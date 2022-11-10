Brampton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2022) - Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. (CSE: SNA) (CSE: SNA.CN) ("Star" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a Letter of Intent "LOI" with Renegade Air ("Renegade") in Kenya to purchase nine (9) units of the STAR-ISMS® (In-Flight Safety Monitoring System).

Renegade Air was founded in 2012. It now serves the aviation market safely flying to Wajir Airport and Kisumu International Airport using Bombardier manufactured aircraft along these routes. Apart from regularly scheduled passenger services, they also offer private charters, ACMI Leasing, Evacuation and Relief services. They operate a fleet of DASH 8 Q300, DASH 8 Q200, Cessna Caravans, Fokker 50 & Fokker 70 aircraft. Their unwavering commitment to maintaining high standards of safety' customer experience' quality and reliability has uniquely positioned Renegade to meet and exceed all of their clients' expectations. They provide top quality service in the air charter transport services and lease mid to large aircraft to clients in Africa.

Headquartered in Nairobi and operating from Wilson Airport, Renegade also delivers humanitarian assistance to remote locations in East, Central and South Africa. Their unique understanding of these regions allows them to deliver competitively priced services and value to their clients.

Capt. Jonathan Kordich Executive VP of Star stated, "It is critical for Airlines to modernize their fleets in the interest of Accident Prevention and Operational Optimization, with the STAR-A.D.S.® System. We praise the intent and changes Renegade Air is commencing, to upgrade to this advanced technology in the interest of Air Safety, Efficiency and Green Operations.

Alvin Mohamed, Accountable Manager and Director of Flight Operations of Renegade commented, "Using the STAR-ISMS® system will enable Renegade Air to enhance its commitment to high standards of Safety and Reliability to its clients and customers". The STAR-ISMS® system has the capability to extract Big Data from the current aircraft data-buses, and through Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence Technology can produce Incident / Accident Predictive and Preventative measures. Additionally, the Instant flight reports in Real-Time can provide the Airline dramatic Cost-Savings, without compromising the passengers comfort and safety.

About Star Navigation Systems www.star-navigation.com

Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. manufactures the In-flight Safety Monitoring System, STAR-ISMS®, the heart of the STAR-A.D.S.® System. The STAR-A.D.S.® System has real-time capability of tracking, performance trends and predicting incident-occurrences which enhances aviation safety and improves fleet management while reducing costs for the operator.

Star's MMI Division (Military and Defence) designs and manufactures high performance, mission critical, flight deck flat panel displays for defence and commercial aviation industries worldwide.

About Renegade Air - www.flyrenegadeair.com

Renegade Air established operations in 2012, providing aircraft leasing and charter solutions to ensure their operations continued growth as planned. Today, Renegade Air operates scheduled domestic flights services. The company also offers a range of customized solutions for the benefit of humanitarian and cargo operations by providing their aircraft on Charter or ACMI Leasing. They are a reliable partner and have tailor made solutions based on client requirements. The company also possess internal fleet maintenance capability. Renegade Air was voted the "Best Domestic Airline of the Year for 2022".

