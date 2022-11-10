AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.: AgEagle Hosted Live eBee TAC Demonstration for NATO Armed Forces in Belgium

WICHITA, KS / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2022 / AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American:UAVS) ("AgEagle" or the "Company"), an industry-leading provider of full stack flight hardware, sensors and software for commercial and government/defense use, today announced that the Company recently hosted an eBee TAC Tech Day outside of Brussels, Belgium, presenting to and providing live flight demonstrations for more than two dozen advanced drone experts from two countries within the NATO Armed Forces.

Held in collaboration with AgEagle's value added reseller in the Netherlands, Geometius, the event focused on educating attendees on eBee TAC's strong competitive differentiation, robust capabilities and diverse range of tactical applications, including geo-mapping; barrack organization and installation; emergency response; airfield damage assessment; natural resource management, battlefield situational awareness; air space management; terrain visualization and facilities management and inspection, among others.

Commenting on the event, Walter Jansz of Geometius, said, "With attendees from military units ranging from artillery and infantry to air force and engineering, we were thrilled by the enthusiastic feedback, great questions and requests for proposals we've received as a result of the eBee TAC Tech Day. It was a great success, providing Geometius and AgEagle with the ability to introduce the eBee to key tactical Ministry of Defense professionals who were keen to learn why this drone continues to earn wide acclaim on a global basis."

Barrett Mooney, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AgEagle, stated, "A core component of our Company's 2022 marketing strategy has been centered on showcasing our best-in-class drone solutions in venues that have included conferences, trade shows and live demonstration events, such as this one hosted for NATO forces. When prospective customers experience eBee's lightweight design, ease of operation, adaptable payload capabilities and quality of data produced, they appreciate the significant value proposition it offers. Moreover, these customer engagement opportunities are vital to AgEagle for collecting input from users that help to guide and inform our future innovations."

At just 1.6 kg (3.5 lbs), eBee TAC is a lightweight, reliable, ultra-portable and robust solution specially designed for tactical mapping and analysis in defense applications. With up to 90 minutes of flight time and a single flight coverage of up to 500 ha at 122m (1,236 A at 400 ft.), it is ideal for long-range Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations, with the capability to integrate with situational awareness tools such as ATAK. eBee TAC includes enhanced security features to protect field operations. The included eMotion flight and mission planning software enables operations in disconnected environments and employs Advanced Encryption Standard 256 (AES-256) to prevent communications hacking between the UAS and its control station. Silent radio mission mode can be activated to minimize UAS detection during flights, while a No Log Mode suppresses flight recordings.

In March 2022, AgEagle's NDAA-compliant eBee TAC was the first fixed wing-approved drone to be added to the Defense Innovation Unit's Blue UAS Cleared List for procurement by the U.S. Department of Defense and government agencies. Today, the eBee TAC is in use by U.S. Army Engineering and Support, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, French Navy, Land Army of France, British Army and the Royal Danish Army.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Through its three centers of excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack drone solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at www.ageagle.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our competitive position, the industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation and events outside of our control, such as natural disasters, wars, or health epidemics. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

