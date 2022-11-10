Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2022) - Lodestar Battery Metals Corp. (TSXV: LSTR) (OTCQB: SVTNF) ("Lodestar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has changed its name from "Silverton Metals Corp." to "Lodestar Battery Metals Corp." (the "Name Change"). The Company's common shares (the "Common Shares") will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under its new stock symbol "LSTR" effective November 14, 2022.

The CUSIP number assigned to the Common Shares following the Name Change will be 54019L109. No action is required by existing shareholders of the Company with respect to the Name Change. Certificates representing Common Shares under the old name of the Company will not be affected by the Name Change and will not need to be exchanged.

Engagement of Investor Relations

The Company has engaged IR Labs Inc. ("irlabs") to develop and manage a comprehensive investor relations and corporate communications program, as well as support strategic capital markets advisory services.

irlabs will be retained for a term of five months. As consideration for the services, the Company has agreed to pay irlabs a monthly fee of $5,000 plus applicable taxes payable from cash on hand. As additional consideration for the services, the Company also granted 100,000 options to irlabs at a price of $0.16 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. Other than the options granted to irlabs, irlabs will not have direct or indirect beneficial ownership of, control or direction over, or a combination of direct or indirect beneficial ownership of and of control or direction over, securities of the Company or the right to acquire securities of the Company, either in full or partial compensation for services.

irlabs' contact person, address, email, and telephone number are as follows: Alyssa Barry (Principal and Co-Founder), 400-22 E 5th Ave., Vancouver, BC, V5T 1G8, alyssa@irlabs.ca, 1-833-947-5227.

irlabs is a dynamic investor relations firm that applies innovative strategies to create visibility, drive investor engagement and make an impact. Headquartered in Vancouver, BC with team members located across North America, irlabs is industry and sector agnostic and supports both private and public companies with their investor relations programs, corporate communications and corporate governance. For more information visit www.irlabs.ca.

The investor relations engagement is subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Lodestar Battery Metals Corp.

Lodestar Battery Metals Corp. is a Canadian mining exploration company with the goal of further advancing its core properties with an ESG focus. Through additional project acquisitions and claim expansions, Silverton Metals will continue to expand and develop its property portfolio with a targeted focus in the battery metals space. Silverton management and board have experience identifying and evaluating acquisition targets and exploration prospects. The company intends to build a strong portfolio of battery metals projects to drive future growth by exploration success and from later stage projects with production potential. To achieve this growth the Silverton business plan calls for a dynamic combination of development of its existing properties, acquisitions, and partnerships. For more information visit: https://silvertonmetals.ca/.

Contact

Lodestar Battery Metals Corp.

Lowell Kamin, Chief Executive Officer (416) 272-1241

Email: investors@silvertonmetals.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual, and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates,

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

