Investors have been pouring money into hybrid wind-solar projects in the Indian state of Karnataka in recent weeks. PTC India has also launched an oversubscribed 1 GW tender.From pv magazine India Eight companies have invested more than $9.2 billion in renewable energy in the Indian state of Karnataka in recent weeks. The wind-solar hybrid segment accounted for most of the investments from companies such as Azure Power and Ayana Renewable Power, as well as Tata Power Renewable Energy and Leap Green Energy. "The future of renewable is hybrid. Plain vanilla wind or plain vanilla solar is no longer ...

