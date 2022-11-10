Jorge Olson and Sandro Piancone's interview on Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 Trillion industry was filmed at the Nasdaq MarketSite studio in Times Square New York

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2022) - Hempacco Co, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ("Hempacco" or the "Company"), a hemp smokables company Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 Trillion industry with hemp cigarettes, smoking paper, and alternatives to nicotine tobacco, today announced its Founders will appear on the New to The Street show airing on Bloomberg on Thursday, November 10, at 6:00 pm EST / 3:00 pm PST.

New to The Street Show Host, Jane King, interviews Co-Founders Sandro Piancone, CEO, and Jorge Olson, CMO, from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio in Times Square New York. They provide an overview of Hempacco's mission and talk about the hemp industry and their expanding hemp smokables product lines, intellectual property, and brand partnerships with Hemp Hop and Cheech & Chong.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8020/143773_8f39bad874072b41_001full.jpg

"Our New to The Street interview recorded at the Nasdaq MarketSite has reached viewers on multiple major media outlets this week," said Mr. Sandro Piancone, CEO of Hempacco. "We want to thank host Jane King and the New to the Street production team for helping us to spread the word on Disrupting Tobacco with smoking alternatives to nicotine tobacco," concluded Mr. Sandro Piancone.

"I'm excited to share our Disrupting Tobacco message with the world on national television," said Jorge Olson, CMO and Co-Founder of Hempacco. "Our growing lines of hemp CBD cigarettes, hemp blunts, and other products, including those created and marketed in partnership with Rick Ross and Cheech and Chong, are catching the interest of major distributors and partners, and we look forward to sharing more updates on our continued success in the weeks and months ahead.," concluded Mr. Jorge Olson.

About Hempacco

Hempacco Co., Inc.'s goal is Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brand.

Hempacco's operating segments include:

Manufacturing of smokables, hemp rolling paper, and cannabinoid sticks Smokable technology development The Real Stuff brand of functional smokables and rolling paper Cheech and Chong Hemp Cigarettes and Hemp Hop Smokables with Rick Ross

Learn more at www.hempaccoinc.com

Order products at www.realstuffsmokables.com

