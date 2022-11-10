RSISX Index: 30% trading volume increase in Iraq Stock Exchange in October 2022

BAGHDAD, Iraq, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During October 2022, the Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange Index (RSISX Index) decreased by 4.0%. The USD RSISX Index simultaneously decreased by 3.4%.







Total trading volumes of the Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) decreased by 1% in October, down from September 2022 to USD 17.0 million. The monthly trading volume for October, however, showed a 30.0% increase, after excluding cross transactions. The banking sector experienced the highest share in trading volume at 46.9%, followed by the telecom sector at 19.9% share, the industry sector at 17.1% share, the agriculture sector at 6.2% share, the services sector at 5.2% share, and the hotels & tourism sector at 4.7% share. The percentage of foreigner shares in total trading volume increased from 8.2% in September to 11.3% in October.

Four companies distributed dividends during October; the Commercial Bank of Iraq with a dividend yield of 18.4%, the Bank of Baghdad with a dividend yield of 3.6%, Ready Made Clothes with a dividend yield of 0.7%, and Al-Mashreq Al-Arabi Islamic Bank.

Thirty companies enjoyed a jump in share prices during October, of which 19 increased by more than 5%, and 13 increased by more than 10%. Al-Hilal Industries grew the most, increasing by 37.5% during the month.

