Brampton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2022) - DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM) (OTCQX: DCMDF) ("DCM" or the "Company"), today announced that Richard Kellam, President & CEO of DCM, will be presenting in person at the Q4 Investor Summit Live in NYC at the Sheraton Times Square. During the presentation, Mr. Kellam will review the Company's strategic direction as well as its financial performance in fiscal 2022 year to date. His presentation will also be webcast live for those attending virtually. An archived recording will be made available in the Investor's section of the DCM website.

Event:Q4 Investor Summit

Date: November 14th, 2022

Presentation: November 14th at 12:00 P.M. ET

Location: Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel,

811 7th Avenue, W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019

Webcast: Click Here

Additional Information:

1x1s will be available for qualified investors.

The conference is completely complementary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration.

About DATA Communications Management Corp.

DCM is a marketing and business communications partner that helps companies simplify the complex ways they communicate and operate, so they can accomplish more with fewer steps and less effort. For over 60 years, DCM has been serving major brands in vertical markets including financial services, retail, healthcare, energy, other regulated industries, and the public sector. We integrate seamlessly into our clients' businesses thanks to our deep understanding of their needs, transformative tech-enabled solutions, and end-to-end service offering. Whether we're running technology platforms, sending marketing messages, or managing print workflows, our goal is to make everything surprisingly simple.

Additional information relating to DATA Communications Management Corp. is available on www.datacm.com, and in the disclosure documents filed by DATA Communications Management Corp. on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

Investor Relations:

James Lorimer, Chief Financial Officer

jlorimer@datacm.com

905-791-3151 x4101

www.ir.datacm.com

About Investor Summit Group

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q4 Investor Summit will take place in-person and virtually, featuring 50+ companies and over 300 investors comprised of institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com.

