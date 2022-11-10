JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Half-year Report

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-end investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED

31 AUGUST 2022

ANNOUNCEMENT - CORRECTION

10 NOVEMBER 2022

THE FOLLOWING ANNOUCEMENT CONTAINS THE FOLLOWING CHANGES TO THE INITIAL ANNOUCEMENT, RELEASED AT 07:00 ON 10 NOVEMBER 2022.

The removal of 'Salter Labs' from the third point in the 'Financial and Operational Highlights' section;

The inclusion of 'Cash and cash equivalents balance currently amounts to approximately $64 million' in the 'Investment Policy and Liquidity' section.

10 November 2022

JZ Capital Partners, the London listed fund that invests in US and European microcap companies and US real estate, announces its interim results for the six-month period ended 31 August 2022.

Financial and Operational Highlights

NAV per share of $4.71 (FYE 28/02/22: $4.29 ), representing an increase of 10%

(FYE 28/02/22: ), representing an increase of 10% NAV of $365.1 million (FYE 28/02/22: $332.3 million )

(FYE 28/02/22: ) Total realisation and distribution proceeds of $106 million , including the sale of JZCP's investments in Flow Control and Testing Services, and its co-investment in New Vitality.

, including the sale of JZCP's investments in Flow Control and Testing Services, and its co-investment in New Vitality. Despite economic headwinds, the US and European micro-cap portfolios have generally performed well, and both portfolios are working towards several realisations.

Investment Policy and Liquidity

The Company remains focused on the implementation of its New Investment Policy. This policy focuses on realising the maximum value from the Company's investment portfolio and, after repaying its debt obligations, returning capital to shareholders.

The Company drew down $31.5 million of Subordinated Notes under a facility made available by affiliates of Jay Jordan and David Zalaznick , which maturity was recently extended to 30 September 2023 .

of Subordinated Notes under a facility made available by affiliates of and , which maturity was recently extended to . The Company redeemed in full its £38.8 million of Convertible Unsecured Loan Stock (CULS) and £57.6 million of Zero Dividend Preference Shares (ZDPs) on their respective maturity dates.

In summary, the Company's outstanding debt has been reduced to (i) $45.0 million Senior Term Loan Facility due 26 January 2027 and (ii) $31.5 million of Subordinated Notes due 30 September 2023 .

Senior Term Loan Facility due and (ii) of Subordinated Notes due . Cash and cash equivalents balance currently amounts to approximately $64 million .

David Macfarlane, Chairman of JZCP, said: "The past year and a half have been transformational for the Company. The successful realization of several investments has increased the Company's NAV and generated substantial liquidity, allowing it to dramatically reduce its debt obligations and achieve financial stability.

Whilst it may take more time than anticipated due to the economic downturn, the Board is confident that the New Investment Policy will be implemented in an orderly manner and that, in due course, a significant amount of capital will be able to be returned to shareholders."

About JZ Capital Partners Limited

JZCP has investments in US and European micro-cap companies, as well as real estate properties in the US.

JZCP's Investment Adviser is Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc. ("JZAI") which was founded by David Zalaznick and Jay Jordan in 1986. JZAI has investment professionals in New York, Chicago, London and Madrid.

In August 2020, the Company's shareholders approved changes to the Company's investment policy. Under the new policy, the Company will make no further investments except in respect of which it has existing obligations and to continue selectively to support the existing portfolio. The intention is to realise the maximum value of the Company's investments and, after repayment of all debt, to return capital to shareholders.

JZCP is a Guernsey domiciled closed-ended investment company authorised by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. JZCP's shares trade on the Specialist Fund Segment of the London Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit www.jzcp.com.

Important Notice:

This announcement includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "estimates", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements relate to matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The Company's actual investment performance, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, policies and the development of its strategies may differ materially from the impression created by the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement. In addition, even if the investment performance, result of operations, financial condition, liquidity and policies of the Company and development of its strategies, are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this announcement. Subject to their legal and regulatory obligations, each of the Company, the Investment Adviser and their respective affiliates expressly disclaims any obligations to update, review or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein whether to reflect any change in expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based or as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Chairman's Statement

The Directors are pleased to present the Interim Results of the Company for the six-month period ended 31 August 2022, which show that the NAV per share of the Company has increased approximately 10%, from $4.29 as of 28 February 2022 to $4.71 as of 31 August 2022.

This substantial increase is in large part due to write-ups and realisations above NAV in the JZHL Secondary Fund LP portfolio (the "Secondary Fund"), in which the Company holds a Special Limited Partnership interest.

Investment Policy and Liquidity

The past year and a half have been transformational for the Company. Major realisations, notably those of Salter Labs, Flow Control and Testing Services (the latter two in the Secondary Fund), increased the Company's NAV and generated substantial liquidity.

In addition to these realisations, affiliates of David Zalaznick and Jay Jordan provided the Company with a $31.5 million facility of Subordinated Notes, of which the maturity was recently extended to 30 September 2023.

The Company redeemed in full its £38.8 million of Convertible Unsecured Loan Stock and £57.6 million of Zero Dividend Preference Shares on their respective maturity dates. Consequently, the Company's outstanding debt has been reduced to a $45 million senior term loan facility (the "Senior Term Loan Facility") due 26 January 2027 and the $31.5 million of Subordinated Notes due 30 September 2023. The Senior Term Loan Facility may be repaid early without penalty once the senior lender has received an aggregate return of 15%. No early repayment charges apply to the Subordinated Notes. In addition, the Senior Credit Facility provides for up to an additional $25 million in first lien delayed draw term loan, none of which has been drawn on so far. The Company's cash and cash equivalents balance currently amounts to approximately $64 million.

The Company remains focused on the implementation of its investment policy (the "New Investment Policy"), which was adopted by shareholders in August 2020. This policy is to realise the maximum value from the Company's investment portfolio and, after repaying the remainder of the Company's debt, to return capital to shareholders. The Company is only making investments where it has existing obligations or to selectively support its existing portfolio to maximise value.

While the events of the past year represent tremendous progress in meeting the goals of the New Investment Policy, the timeline to begin returning capital to shareholders remains uncertain. The climate for achieving realisations is substantially more challenging and time consuming than it was just several months ago. The Board would also like to note that in cases where the Company is a co-investor in a portfolio asset, decisions regarding realisations and their timing is not under the control of the Company. However, once the Company's debt is paid off, it remains the Company's intention to begin making interim distributions of capital as liquidity permits.

US and European Micro-cap Portfolios

Our US and, in context of difficulties in Europe, our European micro-cap portfolios have generally performed well, and we continue to work towards several realisations in both portfolios. The Board looks forward to reporting on further potential realisations at the year-end period.

Real Estate Portfolio

The Company has two remaining properties with equity value: Esperante, an office building in West Palm Beach, Florida, and 247 Bedford Avenue, a retail building with Apple as the primary tenant, in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The Board looks forward to reporting further on these properties when there is an updated appraisal done for each at the year-end period.

Outlook

Due to the transformational events of the past year, the Company has achieved financial stability; heading towards year-end, the Board believes the Company is well-positioned to weather the current economic headwinds. Although it may take more time than might have seemed possible prior to the economic downturn, the Directors are confident that the New Investment Policy will be implemented in an orderly manner and that in due course a significant amount of capital will be able to be returned to shareholders.

David Macfarlane Chairman

9 November 2022

Investment Adviser's Report

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

We are pleased to report that our Company has achieved some significant milestones recently, most notably the recent redemption of the Zero Dividend Preference Shares ("ZDPs") at their stated maturity in early October. JZCP heads into its fiscal year-end (February 28, 2023) with a strong balance sheet, which will provide the foundation for completing the build-out of existing assets, realizing investments, paying down debt and returning capital to shareholders.

With regards to our efforts to fortify JZCP's balance sheet over the past year and half, we successfully executed the following transactions, among others:

We agreed to provide through our affiliates a $31.5 million liquidity facility at 6.0% interest to JZCP (i.e., at the same rate as the CULS), which was approved by shareholders.

liquidity facility at 6.0% interest to JZCP (i.e., at the same rate as the CULS), which was approved by shareholders. JZCP paid off its CULS (£38.8 million) in full and on their stated due date while at the same time maintaining a cash cushion.

The Company repaid its previous senior facility (the "Previous Senior Facility") with clients and funds managed by Cohanzick Management, LLC and CrossingBridge Advisors, LLC in an amount of approximately $52.9 million , prior to such facility's maturity date of 12 June 2022 .

, prior to such facility's maturity date of . On 26 January 2022 , the Company entered into a new five-year term senior secured loan facility (the "New Senior Facility") with WhiteHorse Capital Management LLC. The New Senior Facility consists of a $45.0 million first lien term loan (which was drawn at close) and up to an additional $25.0 million in first lien delayed draw term loan (which remains undrawn). The terms of the New Senior Facility represent a substantial improvement to those of the Previous Senior Facility, including a lower interest cost and longer maturity - the New Senior Facility is due on 26 January 2027 .

, the Company entered into a new five-year term senior secured loan facility (the "New Senior Facility") with WhiteHorse Capital Management LLC. The New Senior Facility consists of a first lien term loan (which was drawn at close) and up to an additional in first lien delayed draw term loan (which remains undrawn). The terms of the New Senior Facility represent a substantial improvement to those of the Previous Senior Facility, including a lower interest cost and longer maturity - the New Senior Facility is due on . In June and August 2022 , the JZHL Secondary Fund LP (the "Secondary Fund") made two distributions to JZCP, totaling approximately $97.4 million . Pursuant to the Secondary Fund's waterfall, in which JZCP has a Special LP Interest, the Company expects to receive approximately 37.5% of all further distributions received by the Secondary Fund. As of 31 August 2022 , JZCP still has approximately $74.5 million of remaining value in the Secondary Fund.

, the JZHL Secondary Fund LP (the "Secondary Fund") made two distributions to JZCP, totaling approximately . Pursuant to the Secondary Fund's waterfall, in which JZCP has a Special LP Interest, the Company expects to receive approximately 37.5% of all further distributions received by the Secondary Fund. As of , JZCP still has approximately of remaining value in the Secondary Fund. In October 2022 , JZCP paid off its ZDPs (£57.6 million) in full and on their stated maturity while maintaining a significant cash cushion.

While our US micro-cap portfolio has overall performed well, our European portfolio has been challenged by the economic effects of the recession in Europe, including soaring energy prices, falling commodity prices and the impact of the war in the Ukraine.

The Company's two remaining real estate assets that have equity value are 247 Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn, New York (where Apple is the principal tenant), and the Esperante office building in West Palm Beach, Florida. We look forward to receiving new appraisals for both properties at the year-end.

As of 31 August 2022, our US micro-cap portfolio consisted of 12 businesses, which includes three 'verticals' and five co-investments, across nine industries. Our European micro-cap portfolio consisted of 17 companies across six industries and seven countries.

Net Asset Value ("NAV")

JZCP's NAV per share increased 42 cents, or approximately 9.8%, during the six-month period.

NAV per Ordinary share as of 28 February 2022 $4.29 Change in NAV due to capital gains and accrued income + US micro-cap 0.66 - European micro-cap (0.03) - Real estate (0.01) - Other investments (0.01) Other decreases in NAV - Net foreign exchange effect (0.06) - Finance costs (0.06) - Expenses and taxation (0.07) NAV per Ordinary share as of 31 August 2022 $4.71

The US micro-cap portfolio continued to perform well during the six-month period, delivering a net increase of 66 cents per share. This was primarily due to net accrued income of (4) cents and write-ups at co-investment Deflecto (3 cents) and the JZHL Secondary Fund portfolio (71 cents).

Offsetting these increases were decreases at co-investment New Vitality and another US micro-cap portfolio company Avante (5 cents and 7 cents respectively).

Our European portfolio decreased 3 cents during the six-month period, due to net write downs at European portfolio companies in our JZI Fund III, L.P. portfolio.

The real estate portfolio was mostly flat for the six-month period.

Returns

The chart below summarises cumulative total shareholder returns and total NAV returns for the most recent six- month, one-year, three-year and five-year periods.

31.8.2022 28.2.2022 31.8.2021 31.8.2019 31.8.2017 Share price (in GBP) £1.71 £1.05 £1.20 £4.82 £5.16 NAV per share (in USD) $4.71 $4.29 $4.08 $9.66 $9.88 NAV to market price discount 57.8% 67.2% 59.5% 39.2% 32.8% 6- month return 1 year

return 3 year return 5 year

return Dividends paid (in USD) - - - $0.155 Total Shareholders' return (GBP)1 62.9% 42.5% (64.5%) (66.0%) Total NAV return per share (USD)1 9.8% 15.4% (51.2%) (52.3%)

1Total returns are cumulative and assume that dividends were reinvested.

Portfolio Summary

Our portfolio is well-diversified by asset type and geography, with 29 US and European micro-cap investments across eleven industries. The European portfolio itself is well-diversified geographically across Spain, Italy, Portugal, Luxembourg, Scandinavia and the UK.

Below is a summary of JZCP's assets and liabilities at 31 August 2022 as compared to 28 February 2022. An explanation of the changes in the portfolio follows:

31.8.2022 28.2.2022 US$'000 US$'000 US micro-cap portfolio 228,386 284,162 European micro-cap portfolio 96,624 105,475 Real estate portfolio 23,075 23,597 Other investments 23,279 23,533 Total Private Investments 371,364 436,767

Treasury bills

53,340

3,394 UK gilt 67,105 - Cash 15,953 43,656 Total cash and cash equivalents 136,398 47,050

Other assets

310

70

Total Assets

508,072

483,887 Senior Credit Facility 42,804 42,573 Subordinated Notes 32,296 32,293 Zero Dividend Preferred shares 66,740 75,038 Other liabilities 1,170 1,719 Total Liabilities 143,010 151,623 Total Net Assets 365,062 332,264

US microcap portfolio

As you know from previous reports, our US portfolio is grouped into industry 'verticals' and co-investments. As of December 4, 2020, certain of our verticals and co-investments are now grouped under JZHL Secondary Fund, LP ("JZHL" or the "Secondary Fund"). JZCP has a continuing interest in the Secondary Fund through a Special LP Interest, which entitles JZCP to certain distributions from the Secondary Fund.

Our 'verticals' strategy focuses on consolidating businesses under industry executives who can add value via organic growth and cross company synergies. Our co-investments strategy allows for greater diversification of our portfolio by investing in larger companies alongside well-known private equity groups.

The US micro-cap portfolio continued to perform well during the six-month period, delivering a net increase of 66 cents per share. This was primarily due to net accrued income of (4) cents and write-ups at co-investment Deflecto (3 cents) and the JZHL Secondary Fund portfolio (71 cents).

Offsetting these increases were decreases at co-investment New Vitality and another US micro-cap portfolio company Avante (5 cents and 7 cents respectively).

Europeanmicrocapportfolio

Our European portfolio decreased 3 cents during the six-month period, due to net write downs at European portfolio companies in our JZI Fund III, L.P. portfolio. Given the ongoing challenges of the recession in Europe and the war in Ukraine, we expect there to be further write-downs in the European portfolio by our fiscal year-end.

JZCP invests in the European micro-cap sector through its approximately 18.8% ownership of JZI Fund III, L.P. As of 31 August 2022, Fund III held 13 investments: five in Spain, two in Scandinavia, two in Italy, two in the UK and one each in Portugal and Luxembourg. JZCP held direct loans to a further two companies in Spain: Docout and Toro Finance.

Real estate portfolio

The Company's two remaining real estate assets that have equity value are 247 Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn, New York (where Apple is the principal tenant), and the Esperante office building in West Palm Beach, Florida.

We look forward to reporting on our progress at both properties in the coming months.

Other investments

Our asset management business in the US, Spruceview Capital Partners, has continued to make encouraging progress since our last report to you. Spruceview addresses the growing demand from corporate pensions, endowments, family offices and foundations for fiduciary management services through an Outsourced Chief Investment Officer ("OCIO") model as well as customized products/solutions per asset class.

During the period, Spruceview's mandate for a portfolio of alternative investments for a Mexican trust (or "CERPI") was increased by $200 million, bringing total assets to $1.2 billion, with the potential to further increase the size of the CERPI to $1.5 billion, pending regulatory approvals, over the coming year. In addition, Spruceview won a $200 million advisory mandate for a portfolio of alternative investments sponsored by a Colombian public pension fund administrator. Further, the firm received over $31 million in additional contributions to the pension plans to which it provides advisory services.

Spruceview also maintained a pipeline of potential client opportunities and continued to provide investment management oversight to the pension funds of the Mexican and Canadian subsidiaries of an international packaged foods company, as well as portfolios for family office clients, and a growing series of private market funds.

As previously reported, Richard Sabo, former Chief Investment Officer of Global Pension and Retirement Plans at JPMorgan and a member of that firm's executive committee, is leading a team of 22 investment, business and product development, legal and operations professionals.

Realisations

New Vitality

In July 2022, JZCP received a distribution from the sale of co-investment New Vitality totaling approximately $7.4 million.

JZHL Secondary Fund LP

In June and August 2022, the Secondary Fund made two distributions to JZCP, totaling approximately $97.4 million. Pursuant to the Secondary Fund's waterfall, in which JZCP has a Special LP Interest, the Company expects to receive approximately 37.5% of all further distributions received by the Secondary Fund.

Outlook

We believe that 2022 has been a transformational year for JZCP. Having now paid off the CULS and ZDPs in full and at their stated maturities, the Company has the ability to continue to build-out and maximize the value of its remaining portfolio.

As a result of the payoff of the CULS and ZDPs, our current balance sheet is in a much stronger position than previously reported, with key outstanding debt obligations of just $45.0 million outstanding on the New Senior Facility due 26 January 2027 and $31.5 million of Subordinated Notes due 30 September 2023.

Fortunately, we had significant realizations in the Secondary Fund portfolio in the past year which provided much needed liquidity to pay down debt. However, since the world has changed dramatically in the past six months - with rising interest rates and macroeconomic challenges - asset values cannot be realized as easily as in the recent past. Furthermore, we may see asset values decline before they go up again.

We will take advantage of realization opportunities as market conditions permit. In the meantime, we will continue to build our existing portfolio companies which we believe is the most effective way to return significant capital to our ordinary shareholders.

Thank you again for your continued support through a difficult period. We firmly believe that the Company is in a much stronger position than at any point in the past three years.

As always, we remain dedicated to maximizing value for our fellow shareholders.

Yours faithfully, Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc.

9 November 2022

Board of Directors

David Macfarlane (Chairman)1

Mr Macfarlane was appointed to the Board of JZCP in 2008 as Chairman and a non-executive Director. Until 2002 he was a Senior Corporate Partner at Ashurst. He was a non-executive director of the Platinum Investment Trust Plc from 2002 until January 2007.

James Jordan

Mr Jordan is a private investor who was appointed to the Board of JZCP in 2008. He is a director of the First Eagle family of mutual funds, and of Alpha Andromeda Investment Trust Company, S.A. Until 30 June 2005, he was the managing director of Arnhold and S. Bleichroeder Advisers, LLC, a privately owned investment bank and asset management firm; and until 25 July 2013, he was a non-executive director of Leucadia National Corporation. He is an Overseer of the Gennadius Library of the American School of Classical Studies in Athens, and a Director of Pro Natura de Yucatan.

Sharon Parr2

Mrs Parr was appointed to the Board of JZCP in June 2018. In 2003 she completed a private equity backed MBO of the trust and fund administration division of Deloitte and Touche, called Walbrook, selling it to Barclays Wealth in 2007. As a Managing Director of Barclays, she ultimately became global head of their trust and fund administration businesses, comprising over 450 staff in 10 countries. She stepped down from her executive roles in 2011 to focus on other areas and interests but has maintained directorships in several companies. She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners, and is a resident of Guernsey.

Ashley Paxton

Mr Paxton was appointed to the board in August 2020. He has more than 25 years of funds and financial services industry experience, with a demonstrable track record in advising closed-ended London listed boards and their audit committees on IPOs, capital market transactions, audit and other corporate governance matters. He was previously C.I. Head of Advisory for KPMG in the Channel Islands, a position he held from 2008 through to his retirement from the firm in 2019. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a resident of Guernsey. Amongst other appointments he is Chairman of the Youth Commission for Guernsey & Alderney, a locally based charity whose vision is that all children and young people in the Guernsey Bailiwick are ambitious to reach their full potential.

1Chairman of the nominations committee of which all Directors are members.

2Chairman of the audit committee of which all Directors are members.

Report of the Directors

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities

The Directors are responsible for preparing the Interim Report and Financial Statements comprising the Half-yearly Interim Report (the "Interim Report") and the Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements (the "Interim Financial Statements") in accordance with applicable law and regulations.

The Directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge:

the Interim Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" as adopted in the European Union and give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Company; and

the Chairman's Statement and Investment Adviser's Report include a fair review of the information required by:

(i) DTR 4.2.7R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority, being an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the Interim Financial Statements; and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and

(ii) DTR 4.2.8R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority, being related party transactions that have taken place in the first six months of the financial year and that have materially affected the financial position or the performance of the entity during that period; and any changes in the related party transactions described in the 2022 Annual Report and Financial Statements that could do so.

Principal Risks and Uncertainties

The Company's Board believes the principal risks and uncertainties that relate to an investment in JZCP are as follows:

Portfolio Liquidity

The Company invests predominantly in unquoted companies and real estate. Therefore, this potential illiquidity means there can be no assurance investments will be realised at their latest valuation or on the timing of such realisations. The Board considers this illiquidity when planning to meet its future obligations, whether committed investments or the repayment of the ZDP shares (redeemed post period-end), Senior Credit Facility and subordinated, second lien Subordinated Notes (the "Subordinated Notes"). On a quarterly basis, the Board reviews a working capital model produced by the Investment Adviser which highlights the Company's projected liquidity and financial commitments.

Investment Performance and Impact on NAV

The Company is reliant on the Investment Adviser to support the Company's investment portfolio by executing suitable investment decisions. The Investment Adviser provides the Board with an explanation of all investment decisions and also provides quarterly investment reports and valuation proposals of investee companies. The Board reviews investment performance quarterly and investment decisions are checked to ensure they are consistent with the agreed investment strategy.

Macroeconomic Risks and Impact on NAV

The Company's performance, and underlying NAV, is influenced by economic factors that affect the demand for products or services supplied by investee companies and the valuation of Real Estate interests held. Economic factors will also influence the Company's ability to invest and realise investments and the level of realised returns. Approximately 20% (28 February 2022: 24%) of the Company's investments are denominated in non-US dollar currencies, primarily the euro. Fluctuations to these exchange rates will affect the NAV of the Company.

Uncertainties in today's world that influence economic factors include:

(i) COVID-19

Whilst the Company's portfolio has performed robustly throughout the pandemic, the Board acknowledge world economies face lasting challenges as they emerge from the pandemic.

(ii) War in Ukraine and resulting energy crisis

The Board strongly condemn the actions of the Russian government and the devastating events that have unfolded since Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

JZCP's investments are predominantly focused in the U.S. and Western Europe, and as such, the portfolio has no direct exposure to the affected regions. However, certain portfolio companies have exposure to the rising energy costs resulting from the conflict. The Board continue to receive reports from the Investment Adviser on the impact of these increased costs. The Board is not aware that the Company has any Russian investors.

(iii) Global warming

The Board considers the impact of climate change on the firm's business strategy and risk profile and, where appropriate will make timely climate change related disclosures. Regular updates, given by the Investment Adviser on portfolio companies and properties will include potential risk factors pertaining to climate change and how/if these risks are to be mitigated.

The Board also has regard to the impact of the Company's operations on the environment and other stakeholders. There are expectations that portfolio companies operate is a manner that contributes to sustainability by considering the social, environmental, and economic impacts of doing business. The Board requests the Investment Adviser report on any circumstances where expected standards are not met.

Share Price Trading at Discount to NAV

JZCP's share price is subject to market sentiment and will also reflect any periods of illiquidity when it may be difficult for shareholders to realise shares without having a negative impact on share price. The Directors review the share price in relation to Net Asset Value on a regular basis and determine whether to take any action to manage the discount. The Directors, with the support of the Investment Adviser, work with brokers to maintain interest in the Company's shares through market contact and research reports.

Operational and Personnel

Although the Company has no direct employees, the Company considers what dependence there is on key individuals within the Investment Adviser and service providers that are key to the Company meeting its operational and control requirements.

The Board considers the principal risks and uncertainties above are broadly consistent with those reported at the prior year end, but wish to note the following:

The Board recognises the Company will have an increased exposure to liquidity risk as future debt obligations near maturity.

The effect of the war in Ukraine on market conditions means that there are challenges to completing corporate transactions within the European micro-cap portfolio and planned realisations may be delayed.

on market conditions means that there are challenges to completing corporate transactions within the European micro-cap portfolio and planned realisations may be delayed. The Board deems the risks posed by COVID-19 to the Company's investment portfolio, in terms of valuation and ability to complete realisations continue to lessen as economies learn to live and adapt to the virus.

Going Concern

A fundamental principle of the preparation of financial statements in accordance with IFRS is the judgement that an entity will continue in existence as a going concern for a period of 12 months from signing of the Interim Financial Statements, which contemplates continuity of operations and the realisation of assets and settlement of liabilities occurring in the ordinary course of business.

In reaching its conclusion, the Board has considered the risks that could impact the Company's liquidity over the period from 9 November 2022 to 30 November 2023 (the "Going Concern period").

As part of their assessment, the Board considered whether there was a reasonable expectation that the Company has and will generate adequate liquidity to meet its debt obligations over the Going Concern period including the redemption of its Subordinated Notes payable 30 September 2023.

Recent events impacting liquidity

realisation proceeds during the interim period in excess of $100 million ;

; post period end, the extension of the maturity date of the Subordinated Notes to 30 September 2023 ; and

; and post period end, the redemption and cancellation of the Company's ZDP shares.

Update on material liabilities due for settlement and the Company's net debt position

The below table shows the Company's improved net debt position as at 1 October 2022 (reflecting the post-period redemption of the ZDP shares) compared to previous period ends:

1.10.2022

$'000 31.8.2022

$'000 28.2.2022

$'000 31.8.2021

$'000 28.2.2021

$'000 Senior Credit Facility 43,271 42,804 42,573 36,629 68,694 Subordinated Notes 31,505 32,296 32,293 31,669 - ZDP Shares - 66,740 77,281 75,014 80,527 CULS - - - - 54,322 Total debt 74,776 141,840 152,147 143,312 203,553 Cash and cash equivalents held1 65,672 136,398 47,050 44,582 63,178 Net debt position 9,104 5,442 105,097 98,730 140,375

1Includes investments in Treasury Bills and UK Gilts

Realisations and refinancings during the interim period and previous two fiscal years

Period End

31.8.2022

$ million Year End

28.2.2022

$ million Year End

28.2.2021

$ million JZHL Secondary Fund U.S. 97.4 Salter Labs U.S. 41.1 Secondary Sale U.S 87.7 New Vitality U.S. 7.4 George Industries U.S. 9.5 Real estate 13.6 Fund III Euro 0.2 Orangewood Fund U.S. 6.2 ABTA U.S 9.4 Igloo U.S. 3.8 Eliantus Euro 9.4 Vitalyst U.S. 1.9 K2 Towers II Euro 9.2 EMC 2010 Euro 2.2 Other U.S 9.0 1.1 Cerpi Other 1.2 105.0 65.8 139.5

The Board takes account of the levels of realisation proceeds historically generated by the Company's micro-cap portfolios as well as the accuracy of previous forecasts to assess the predicted accuracy of forecasts presented. The Company continues to work on the realisation of various investments within a timeframe that will enable the Company to maximise the value of its investment portfolio.

Going Concern Conclusion

Considering the Company's projected cash position, including the Company's ongoing operating costs and the anticipated further investment required to support the Company's portfolio, the Board is satisfied, as of today's date, that it is appropriate to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the financial statements and they have a reasonable expectation that the Company will continue in existence as a going concern for the period to 30 November 2023.

Approved by the Board of Directors and agreed on behalf of the Board on 9 November 2022.

David MacfarlaneSharon Parr

Chairman Director

Investment Portfolio





31 August 2022 Percentage Cost1 Value of Portfolio US$'000 US$'000 % US Micro-cap portfolio



US Micro-cap Fund



JZHL Secondary Fund L.P.2



JZHL Secondary Fund L.P.



JZCP's investment in the JZHL Secondary Fund is further detailed below. Total JZHL Secondary Fund L.P. valuation 34,876 74,470 15.2 US Micro-cap (Vertical) Industrial Services Solutions3 INDUSTRIAL SERVICES SOLUTIONS ("ISS")

Provider of aftermarket maintenance, repair, and field services for critical process equipment throughout the US Total Industrial Services Solutions valuation 48,250 95,944 19.5 US Micro-cap (Co-investments) DEFLECTO

Deflecto designs, manufactures and sells innovative plastic products to multiple industry segments



45,010



45,384



9.2 ORIZON

Manufacturer of high precision machine parts and tools for aerospace and defence industries



3,899



7,000



1.4 Total US Micro-cap (Co-investments) 48,909 52,384 10.6

US Micro-cap (Other) AVANTE HEALTH SOLUTIONS

Provider of new and professionally refurbished healthcare equipment

8,140

4,588

0.9 HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS HOLDINGS

Designer and manufacturer of motorised vehicles

17,636

-

- NATIONWIDE STUDIOS

Processor of digital photos for pre-schoolers

26,324

1,000

0.2 Total US Micro-cap (Other) 52,100 5,588 1.1 Total US Micro-cap portfolio 184,135 228,386 46.4

European Micro-cap portfolio EUROMICROCAP FUND 2010, L.P. Invested in European Micro-cap entities 1 596 0.1 JZI FUND III, L.P. JZCP's investment in JZI Fund III is further detailed below 59,316 70,430 14.4 Total European Micro-cap (measured at Fair Value) 59,317 71,026 14.5 Debt Investments DOCOUT Provider of digitalisation, document processing and storage services 2,777 3,503 0.7 TORO FINANCE Provides short term receivables finance to the suppliers of major Spanish companies 21,619 22,095 4.5 XACOM Supplier of telecom products and technologies 2,055 - - Debt Investments (classified at amortised cost) 26,451 25,598 5.2 Total European Micro-cap portfolio 85,768 96,624 19.7 Real Estate portfolio 247 BEDFORD AVENUE Prime retail asset in northern Brooklyn, NY 17,717 8,832 1.8 ESPERANTE An iconic building on the downtown, West Palm Beach skyline 14,158 14,243 2.9 JZCP REALTY

Other Properties held - no equity value

8,409

-

- Total Real Estate portfolio 40,284 23,075 4.7 Other investments BSM ENGENHARIA Brazilian-based provider of supply chain logistics, infrastructure services and equipment rental 6,115 459 0.1 JZ INTERNATIONAL Fund of European LBO investments - 750 0.1 SPRUCEVIEW CAPITAL Asset management company focusing primarily on managing endowments and pension funds 32,605 22,070 4.5 Total Other investments 38,720 23,279 4.7 Listed investments U.S. Treasury Bill - Maturity 16 February 2023 16,646 16,648 3.4 U.S. Treasury Bill - Maturity 17 November 2022 33,285 33,308 6.8 U.S. Treasury Bill - Maturity 20 October 2022 3,393 3,384 0.7 UK Gilt - Maturity 7 September 2022 69,824 67,105 13.6 Total Listed investments 123,148 120,445 24.5 Total - portfolio 472,055 491,809 100.0

1Original book cost incurred by JZCP adjusted for subsequent transactions. Other than JZHL Secondary Fund (see foot note 2), the book cost represents cash outflows and excludes PIK investments.

2Notional cost of the Company's interest in JZHL Secondary Fund is calculated in accordance with IFRS, and represents the fair value of the Company's LP interest on recognition adjusted for subsequent distributions.

3Co-investment with Fund A, a Related Party (Note 19).

Summary of JZCP's investments in JZHL Secondary Fund

JZHL Valuation1

As at 31.8.2022

$'000s US Micro-cap investments ACW FLEX PACK, LLC

Provider of a variety of custom flexible packaging solutions to converters and end-users 5,568

FLOW CONTROL, LLC

Manufacturer and distributor of high-performance, mission-critical flow handling products and components utilized to connect processing fine equipment 17

SAFETY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS

Provider of safety focused solutions for the industrial, environmental and life science related markets, and testing, certification and validation services for cleanroom, critical environments and containment systems 3,051 FELIX STORCH

Supplier of specialty, professional, commercial, and medical refrigerators and freezers, and cooking appliances 41,625

PEACEABLE STREET CAPITAL

Specialty finance platform focused on commercial real estate 13,703

TIERPOINT

Provider of cloud computing and colocation data centre services 11,112 75,076 Hurdle amount due to Secondary Investors (606) JZCP's interest in JZHL Secondary Fund 74,470

1JZCP's valuation being the 37.5% Special L.P interest in the underlying investment in JZHL Secondary Fund.

SummaryofJZCP'sinvestmentsin JZI Fund III

Country JZCP Cost (EURO)1

As at 31.8.2022

€'000s JZCP Value (EURO)1

As at 31.8.2022

€'000s JZCP Value (USD)

As at 31.8.2022

€'000s ALIANZAS EN ACEROS

Steel service center Spain 4,354 4,652 4,678 BLUESITES

Build-up in cell tower land leases Portugal 3,615 5,512 5,543 COLLINGWOOD

Niche UK motor insurer UK 3,014 3,038 3,054 ERSI

Reinforced steel modules Lux 8,544 1,861 1,871 FACTOR ENERGIA

Electricity supplier Spain 3,281 8,063 8,107 FINCONTINUO

Niche consumer lender Italy 4,762 5,473 5,504 GUANCHE

Build-up of petrol stations Spain 4,590 4,983 5,011 KARIUM

Personal care consumer brands UK 4,321 9,712 9,767 LUXIDA

Build-up in electricity distribution Spain 3,315 4,969 4,966 MY LENDER

Niche consumer lender Finland 4,865 1,411 1,419 S.A.C

Operational van leasing Denmark 3,487 8,100 8,145 TREEE

e-waste recycling Italy 3,818 9,581 9,634 UFASA

Niche consumer lender Spain 5,119 6,810 6,847 Other net Liabilities (4,146) Total valuation 70,430

1Represents JZCP's 18.75% of Fund III's investment portfolio

Independent Review Report to JZ Capital Partners Limited

Conclusion

We have been engaged by the Company to review the Unaudited Interim Financial Statements ("Interim Financial Statements") for the six months ended 31 August 2022 which comprises the Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited), Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited), Statement of Changes in Equity (Unaudited), Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) and related Notes 1 to 22. We have read the other information contained in the Interim Report and considered whether it contains any apparent misstatements or material inconsistencies with the information in the Interim Financial Statements.

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the six months ended 31 August 2022 are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting", as adopted by the European Union ("IAS 34"), and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority ("DTR").

Basis for conclusion

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410 (UK) "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the Financial Reporting Council. A review of interim financial information consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (UK) and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

As disclosed in Note 2, the annual financial statements of the Company are prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the European Union. The Interim Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34.

Conclusion relating to going concern

Based on our review procedures, which are less extensive than those performed in an audit as described in the Basis of Conclusion section of this report, nothing has come to our attention to suggest that management have inappropriately adopted the going concern basis of accounting or that management have identified material uncertainties relating to going concern that are not appropriately disclosed.

This conclusion is based on the review procedures performed in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410 (UK) "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the Financial Reporting Council, however future events or conditions may cause the entity to cease to continue as a going concern.

Responsibilities of the Directors

The Directors are responsible for preparing the Interim Report and Interim Financial Statements in accordance with Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority.

In preparing the Interim Report and Interim Financial Statements, the Directors are responsible for assessing the company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Directors either intend to liquidate the company or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so.

Auditor's responsibilities for the review of the financial information

In reviewing the Interim Report and Interim Financial Statements, we are responsible for expressing to the Company a conclusion on the Interim Financial Statements. Our conclusion, including our Conclusions relating to going concern, is based on procedures that are less extensive than audit procedures, as described in the Basis for Conclusion paragraph of this report.

Use of our report

This report is made solely to the Company in accordance with guidance contained in International Standard on Review Engagements 2410 (UK) "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the Financial Reporting Council. To the fullest extent permitted by law, we do not accept or assume responsibility to anyone other than the Company, for our work, for this report, or for the conclusions we have formed.

Ernst & Young LLP Guernsey, Channel Islands

9 November 2022

Notes

1. The Interim Report and Financial Statements are published on websites maintained by the Investment Adviser.

2. The maintenance and integrity of these websites are the responsibility of the Investment Adviser; the work carried out by the Auditors does not involve consideration of these matters and, accordingly, the Auditor accepts no responsibility for any changes that may have occurred to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements since they were initially presented on the website.

3. Legislation in Guernsey governing the preparation and dissemination of Condensed Interim Financial Statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions.

Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

For the Period from 1 March 2022 to 31 August 2022

Six Month Six Month Period Ended Period Ended 31 August 2022 31 August 2021 Note US$'000 US$'000 Income, investment and other gains Net gain on investments at fair value through profit or loss 6 27,671 - Investment income 8 8,607 9,119 Bank and deposit interest 85 75 Realisations from investments held in escrow accounts 21 999 - Net foreign currency exchange gains 6,108 - 43,470 9,194 Expenses and losses Expected credit losses 7 (916) (1,405) Investment Adviser's base fee 10 (3,872) (3,888) Administrative expenses (1,331) (2,154) Directors' remuneration (145) (145) Net loss on investments at fair value through profit or loss 6 - (4,809) Loss on financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 15 - (1,869) Net foreign currency exchange losses - (202) (6,264) (14,472) Operating profit/(loss) 37,206 (5,278) Finance costs 9 (4,806) (6,981) Profit/(loss) before taxation 32,400 (12,259) Withholding Tax 398 - Profit/(loss) for the period 32,798 (12,259) Other comprehensive loss that will not be reclassified to the Income Statement Loss on financial liabilities due to change in credit risk 15 - (1,074) Total comprehensive profit/(loss) for the period 32,798 (13,333) Weighted average number of Ordinary shares in issue during the period 20 77,477,214 77,474,670 Basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per Ordinary share 20 42.33c (15.82)c

The profits for the period all derive from continuing operations.

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the Interim Financial Statements.

Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited)

As at 31 August 2022







Assets



Note 31 August

2022

US$'000 28 February

2022

US$'000 Investments at fair value through profit or loss 11 466,211 411,568 Loans at amortised cost 11 25,598 28,593 Other receivables 310 70 Cash at bank 15,953 43,656 Total assets 508,072 483,887



Liabilities

Senior Credit Facility





12





42,804





42,573 Zero Dividend Preference Shares 13 66,740 75,038 Subordinated Notes 14 32,296 32,293 Other payables 16 713 1,443 Investment Adviser's base fee 10 457 276 Total liabilities 143,010 151,623

Equity

Share capital



216,650



216,650 Other reserve 353,528 353,528 Retained deficit (205,116) (237,914) Total equity 365,062 332,264 Total liabilities and equity 508,072 483,887

Number of Ordinary shares in issue at period/year end

17

77,477,214

77,477,214 Net asset value per Ordinary share $4.71 $4.29

These Interim Financial Statements were approved by the Board of Directors and authorised for issuance on 9 November 2022. They were signed on its behalf by:

David MacfarlaneSharon Parr

Chairman Director

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the Interim Financial Statements.

Statement of Changes in Equity (Unaudited)

For the Period from 1 March 2022 to 31 August 2022

Share

Capital Other

Reserve Retained

Deficit

Total US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Balance as at 1 March 2022 216,650 353,528 (237,914) 332,264 Profit for the period - - 32,798 32,798 Balance at 31 August 2022 216,650 353,528 (205,116) 365,062

Comparative for the Period from 1 March 2021 to 31 August 2021

Share

Capital Other

Reserve Retained

Deficit

Total US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Balance as at 1 March 2021 216,625 354,602 (241,668) 329,559 Loss for the period - - (12,259) (12,259) Loss on financial liabilities due to change in credit risk - (1,074) - (1,074) Issue of Ordinary shares 25 - - 25 Balance at 31 August 2021 216,650 353,528 (253,927) 316,251

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the Interim Financial Statements.

Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

For the Period from 1 March 2022 to 31 August 2022

Period Ended Period Ended 31 August 2022 31 August 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Note US$'000 US$'000 Cash inflows Realisation of investments 11 105,024 56,929 Maturity of treasury bills 11 3,395 - Escrow receipts received 21 999 - Income distributions received from investments 372 234 Bank interest received 85 75 Cash outflows Direct investments and capital calls1 11 (4,945) (7,381) Purchase of Treasury Bills and UK Gilts1 11 (123,132) - Investment Adviser's base fee paid 10 (3,691) (4,652) Other operating expenses paid (2,048) (2,515) Net cash (outflow)/inflow before financing activities (23,941) 42,690

Financing activities Repayment of Senior Credit Facility - (33,264) Redemption of Convertible Unsecured Loan Stock - (54,005) Issue of Subordinated Notes - 31,500 Finance costs paid: - Senior Credit Facility (1,834) (2,385) - Subordinated Notes (945) - - Convertible Unsecured Loan Stock - (2,679) Net cash outflow from financing activities (2,779) (60,833) Decrease in cash at bank (26,720) (18,143)

Reconciliation of net cash flow to movements in cash at bank US$'000 US$'000 Cash and cash equivalents at 1 March 43,656 59,784 Decrease in cash at bank (26,720) (18,143) Foreign exchange movements on cash at bank (983) (454) Cash and cash equivalents at period end 15,953 41,187

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the Interim Financial Statements.

Notes to the Interim Financial Statements (Unaudited)

1.General Information

JZ Capital Partners Limited ("JZCP" or the "Company") is a Guernsey domiciled closed-ended investment company which was incorporated in Guernsey on 14 April 2008 under the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 1994. The Company is now subject to the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008. The Company is classified as an authorised fund under the Protection of Investors (Bailiwick of Guernsey) Law 1987. As at 31 August 2022, the Company's capital consisted of Ordinary shares and Zero Dividend Preference ("ZDP") shares. Post period end, the Company redeemed and cancelled the ZDP shares. The Company's shares trade on the London Stock Exchange's Specialist Fund Segment ("SFS").

The Company's new investment policy, adopted in August 2020, is for the Company to make no further investments outside of its existing obligations or to the extent that investment may be made to support selected existing portfolio investments. The intention is to realise the maximum value of the Company's investments and, after repayment of all debt, to return capital to shareholders. The Company's previous Investment Policy was to target predominantly private investments and back management teams to deliver on attractive investment propositions. In executing this strategy, the Company took a long term view. The Company looked to invest directly in its target investments and was able to invest globally but with a particular focus on opportunities in the United States and Europe.

The Company is currently mainly focused on supporting its investments in the following areas:

(a) small or micro-cap buyouts in the form of debt and equity and preferred stock in both the US and Europe; and

(b) real estate interests.

The Company has no direct employees. For its services, the Investment Adviser receives a management fee as described in Note 10. The Company has no ownership interest in the Investment Adviser. During the period under review, the Company was administered by Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited.

The Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements (the "Interim Financial Statements") are presented in US$'000 except where otherwise indicated.

2.SignificantAccountingPolicies

The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of these Interim Financial Statements have been consistently applied during the period, unless otherwise stated.

Statement of compliance

The Interim Financial Statements of the Company for the period 1 March 2022 to 31 August 2022 have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" as adopted in the European Union, together with applicable legal and regulatory requirements of the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority. The Interim Financial Statements do not include all the information and disclosure required in the Annual Audited Financial Statements and should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 28 February 2022.

Basis of preparation

The Interim Financial Statements have been prepared under the historical cost basis, except for financial assets and financial liabilities held at fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL"). The principal accounting policies adopted in the preparation of these Interim Financial Statements are consistent with the accounting policies stated in Note 2 of the Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 28 February 2022. The preparation of these Interim Financial Statements is in conformity with IAS 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" as adopted in the European Union, and requires the Company to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities at the date of the Interim Financial Statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Actual results could materially differ from those estimates.

New standards, interpretations and amendments adopted by the Company

The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the Interim Financial Statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Company's Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 28 February 2022, which were prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the European Union. There has been no early adoption, by the Company, of any other standard, interpretation or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective.

3.Estimates and Judgements

The estimates and judgements made by the Board of Directors are consistent with those made in the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 28 February 2022.

Directors' assessment of going concern

A fundamental principle of the preparation of financial statements in accordance with IFRS is the judgement that an entity will continue in existence as a going concern for a period of 12 months from signing of the Interim Financial Statements, which contemplates continuity of operations and the realisation of assets and settlement of liabilities occurring in the ordinary course of business.

In reaching its conclusion, the Board has considered the risks that could impact the Company's liquidity over the period from 9 November 2022 to 9 November 2023 (the "Going Concern Period").

As part of their assessment, the Board considered whether there was a reasonable expectation that the Company has and will generate adequate liquidity to meet its debt obligations over the Going Concern Period including the redemption of its Subordinated Notes payable 30 September 2023.

Recent events impacting liquidity

realisation proceeds during the interim period in excess of $100 million ;

; post period end, the extension of the maturity date of the Subordinated Notes to 30 September 2023 ; and

; and post period end, the redemption and cancellation of the Company's ZDP shares.

The below table shows the Company's improved net debt position as at 1 October 2022 (reflecting the post-period redemption of the ZDP shares) compared to previous period ends:

1.10.2022

$'000 31.8.2022

$'000 28.2.2022

$'000 31.8.2021

$'000 28.2.2021

$'000 Senior Credit Facility 43,271 42,804 42,573 36,629 68,694 Subordinated Notes 31,505 32,296 32,293 31,669 - ZDP Shares - 66,740 77,281 75,014 80,527 CULS - - - - 54,332 Total debt 74,776 141,840 152,147 143,312 203,553 Cash and cash equivalents held1 65,672 136,398 47,050 44,582 63,178 Net debt position 9,104 5,442 105,097 98,730 140,375

1Includes investments in Treasury Bills and UK Gilts

R ealisations and refinancings during the interim period and previous two fiscal years

Period End Year End Year End 31.8.2022 28.2.2022 28.2.2022 $ million $ million $ million JZHL Secondary Fund U.S. 97.4 Salter Labs U.S. 41.1 Secondary Sale U.S 87.7 New Vitality U.S. 7.4 George Industries U.S. 9.5 Real estate 13.6 Fund III Euro 0.2 Orangewood Fund U.S. 6.2 ABTA U.S 9.4 Igloo U.S. 3.8 Eliantus Euro 9.4 Vitalyst U.S. 1.9 K2 Towers II Euro 9.2 EMC 2010 Euro 2.2 Other U.S 9.0 1.1 Cerpi Other 1.2 105.0 65.8 139.5

The Board takes account of the levels of realisation proceeds historically generated by the Company's micro-cap portfolios as well as the accuracy of previous forecasts to assess the predicted accuracy of forecasts presented. The Company continues to work on the realisation of various investments within a timeframe that will enable the Company to maximise the value of its investment portfolio.

Going concern conclusion

Considering the Company's projected cash position, including the Company's ongoing operating costs and the anticipated further investment required to support the Company's portfolio, the Board is satisfied, as of today's date, that it is appropriate to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the financial statements and they have a reasonable expectation that the Company will continue in existence as a going concern for the period to 9 November 2023.

4.Segment Information

The Investment Manager is responsible for allocating resources available to the Company in accordance with the overall business strategies as set out in the Investment Guidelines of the Company. The Company is organised into the following segments:

(a) Portfolio of US Micro-cap investments

(b) Portfolio of European Micro-cap investments

(c) Portfolio of Real Estate investments

(d) Portfolio of Other Investments - (not falling into above categories)

Investments in treasury bills and UK gilts are not considered as part of the investment strategy and are therefore excluded from this segmental analysis.

The investment objective of each segment is to achieve consistent medium-term returns from the investments in each segment while safeguarding capital by investing in a diversified portfolio.

Segmentaloperatingprofit/(loss)

For the period from 1 March 2022 to 31 August 2022

US European Real Other Micro-cap Micro-cap Estate Investments Total US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 Interest revenue 7,081 916 - - 7,997 Dividend revenue 372 - - - 372 Total segmental revenue 7,453 916 - - 8,369 Net gain/(loss) on investments at FVTPL 41,604 (9,988) (522) (504) 30,590 Expected credit losses - (916) - - (916) Realisations from investments held in Escrow 999 - - - 999 Investment Adviser's base fee (2,237) (776) (179) (178) (3,370) Total segmental operating profit/(loss) 47,819 (10,764) (701) (682) 35,672 For the period from 1 March 2021 to 31 August 2021 US European Real Other Micro-cap Micro-cap Estate Investments Total US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 Interest revenue 7,479 1,405 - - 8,884 Dividend revenue 234 - - - 234 Total segmental revenue 7,713 1,405 - - 9,118 Net (loss)/gain on investments at FVTPL (570) 349 (4,588) - (4,809) Expected credit losses - (1,405) - - (1,405) Realisations from investments held in Escrow - - - - - Investment Adviser's base fee (2,156) (899) (167) (174) (3,396) Total segmental operating profit/(loss) 4,987 (550) (4,755) (174) (492)

Certain income and expenditure is not considered part of the performance of an individual segment. This includes net foreign exchange gains, interest on cash, finance costs, management fees, custodian and administration fees, directors' fees and other general expenses. The segmental allocation is consistent with that of the previous year end.

The following table provides a reconciliation between total segmental operating profit/(loss) and operating profit/(loss):

Period ended Period ended 31.8.2022 31.8.2021 US$ '000 US$ '000 Total segmental operating profit/(loss) 35,672 (492) Net loss on non-segmental investments at FVTPL (2,919) - Net foreign exchange gain/(loss) 6,108 (202) Bank and deposit interest 85 75 Other interest 238 1 Expenses not attributable to segments (1,476) (2,299) Fees payable to investment adviser based on non-segmental assets (502) (492) Loss on financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss - (1,869) Operating profit/(loss) 37,206 (5,278)

The following table provides a reconciliation between total segmental revenue and Company revenue:

Period ended Period ended 31.8.2022 31.8.2021 US$ '000 US$ '000 Total segmental revenue 8,369 9,118 Non-segmental revenue Bank and deposit interest 85 75 Other interest 238 1 Total revenue 8,692 9,194 Segmental Net Assets At 31 August 2022 US European Real Other Micro-cap Micro-cap Estate Investments Total US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 Segmental assets Investments at FVTPL 228,386 71,026 23,075 23,279 345,766 Loans at amortised cost - 25,598 - - 25,598 Total segmental assets 228,386 96,624 23,075 23,279 371,364 Segmental liabilities

Payables and accrued expenses (205) (87) (21) (21) (334) Total segmental liabilities (205) (87) (21) (21) (334) Total segmental net assets 228,181 96,537 23,054 23,258 371,030

At 28 February 2022 US European Real Other Micro-cap Micro-cap Estate Investments Total US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 Segmental assets Investments at FVTPL 284,162 76,882 23,597 23,533 408,174 Loans at amortised cost - 28,593 - - 28,593 Total segmental assets 284,162 105,475 23,597 23,533 436,767 Segmental liabilities Payables and accrued expenses (551) (72) (11) (14) (648) Total segmental liabilities (551) (72) (11) (14) (648) Total segmental net assets 283,611 105,403 23,586 23,519 436,119

The following table provides a reconciliation between total segmental assets and total assets and total segmental liabilities and total liabilities:

31.8.2022 28.2.2022 US$ '000 US$ '000 Total segmental assets 371,364 436,767 Non segmental assets Cash at bank 15,953 43,656 Listed investments - cash equivalents 120,445 3,394 Other receivables 310 70 Total assets 508,072 483,887 Total segmental liabilities (334) (648) Non segmental liabilities Senior Credit Facility (42,804) (42,573) Zero Dividend Preference Shares (66,740) (75,038) Subordinated Notes (32,296) (32,293) Other payables (836) (1,071) Total liabilities (143,010) (151,623) Total net assets 365,062 332,264

Other receivables (other than the Investment Adviser fee prepayment) are not considered to be part of individual segment assets. Certain liabilities are not considered to be part of the net assets of an individual segment. These include custodian and administration fees payable, directors' fees payable and other payables and accrued expenses.

5.Fair Value of Financial Instruments

The Company classifies fair value measurements of its financial instruments at FVTPL using a fair value hierarchy that reflects the significance of the inputs used in making the measurements. The financial instruments valued at FVTPL are analysed in a fair value hierarchy based on the following levels:

Level 1

Quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities.

Level 2

Those involving inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (that is, as prices) or indirectly (that is, derived from prices). For example, investments which are valued based on quotes from brokers (intermediary market participants) are generally indicative of Level 2 when the quotes are executable and do not contain any waiver notices indicating that they are not necessarily tradeable. Another example would be when assets/liabilities with quoted prices, that would normally meet the criteria of Level 1, do not meet the definition of being traded on an active market.

Level 3

Those involving inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (that is, unobservable inputs). Investments in JZCP's portfolio valued using unobservable inputs such as multiples, capitalisation rates, discount rates (see below) fall within Level 3.

Differentiating between Level 2 and Level 3 fair value measurements i.e., assessing whether inputs are observable and whether the unobservable inputs are significant, may require judgement and a careful analysis of the inputs used to measure fair value including consideration of factors specific to the asset or liability.

The following table shows financial instruments recognised at fair value, analysed by the fair value hie that the fair value is based on:

Financial assets at 31 August 2022

Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US micro-cap - - 228,386 228,386 European micro-cap - - 71,026 71,026 Real estate - - 23,075 23,075 Other investments - - 23,279 23,279 Listed investments 120,445 - - 120,445 120,445 - 345,766 466,211 Financial assets at 28 February 2022 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US micro-cap - - 284,162 284,162 European micro-cap - - 76,882 76,882 Real estate - - 23,597 23,597 Other investments - - 23,533 23,533 Listed investments 3,394 - - 3,394 3,394 - 408,174 411,568

Valuationtechniques

In valuing investments in accordance with IFRS, the Board follows the principles as detailed in the IPEVCA guidelines.

When fair values of listed equity and debt securities at the reporting date are based on quoted market prices or binding dealer price quotations (bid prices for long positions), without any deduction for transaction costs, the instruments are included within Level 1 of the hierarchy.

Investments for which there are no active markets are valued according to one of the following methods:

Real estate

JZCP makes its real estate investments through a wholly-owned subsidiary, which in turn owns interests in various residential, commercial, and development real estate properties. The net asset value of the subsidiary is used for the measurement of fair value. The underlying fair value of JZCP's Real Estate holdings, however, is represented by the properties themselves. The Company's Investment Adviser and Board review the fair value methods and measurement of the underlying properties on a quarterly basis. Where available, the Company will use third party appraisals on the subject property, to assist the fair value measurement of the underlying property. Third-party appraisals are prepared in accordance with the Appraisal and Valuation Standards (6th edition) issued by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. Fair value techniques used in the underlying valuations are:

Use of comparable market values per square foot of properties in recent transactions in the vicinity in which the property is located, and in similar condition, of the relevant property, multiplied by the property's square footage.

Discounted Cash Flow ("DCF") analysis, using the relevant rental stream, less expenses, for future periods, discounted at a Market Capitalisation ("MC") rate, or interest rate.

Relevant rental stream less expenses divided by the market capitalization rate; this method approximates the enterprise value construct used for non-real estate assets.

Income capital approach using the relevant sell out analysis, less expenses and costs.

For each of the techniques third party debt is deducted to arrive at fair value.

The valuations obtained in relation to the real estate portfolio are dated 31 December 2021. Subsequent discussions with appraisers indicate there would be no significant change in property values between 31 December 2021 and 31 August 2022. Due to the inherent uncertainties of real estate valuation, the values reflected in the financial statements may differ significantly from the values that would be determined by negotiation between parties in a sales transaction and those differences could be material.

Unquoted preferred shares, unquoted equities and equity related securities

Unquoted equities and equity related securities investments are classified in the Statement of Financial Position as Investments at fair value through profit or loss. These investments are typically valued by reference to their enterprise value, which is generally calculated by applying an appropriate multiple to the last twelve months' earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation ("EBITDA"). In determining the multiple, the Board consider inter alia, where practical, the multiples used in recent transactions in comparable unquoted companies, previous valuation multiples used and where appropriate, multiples of comparable publicly traded companies. In accordance with IPEVCA guidelines, a marketability discount is applied which reflects the discount that in the opinion of the Board, market participants would apply in a transaction in the investment in question. The increase of the fair value of the aggregate investment is reflected through the unquoted equity component of the investment and a decrease in the fair value is reflected across all financial instruments invested in an underlying company.

In respect of unquoted preferred shares the Company values these investments at fair value by reference to the attributable enterprise value as the exit strategy in respect to these investments would be a one tranche disposal together with the equity component. The fair value of the investment is determined by reference to the attributable enterprise value reduced by senior debt and marketability discount.

Micro-cap loans

Investments in micro-cap debt are valued at fair value by reference to the attributable enterprise value when the Company also holds an equity position in the investee company.

When the Company invests in micro-cap loans and does not hold an equity position in the underlying investee company these loans are valued at amortised cost in accordance with IFRS 9 (Note 2). The carrying value at amortised cost is considered to approximate to fair value.

Other Investments

Other investments at year end, comprise of mainly the Company's investment in the asset management business -Spruceview Capital Partners ("Spruceview"). Spruceview is valued using a valuation model which considers a forward looking revenue approach. Previously, Spruceview was valued using a valuation model which considers both current assets under management ("AUM") and the potential for new AUM. The Board considers the new approach to be more consistent with the valuation methods used by peer companies.

Quantitative information of significant unobservable inputs and sensitivity analysis to significant changes in unobservable inputs within Level 3 hierarchy

The significant unobservable inputs used in fair value measurement categorised within Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy together with a quantitative sensitivity as at 31 August 2022 and 28 February 2022 are shown below:

Value

31.8.2022 Valuation Unobservable Range (weighted Sensitivity Effect on Fair

Value US$'000 Technique input average) used US$'000 US micro-cap investments 228,386 EBITDA Multiple Average EBITDA Multiple of Peers 6.5x - 13.5x

(8.3x) -0.5x /+0.5x (21,959) 20,354 Discount to Average Multiple 5% - 30%

(13%) +5% / -5% (27,223) 30,503 European micro-cap investments 71,026 EBITDA Multiple Average EBITDA Multiple of Peers 5.0x - 14.3x

(8.8x) -0.5x /+0.5x (4,399) 4,399 Discount to Average Multiple 1% - 50%

(18%) +5% / -5% (3,590) 3,590 Real estate1,2 23,075 Cap Rate/ Income Approach Capitalisation Rate 5.25% - 6.25% (5.9%) +50bps/-50bps (5,338) 6,552 Other investments3 22,070 Forward looking

Revenue Approach Revenue

Multiple $8.3 million

5.3x -10%/+10%



-10%/+10% (2,206)



(2,206) 2,163



2,163 Value

28.2.2022 Valuation Unobservable Range (weighted Sensitivity Effect on Fair

Value US$'000 Technique input average) used US$'000 US micro-cap investments 284,162 EBITDA Multiple Average EBITDA Multiple of Peers

Discount to Average Multiple 7.0% - 13.5% (9.0x)

5% - 30% (14.7%) -0.5x/+0.5x



+5%/-5% (23,876)



(32,217) 23,998



31,887 European micro-cap investments 76,286 EBITDA Multiple Average EBITDA Multiple of Peers



Discount to Average Multiple 5.5% - 14.2% (9.4x)





2% - 50% (23%) -0.5x/+0.5x







+5%/-5% (5,293)







(4,533) 5,293







4,533

Real estate1,2

23,597

Cap Rate/Income Approach Capitalisation Rate



5.25% - 5.75% (5.56%) +50bps/-50bps (5,388) 6,552 Other investments3 22,324 Forward looking revenue approach Revenue multiple $8.3million 5.3x -10%/+10%

-10%/+10% (2,187)

(2,206) 1,824

1,809

1 The Fair Value of JZCP's investment in financial interests in Real Estate is measured as JZCP's percentage interest in the value of the underlying properties.

2 Sensitivity is applied to the property value and then the debt associated to the property is deducted before the impact to JZCP's equity value is calculated. Due to gearing levels in the property structures, an increase in the sensitivity of measurement metrics at property level will result in a significantly greater impact at JZCP's equity level.

3 JZCP's investment in Spruceview.

The following table shows a reconciliation of all movements in the fair value of financial instruments categorised within Level 3 between the beginning and the end of the reporting period/year.

Period ended 31 August 2022 US European Real Other Micro-Cap Micro-Cap Estate Investments Total US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 At 1 March 2022 284,162 76,882 23,597 23,533 408,174 Investments in year including capital calls 317 4,378 - 250 4,945 Payment in kind ("PIK") 2,086 - - - 2,086 Proceeds from investments realised (104,778) (246) - - (105,024) Net gains/(losses) on investments 41,604 (9,988) (522) (504) 30,590 Movement in accrued interest 4,995 - - - 4,995 At 31 August 2022 228,386 71,026 23,075 23,279 345,766

Year ended 28 February 2022 US European Real Other Micro-Cap Micro-Cap Estate Investments Total US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 At 1 March 2021 299,339 83,968 23,376 23,147 429,830 Investments in year including capital calls 4,898 7,647 - 400 12,945 Payment in kind ("PIK") 14,190 - - - 14,190 Proceeds from investments realised (62,466) (3,333) - - (65,799) Net gains/(losses) on investments 28,723 (11,400) 221 (14) 17,530 Movement in accrued interest (522) - - - (522) At 28 February 2022 284,162 76,882 23,597 23,533 408,174

Fair value of Zero Dividend Preference ("ZDP") shares

'The fair value of the ZDP shares is deemed to be their quoted market price. As at 31 August 2022, the ask price for the ZDP (2022) shares was £4.84 (28 February 2022: £4.74 per share) and the total fair value of the ZDP shares was $67,062,000 (28 February 2022: $75,732,000) which is $322,000 higher (28 February 2022: $694,000 higher) than the liability recorded in the Statement of Financial Position.

ZDP shares are recorded at amortised cost and would fall into the Level 2 hierarchy if valued at FVTPL.

6.Net Profit/(Loss) on Investments at Fair Value Through Profit or Loss

Period

ended Period

ended 31.8.2022 31.8.2021 US$ '000 US$ '000 Loss on investments held in investment portfolio at period end Net movement in period end unrealised gain position (31,737) 18,315 Unrealised net loss in prior periods now realised (15,265) (24,765) Net unrealised loss in the period (47,002) (6,450) Net profit on investments realised in the period Proceeds from investments realised 108,419 57,490 Cost of investments realised (49,011) (80,614) Unrealised net loss in prior periods now realised 15,265 24,765 Total net profit in the period on investments realised in the period 74,673 1,641 Net profit/(loss) on investments in the period 27,671 (4,809)

7.ExpectedCredit Losses

Expected Credit Losses ("ECLs") are recognised in three stages. Stage one being for credit exposures for which there has not been a significant increase in credit risk since initial recognition, ECLs are provided for credit losses that result from default events that are possible within the next 12-months (a 12-month ECL). Stage two being for those credit exposures for which there has been a significant increase in credit risk since initial recognition, a loss allowance is required for credit losses expected over the remaining life of the exposure, irrespective of the timing of the default (a lifetime ECL). Stage three being credit exposures which are considered credit-impaired, interest revenue is calculated based on the amortised cost (i.e. the gross carrying amount less the loss allowance). Financial assets in this stage will generally be assessed individually. Lifetime expected credit losses are recognised on these financial assets.

Period ended Period ended 31.8.2022 31.8.2022 US$ '000 US$ '000 Impairment on loans classified as Stage 1 916 987 Impairment on loans classified as Stage 2 - 418 Impairment on loans classified as Stage 3 - - Total impairment on loans during the period 916 1,405

8.Investment Income

Period ended Period ended 31.8.2022 31.8.2022 US$ '000 US$ '000 Interest calculated using the effective interest rate method 916 1,405 Other interest and similar income 7,691 7,714 8,607 9,119

Income for the period ended 31 August 2022

Preferred Loan note Interest Other Interest PIK Cash Dividend Interest Total US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US micro-cap 7,081 - - 372 - 7,453 European micro-cap - 916 - - - 916 Listed investments - - - - 238 238 7,081 916 - 372 1 8,607

Income for the period ended 31 August 2021

Preferred Loan note Interest Other Portfolio Interest PIK Cash Dividend Interest Total US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US micro-cap 7,479 - - 234 - 7,713 European micro-cap - 1,405 - - - 1,405 Listed investments - - - - 1 1 7,479 1,405 - 234 1 9,119

9.Finance Costs

Period ended Period ended 31.8.2022 31.8.2021 US$ '000 US$ '000 Interest expense calculated using the effective interest method ZDP shares (Note 12) 2,065 3,584 Loan Notes (Note 13) 1,793 1,892 Senior Debt Facility (Note 14) 948 169 5,645 5,645 Other interest and similar expense CULS interest (Note 15) - 1,336 4,806 6,981

10.FeesPayabletotheInvestmentAdviser

Investment Advisory and Performance fees

The Company entered into the amended and restated investment advisory and management agreement with Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc. (the "Investment Adviser") on 23 December 2010 (the "Advisory Agreement").

Pursuant to the Advisory Agreement, the Investment Adviser is entitled to a base management fee and to an incentive fee. The base management fee is an amount equal to 1.5 per cent per annum of the average total assets under management of the Company less those assets identified by the Company as being excluded from the base management fee, under the terms of the agreement. The base management fee is payable quarterly in arrears; the agreement provides that payments in advance on account of the base management fee will be made.

For the six-month period ended 31 August 2022, total investment advisory and management expenses, based on the average total assets of the Company, were included in the Statement of Comprehensive Income of $3,872,000 (period ended 31 August 2021: $3,888,000). Of this amount, $457,000 (28 February 2022: $276,000) was due and payable at the period end.

During the year ended 29 February 2020, the Investment Adviser agreed to waive incentive fees payable by the Company relating to realised gains in the years ended February 2019 and 2020. No further incentive fees will be paid to the Investment Adviser until the Company and Investment Adviser have mutually agreed to reinstate such payments.

11.Investments



Listed

Unlisted

Unlisted

Carrying Value FVTPL FVTPL Loans Total 31.8.2022

US$ '000 31.8.2022

US$ '000 31.8.2022

US$ '000 31.8.2022

US$ '000 Book cost at 1 March 2022 3,395 451,364 43,097 497,856 Investments in period including capital calls 123,132 4,945 - 128,077 Payment in kind ("PIK")1 - 2,086 219 2,305 Proceeds from investments matured/realised (3,395) (105,024) - (108,419) Net realised gain - 59,408 - 59,408 Book cost at 31 August 2022 123,132 412,779 43,316 579,227 Unrealised investment and foreign exchange loss (2,919) (74,010) (7,586) (84,515) Impairment on loans at amortised cost - - (11,064) (11,064) Accrued interest 232 6,997 932 8,161 Carrying value at 31 August 2022 120,445 345,766 25,598 491,809

1The cost of PIK investments is deemed to be interest not received in cash but settled by the issue of further securities when that interest has been recognised in the Statement of Comprehensive Income



Listed

Unlisted

Unlisted

Carrying Value FVTPL FVTPL Loans Total 28.2.2022

US$ '000 28.2.2022

US$ '000 28.2.2022

US$ '000 28.2.2022

US$ '000 Book cost at 1 March 2021 3,393 543,740 74,651 621,784 Investments in year including capital calls 3,395 12,945 - 16,340 Payment in kind ("PIK")1 - 14,190 2,877 17,067 Proceeds from investments matured/realised (3,395) (65,799) - (69,194) Interest received on maturity 2 - - 2 Net realised loss - (53,712) - (53,712) Realised impairment loss2 - - (31,757) (31,757) Realised currency loss2 - - (2,674) (2,674) Book cost at 28 February 2022 3,395 451,364 43,097 497,856 Unrealised investment and foreign exchange loss - (45,192) (4,664) (49,856) Impairment on loans at amortised cost - - (10,148) (10,148) Accrued interest (1) 2,002 308 2,309 Carrying value at 28 February 2022 3,394 408,174 28,593 440,161

1The cost of PIK investments is deemed to be interest not received in cash but settled by the issue of further securities when that interest has been recognised in the Statement of Comprehensive Income.

2Realised impairment loss and realised currency is due to the Company's direct loan in Ombuds (European micro-cap). The loss was recognised in prior periods and was included within the comparative number for Impairment on loans at amortised cost.

Loans at amortised cost

Interest on the loans accrues at the following rates:

As At 31 August 2022 As At 28 February 2022 8% 10% Total 8% 10% Total Loans at amortised cost 23,530 2,068 25,598 26,357 2,236 28,593

The Company has extended the maturity date of all loans to European micro-cap companies to 31 December 2022.

12.Senior Credit Facility

On 26 January 2022, JZCP entered into an agreement with WhiteHorse Capital Management, LLC (the "New Senior Lender") providing for a new five year term senior secured loan facility (the "New Senior Credit Facility"). The New Senior Credit Facility matures on 26 January 2027 and replaced the Company's Previous Senior Secured Loan Facility with clients and funds advised and sub-advised by Cohanzick Management, LLC and CrossingBridge Advisors, LLC (the "Previous Senior Lenders").

The New Senior Credit Facility consists of a $45.0 million first lien term loan (the "Closing Date Term Loan"), fully funded as of the closing date (being 26 January 2022), and up to $25.0 million in first lien delayed draw term loans (the "DDT Loans"), which remain undrawn as of the closing date and the year end. The Company can draw down the DDT Loans from time to time in its discretion in the 24 month period following the closing date. Customary fees and expenses were payable upon the drawing of the Closing Date Term Loan. The proceeds of the Closing Date Term Loan, together with cash at hand, were used by the Company to repay the Previous Senior Secured Facility of approximately $52.9 million due 12 June 2022 and for the payment of fees and expenses related to the New Senior Facility.

The interest rate charged to The New Senior Facility during the period, is the LIBOR Rate plus 7.001 per cent., or if the Company elects for a portion of the interest to be paid in kind, the LIBOR Rate plus 9.00 per cent., of which 4.00 per cent. would be charged as payment-in kind (PIK) interest. The Closing Date Term Loans are subject to a prepayment penalty if they are repaid before yielding an aggregate 15 per cent. The prepayment penalty ranges from 3.00 per cent. to 1.00 per cent. depending on whether it is repaid within 1 year, 2 years or 3 years of funding.

The New Senior Credit Facility Agreement includes covenants from the Company customary for an agreement of this nature, including (a) maintaining a minimum asset coverage ratio (calculated by reference to eligible assets, subject to customary ineligibility criteria and concentration limits, plus unrestricted cash) of not less than 4.00 to 1.00, and (b) ensuring the Company retains an aggregate amount of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of not less than $12.5 million. As at 31 August 2022, eligible assets of $488.0 million adjusted to $393.1 million (28 February 2022: $471.0 million adjusted to $351.9 million) were held as collateral. The New Senior Facility allows for the repayment of the Company's other debt obligations assuming the above covenants are not breached as a result of repayment.

1There is an interest rate floor that stipulates LIBOR will not be lower than 1%. In this agreement, the presence of the floor does not significantly alter the amortised cost of the instrument, therefore separation is not required and the loan is valued at amortised cost using the effective interest rate method. During the year, the relevant 3 month LIBOR rates were below 1%. LIBOR regulators (including the UK Financial Conduct Authority and the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission) have announced a transition away from LIBOR, however it is expected that the 3 month USD LIBOR which is relevant to the Company will continue to be available until the end of June 2023.

New Senior Term Loan Facility 31.8.2022 28.2.2022 US$ '000 US$ '000 Principal - drawdown 26 January 2022 - 45,000 Issue costs - (2,787) Amortised cost - 26 January 2022 - 42,213 Amortised cost at 1 March 42,573 - Finance costs charged to Statement of Comprehensive Income 2,065 360 Interest and finance costs paid (1,834) - Amortised cost at period/year end 42,804 42,573

PreviousSeniorTermLoanFacility 31.8.2022 28.2.2022 US$ '000 US$ '000 Amortised cost - 1 March - 68,694 Loan advance - 16,000 Loan repayments - (85,585) Finance costs charged to Statement of Comprehensive Income - 6,483 Interest and finance costs paid - (5,592) Amortised cost at period/year end - -

The carrying value of the loans approximates to fair value.

13.Zero Dividend Preference ("ZDP") shares

Post period end (3 October 2022), the Company redeemed the ZDP shares on their maturity date.

On 1 October 2015, the Company rolled over 11,907,720 existing ZDP (2016) shares into new ZDP shares with a 2022 maturity date. The new ZDP shares (ZDP 2022) have a gross redemption yield of 4.75% and a total redemption value of £57,597,000 (approximately $67,021,000 using the period end exchange rate).

ZDP shares are designed to provide a pre-determined final capital entitlement which ranks behind the Company's creditors but in priority to the capital entitlements of the Ordinary shares. The ZDP shares carry no entitlement to income and the whole of their return will therefore take the form of capital. In certain circumstances, ZDP shares carry the right to vote at general meetings of the Company as detailed in the Company's Memorandum and Articles of Incorporation. Issue costs are deducted from the cost of the liability and allocated to the Statement of Comprehensive Income over the life of the ZDP shares.

ZDP (2022) shares

31.8.2022 28.2.2022 US$ '000 US$ '000 Amortised cost at 1 March 75,038 74,303 Finance costs allocated to Statement of Comprehensive Income 1,793 3,807 Unrealised currency gain on translation (10,091) (3,072) Amortised cost at period/year end 66,740 75,038 Total number of ZDP shares in issue 11,907,720 11,907,720

14.Subordinated Notes

In July 2021, the Company entered into a note purchase agreement with David Zalaznick and John (Jay) Jordan, the founders and principals of the Company's investment adviser, Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc. ("JZAI"), pursuant to which they purchased directly or through their affiliates, subordinated, second lien Subordinated Notes totalling $31.5 million, with a maturity date of 11 September 2022 (the "Subordinated Notes"). In August 2022, the Company announced the extension of the maturity date of the Subordinated Subordinated Notes through to 30 September 2023.

The interest rate on the Subordinated Notes is 6 per cent. per annum payable semi-annually on each of 31 March and 30 September of each year, commencing on the first such date to occur after the issuance of the Subordinated Notes.

31.8.2022

US$ '000 28.2.2022

US$ '000 Subordinated Notes issued in period

Amortised cost at 1 March - 32,293 31,500 Finance costs charged to Statement of Comprehensive Income 948 1,108 Interest and finance costs paid (945) (315) Amortised cost at period/year end 32,296 32,293



15.Convertible Subordinated Unsecured Loan Stock ("CULS")

On 30 July 2021, JZCP redeemed 3,884,279 £10 CULS and converted on request, 1,835 £10 CULS into 3,039 Ordinary Shares at the agreed conversion price. CULS bore interest on their nominal amount at the rate of 6.00 per cent. per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears.

31.8.2022

US$ '000 28.2.2022

US$ '000 Fair Value of CULS at 1 March - 52,430 Interest expense - 1,336 Coupon paid - (2,679) Unrealised movement in value of CULS due to change in Company's Credit Risk - 1,074 Unrealised movement in the fair value of CULS allocated to change in observed (benchmark) interest rate

-

2,170 Unrealised currency gain on translation during the period/year - (301) Loss to the Company on movement in the fair value of CULS - 1,869 Redemption of CULS - (54,005) Conversion of CULS into Ordinary Shares - (25) Fair Value of CULS based on offer price - -

16.Other Payables

31.8.2022 28.2.2022 US$ '000 US$ '000 Audit fees 150 325 Legal fees provision 200 505 Directors' remuneration 48 47 Other expenses 315 168 Provision for tax on dividends received not withheld at source - 398 713 1,443

17.Ordinary shares - Issued Capital

31.8.2022 28.2.2022 Number of shares Number of shares Balance at 1 March 77,477,214 77,474,175 Ordinary shares issued during period/year - 3,039 Total Ordinary shares in issue 77,477,214 77,477,214

The Company's shares trade on the London Stock Exchange's Specialist Fund Segment.

On 2 August 2021, the Company issued 3,039 Ordinary shares resulting from the conversion of 1,835 CULS. The conversion price was £6.0373 per Ordinary Share, resulting in a credit to the Share capital account of £18k ($25k).

18.Commitments

At 31 August 2022 and 28 February 2022, JZCP had the following financial commitments outstanding in relation to fund investments:

Expected date 31.8.2022 28.2.2022 of Call US$ '000 US$ '000 JZI Fund III GP, L.P. €10,160,906 (28.2.2022: €13,967,295) over 3 years 10,217 15,688 Spruceview Capital Partners, LLC1 over 1 year 250 500 10,467 16,188

1As approved by a shareholder vote on 12 August 2020, JZCP has the ability to make up to approximately $4.1 million in further commitments to Spruceview, above the $0.25 million unfunded commitments as at 31 August 2022.

19.RelatedParty Transactions

JZAI is a US based company founded by David Zalaznick and Jay Jordan, that provides advisory services to the Company in exchange for management fees, paid quarterly. Fees paid by the Company to the Investment Adviser are detailed in Note 10. JZAI and various affiliates provide services to certain JZCP portfolio companies and may receive fees for providing these services pursuant to the Advisory Agreement.

JZCP invests in European micro-cap companies through JZI Fund III, L.P. ("Fund III"). Previously investments were made via the EuroMicrocap Fund 2010, L.P. ("EMC 2010"). Fund III and EMC 2010 are managed by an affiliate of JZAI. At 31 August 2022, JZCP's investment in Fund III was valued at $70.4 million (28 February 2022: $76.3 million). JZCP's investment in EMC 2010 was valued at $0.6 million (28 February 2022: $0.6 million).

JZCP has invested in Spruceview Capital Partners, LLC on a 50:50 basis with Jay Jordan and David Zalaznick (or their respective affiliates). The total amount committed by JZCP to this investment at 31 August 2022, was $33.5 million with $0.25 million of this amount remaining unfunded and outstanding. As approved by a shareholder vote on 12 August 2020, JZCP has the ability to make up to approximately $4.1 million in further commitments to Spruceview, above the $33.5 million committed as of 31 August 2022. Should this approved capital be committed to Spruceview, it would be committed on the same 50:50 basis with Jay Jordan and David Zalaznick (or their respective affiliates).

During the year ended 28 February 2021, the Company sold its interests in certain US microcap portfolio companies (the "Secondary Sale") to a secondary fund led by Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. The Secondary Sale was structured as a sale and contribution to a newly formed fund, JZHL Secondary Fund LP, managed by an affiliate of JZAI. At 31 August 2022, JZCP's investment in JZHL Secondary Fund LP was valued at $74.5 million (28 February 2022: $99.2 million).

JZCP has co-invested with Fund A, Fund A Parallel I, II and III Limited Partnerships in a number of US micro-cap buyouts. These Limited Partnerships are managed by an affiliate of JZAI. JZCP invested in a ratio of 82%/18% with the Fund A entities. At 31 August 2022, these co-investments, with Fund A, were in the following portfolio companies: Industrial Services Solutions, Safety Solutions Holdings and Tierpoint. JZCP's investments in Safety Solutions Holdings and Tierpoint have subsequently been transferred to JZHL Secondary Fund LP (mentioned above).

During the prior year, the Company entered into a note purchase agreement with David Zalaznick and Jay Jordan, pursuant to which they have purchased directly or through their affiliates, subordinated, second lien Subordinated Notes in the amount of $31.5 million, with an interest rate of 6 per cent. per annum and maturing on 11 September 2022 (the "Subordinated Notes"). The issuance of the Subordinated Notes was subject to a number of conditions, including shareholder approval. On 26 August 2022, the maturity date of the Subordinated Notes was extended to 30 September 2022 and subsequently after certain criteria was met extended for a further 12 months to 30 September 2023.

Total Directors' remuneration for the six-month period ended 31 August 2022 was $145,000 (31 August 2021: $145,000).

20.Basic and Diluted Earnings/(Loss) per Share

Basic loss per share is calculated by dividing the loss for the period by the weighted average number of Ordinary shares outstanding during the period.

For the period ended 31 August 2022, the weighted average number of Ordinary shares outstanding during the period was 77,477,214 (31 August 2021: 77,474,670).

The diluted loss per share is calculated by considering adjustments required to the loss and weighted average number of shares for the effects of potential dilutive Ordinary shares. Following the redemption of the Company's CULS during the prior period, there are no longer any potential dilutive events to the Ordinary shares.

21.Contingent Assets

Amounts held in escrow accounts

When investments have been disposed of by the Company, proceeds may reflect contractual terms requiring that a percentage is held in an escrow account pending resolution of any indemnifiable claims that may arise.

At 31 August 2022 and 28 February 2022, the Company has assessed that the likelihood of the recovery of these escrow accounts cannot be determined and has therefore disclosed the escrow accounts as a contingent asset.

As at 31 August 2022 and 28 February 2022, the Company had the following contingent assets held in escrow accounts which had not been recognised as assets of the Company:

Amount in Escrow 31.8.2022 28.2.2022 US$'000 US$'000 JZHL Secondary Fund (being 37.5% of the total amount held in escrow)1

New Vitality - added on realisation of investment 411 202 152 - Igloo 49 49 Salter Labs ($528,000 received) - 536 Southern Petroleum Laboratories ($509,000 received) - 509 612 1,296

During the period ended 31 August 2022, net proceeds including a minor refund of an escrow receipt, totalled $999,000 (31 August 2021: $nil) were realised and recorded in the Statement of Comprehensive Income.

1 During the period, the JZHL Secondary Fund received an Escrow of $723,000 which was distributed to its limited partners. On the closing of JZHL Secondary Fund's realisation of Testing Services $1,096,000 was placed in Escrow.

22.Subsequent Events

These Interim Financial Statements were approved by the Board on 9 November 2022. Events subsequent to the period end 31 August 2022 have been evaluated until this date.

On 30 September 2022, the Company announced the further extension of the maturity date of the Subordinated Notes through to 30 September 2023.

On 3 October 2022, the Company announced the redemption and cancellation of its ZDP shares.

