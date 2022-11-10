CubiCasa Achieves Record Adoption of Digital Floor Plans with 455% Increase in User Signups YoY

Growth largely driven by the launch of CubiCasa's free floor plan option in August

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2022 / CubiCasa , a global-reaching real estate software company, today announced a 455% increase in new user signups year-over-year (YoY), signaling continued global momentum. With a mission to have digital floor plans included in all home listings across the U.S., the company is also reporting a 98% YoY increase in new U.S. real estate scans.

This monumental growth despite a shrinking real estate market is largely driven by CubiCasa's free product launch , announced in early August, the rollout of automatic volume-based discounts to all users, and their renewed focus to put a floor plan on every listing to the benefit of home searchers.

"With the launch of our free product, our ultimate goal is to make floor plans ubiquitous across home listings in the United States," said Jeff Allen , President of CubiCasa. "We've seen it happen in many other countries, and now we're on a mission to make it happen in America. The results we've seen year-over-year, and especially over the last three months following our free product launch, are strong evidence of the demand for accessible and easy-to-use floor plan scanning capabilities."

As part of the free floor plan option, CubiCasa offers add-ons available on every scan, including adding fixed furniture and feature details to the floor plan, American National Standards Institute (ANSI)-aligned GLA outputs for the appraisal process, and an expedited six-hour delivery window. Users can produce a floor plan using CubiCasa's technology on their own, or can access the Company's deep network of more than 2,000 certified photographers across all 50 states, who are available to help add value to a listing.

"From the time I first saw CubiCasa's technology in action during an appraisal appointment for a client, I knew I had to implement it into my own listing details," said Rosa Troia , Associate Real Estate Broker for Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty. "This technology is so easy to use - and the free option so helpful in sparking industry adoption of floor plans - that I'm recommending it to other realtors, appraisers, contractors and interior designers."

CubiCasa's technology has produced more than 1 million floor plans to date. Their scanning app can be used without prior training by anyone with a smartphone. From a simple walk-through of a home, the technology produces a highly-precise floor plan sketch. Square footage is the second-highest driver of a home's value (the first being location), and CubiCasa's technology helps minimize inconsistencies and variations in the property data collection and inspection process.

In addition to benefiting real estate agents, photographers and homeowners, CubiCasa has seen increased adoption among appraisers and home inspectors, as well as in other verticals, such as insurance. The CubiCasa app is available for download in the App Store and Google Play Store . To learn more about CubiCasa's free floor plan scanning app, visit https://www.cubi.casa/ .

About CubiCasa

Headquartered in Oulu, Finland, CubiCasa is the global market leader in mobile indoor scanning and is known for its fast and easy-to-use floor plan app on the App Store and Google Play Store. CubiCasa's technology is used in 172 different countries and has helped create over 1 million floor plans to date. CubiCasa provides technology for the real estate, appraisal, and mortgage industries and is on a mission to digitize real estate. Learn more at https://www.cubi.casa/ .

