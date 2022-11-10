911inform Platform Earns U.S. and International Certifications to Reinforce Security and Data Integrity

The company is the only platform of its kind to receive all seven certifications across state, federal and globally-recognized programs.

WALL, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2022 / 911inform, the only notification and security management platform that bridges the gap between first responders and organizations, announces it has received major federal and state security certifications to solidify its standing as a leader in security management. The certifications, including SOC 2 Type 2, FedRAMP Ready, and the globally recognized ISO 27001, signal that the platform has the highest standards of cybersecurity, confidentiality and data integrity. It is the only platform of its kind to receive all seven certifications.

"911inform has made tremendous strides in our commitment to information security practices. Protecting client and employee data remains our number one priority while ensuring 911 emergency communications are delivered to first responders reliably, and securely," said Mike Kirilenko, Chief Security Officer at 911inform.

The security certifications include:

SOC 2 Type 2 - An independent audit via American Institute of Certified Public Accountant's proved 911inform's integration of security controls over a period of 12 months protects client confidentiality, data integrity, and availability.

ISO 27001 - The international IT standard solidifies 911inform's security practices, policies and implementation across the enterprise as well as its established procedures to manage data and information entrusted by its customers.

National Institute of Standards and Technology Cybersecurity Framework (NIST CSF) - 911inform has adopted the US Department of Commerce's framework to reduce IT infrastructure security risk across its enterprise.

Center for Internet Security (CIS) Critical Security Controls - 911inform has implemented CIS Critical Security Controls, ensuring the highest standards of cybersecurity and protecting the company, its customers, and its platform from cyber attacks.

Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Ready - Federal Security standard that gives 911inform the ability to do business with federal government entities, such as military bases, research institutes, and other government agencies.

AZRAMP and TXRAMP - 911inform has exceeded the state security standards that are required to do business with government entities in Arizona and Texas.

"We are proud to be a trusted partner for government agencies, first responders and other organizations across the U.S. to allow for a faster, more accurate and more secure solution to emergency events. Security and data privacy are our top priorities and we attribute these certifications to our dedicated IT team," said Ivo Allen, CEO of 911inform.

The company's platform delivers immediate response to emergencies with an all-encompassing emergency toolkit including precise caller location identification, connected building controls, and a detailed notification system to save valuable time in an emergency event. 911inform's technology is available to individuals, public organizations, and businesses in a wide range of industries including public municipalities, educational services, medical facilities, places of worship, sporting events, hotels, and restaurants.

For more information, visit 911inform.com.

About 911inform

911inform is the only all-encompassing platform to help emergency response teams better manage communication and connected-building controls directly related to an emergency. 911inform provides full situational awareness and communication across multiple platforms. Enhance your safety solutions for today's ever-changing technology for NG911. For more information, visit www.911inform.com

