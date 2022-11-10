GH Research PLC: GH Research Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates

DUBLIN, Ireland, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GH Research PLC (Nasdaq: GHRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 and gave updates on its business.



Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Cash position

Cash was $256.9 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $276.8 million as of December 31, 2021. We believe that our existing cash will be sufficient for us to fund our operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2025.

Research and development expenses

R&D expenses were $4.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $2.6 million for the same quarter in 2021. The increase was primarily due to increased activities relating to our technical development and increases in employee expenses to support these activities.

General and administrative expenses

G&A expenses were $2.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $2.1 million for the same quarter in 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in insurance costs which has been partially offset by an increase in professional costs and employee expenses.

Net profit/loss

Net loss was $0.4 million, or $0.008 loss per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to a net loss of $1.8 million, or $0.035 loss per share, for the same quarter in 2021. The decrease was due to the foreign exchange gain in the quarter.

Business Updates

GH001 for the treatment of TRD

GH001 is our proprietary inhalable 5-methoxy-N,N-dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) product candidate.

We have recently submitted clinical trial applications in several European countries for a multi-center, randomized, controlled Phase 2b trial of GH001 in treatment-resistant depression (TRD) (GH001-TRD-201). Pending regulatory approval, we expect to initiate this trial in the first quarter of 2023. We expect to recruit approximately 80 patients for this trial. The primary objective will be to determine the efficacy of a single-day individualized dosing regimen (IDR) of GH001 compared with placebo in improving depressive symptoms as assessed by the mean change from baseline in Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) at the end of the 7-day double-blind phase. The double-blind phase will be followed by a 6-month open-label extension phase where all patients can receive treatment with the GH001 IDR as-needed, based on the patient's clinical response.

In May 2022, we also announced the positive outcome of our pre-IND meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and we expect to submit our IND for GH001 in TRD in the first quarter of 2023. The planned IND-opening study is a Phase 1 imaging study in patients with TRD designed to further elucidate the mechanism of action of GH001 (GH001-TRD-104).

GH001 for the treatment of BDII and PPD

We have recently initiated Phase 2a proof-of-concept clinical trials of GH001 for the treatment of patients with bipolar II disorder and a current depressive episode (BDII) (GH001-BD-202) and for the treatment of patients with postpartum depression (PPD) (GH001-PPD-203). We expect to complete these studies by the end of 2023.

GH002 and GH003

GH002 is our 5-MeO-DMT product candidate formulated for administration via a proprietary injectable approach. GH002 has completed pre-clinical development to support early clinical trials and we have recently submitted a clinical trial application for a double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized, dose-ranging clinical pharmacology trial in healthy volunteers (GH002-HV-105). Pending regulatory approval, we expect to initiate this trial in the fourth quarter of 2022.

GH003 is our 5-MeO-DMT product candidate formulated for administration via a proprietary intranasal administration approach. GH003 is currently in preclinical development.

