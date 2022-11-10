Nashville, Tennessee and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2022) - Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. (TSXV: ALPS.U) (NASDAQ: ALPS) ("Alpine Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful repayment and reversion of the Red Dawn 1 development partnership ("Red Dawn 1") that it formed during the first quarter of 2022, along with the concurrent closing of Red Dawn 2 development partnership ("Red Dawn 2").

Red Dawn 1 partially funded the drilling and completion of a total of five wells and comprised a total capital program of approximately US$50.4 million, with 60% funded by external partners. As part of the completion of the Red Dawn 1 program, Alpine Summit has retired liabilities of approximately US$38.5 million.

Red Dawn 2 has an expanded capital program of approximately US$57.7 million, with approximately US$34.6 million of external development capital, and is expected to continue to develop assets within the Company's existing operational footprint.

Twelve of the Red Dawn 1 partners exercised the put right provided to such partners by Red Dawn 1 regarding residual interests in their associated investment and, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), elected to sell their remaining interest in Red Dawn 1 for 617,103 Class B non-voting units of HB2 Origination, LLC (which are exchangeable on a one-for-one basis for Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company), having a deemed value of US$5.16 per unit (which was calculated with reference to the trailing 30 day share price and the allowable discounts permitted by the policies of the TSXV), or a total of approximately US$3.2 million.

The issuance of securities on exercise of the put right by the Red Dawn 1 partners (the "Securities") is considered a "related party transaction" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") since one of the twelve partners is a director and one is an officer of the Company. Pursuant to Sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, the Company is exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation and minority shareholder approval because the Company's Class A subordinate voting shares are listed on the TSXV and the fair market value of such partners' participation is below 25% of the Company's market capitalization for purposes of MI 61-101.

The Securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the Securities may not be offered or sold within the United States, its territories or possessions, any state of the United States or the District of Columbia (collectively, the "United States") except in transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any Securities within the United States.

Share Repurchase Plan

As previously announced on September 27, 2022, Alpine Summit expanded its normal course issuer bid to include an automatic share repurchase plan, and as of November 8, 2022, the Company has repurchased 609,800 shares at an average price of $5.43 through the facilities of the TSXV.

