veterans

DUMONT, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2022 / AmeriCrew, Inc. (OTC PINK:ACRU) and Vincennes University have formed a new partnership that values the unique skills of America's Veterans to help them develop innovative career paths in the Infrastructure sector that are in extremely high demand.

AmeriCrew is one of the first national Veteran Workforce Development companies focused on 5G wireless, Fiber and Clean Energy infrastructure projects. AmeriCrew will host the National Infrastructure Technician Academy (NITA) at Vincennes University's Vincennes Campus and additional Vincennes University sites statewide and military education facilities throughout the country.

AmeriCrew will collaborate with Vincennes University to integrate training, certification, and apprenticeship into the cirriculum as it develops careers and field leadership from our nation's transitioning warriors. The first year of the partnership is expected to produce 75-100 trained Veterans in to the workforce in Indiana alone.

"AmeriCrew is excited to team with a historic academic institution like Vincennes University as our primary educational partner," noted AmeriCrew CEO Kelley Dunne.

"Vincennes University brings over 220 years of academic expertise and experience to training and educating America's workforce. AmeriCrew looks forward to being a part of that legacy," continued Mr. Dunne.

Mr. Dunne added, "When AmeriCrew was looking for an experienced and qualified educational partner, Vincennes University stands out as a workforce development focused leader and a higher education institution that embraces AmeriCrew's "earn while you learn" approach. Veterans bring crucial contributions and vital leadership to the workplace."

Together AmeriCrew and Vincennes University will facilitate a bridge between the classroom, training labs, and work environment. The program will be led by experienced veteran field leadership, that will help Veterans successfully transition from the military to civilian life.

The AmeriCrew E-3 Model - Engage, Educate and Employ - will focus on Rural Fiber, 5G Wireless, and Clean Energy (Solar and EV or electric vehicle). Additionally, AmeriCrew will buildout and scale the program by providing jobs and long-term work opportunities through strategic partnerships with companies like MainStream Fiber Networks, AmeriCrew's Indiana anchor fiber customer.

Vets will be employed at several different companies with MainStream as the initial primary focus due to their demand. We are also highlighting MainStream because of their presence in the SW Indiana where VU is located.

VU has a long history of developing strong education and training programs in support of major corporate and industry partners which include notable graduates such as NBA Hall of Fame inductee, Bob McAdoo and musician John Mellencamp.

"Vincennes Univeristy specializes in custom training for employers, and we have the added benefit of a dedicated residence hall on campus for trainees," VU Vice President of Workforce Development and Community Services David Tucker said. " Our new partnership with AmeriCrew builds on the relationships we already have in place with well-known employers."

About Americrew, Inc.

AmeriCrew provides specialty contracting services to market participants in the telecom and clean energy industries throughout the United States. The majority of our workforce is staffed through a unique in-house training program through which we hire and train military veterans.

Visit www.AmeriCrew.com

About Vincennes University:

Vincennes University is a premier learning institution, widely recognized for leadership in innovation and delivery of successful educational experiences. A broad range of program offerings and a commitment to superior service ensure the University's role as an important link in Indiana's economic and cultural vitality. VU is a diverse community whose members all share responsibility for supporting the University's mission and are respected for their contributions.

Visit www.vinu.edu/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our new partnership with Vincennes University, including future locations where AmeriCrew will assist in its education efforts, the expected number of veterans to trained in the first 12 months, and our ability to buildout and scale the program. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events. Some or all of the events anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the possibility that we are not able to leverage our new partnership with Vincennes University to achieve the goals or outcomes anticipated or sought, regulatory obstacles arising from our involvement with an educational institution including our ability to obtain the requisite certifications or approvals in jurisdictions in which we pursue our partnership, the possibility that we are unable to raise capital as and when needed, our ability to recruit new employees and Veterans to participate in the program, the impact of COVID-19 including new variants and long-term and persistent effects the virus has had and may continue to have on the national economy, our inability to raise sufficient capital to sustain our operations and further our business goals as and when needed, the condition of the capital markets and opportunities for microcap companies, unfavorable regulatory or government spending changes in the industries in which we operate, and our ability to scale our operations as intended. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

AmeriCrew Contact:

Ross DiMaggio, CFO

609.433.6711

SOURCE: AMERICREW INC.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/724889/New-5-Year-Partnership-Between-AmeriCrew-and-Vincennes-University-Strengthens-In-Demand-Career-Opportunities-for-Veterans