Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2022) - Shift Group, a Boston and Miami based recruiting & staffing company, unveiled its strategic roadmap centered around its unique approach to helping athletes transition into the sales industry. The aim of this roadmap is to de-risk entry-sales-level positions for fast-growth technology and software companies.

Utilizing its own strategic approach, the sales training organization Shift Group has successfully guided multiple former athletes to rewarding careers in tech sales. The company has been founded by athletes, for athletes as their leadership team is entirely composed of former NCAA players and coaches who have built strong careers in sales themselves and understand the potential of a transition into the tech sales industry.





JR Butler, Founder, and CEO of Shift Group

The group's unique training platform titled, "Shift University," builds on skills athletes already possess such as resiliency, competitiveness, and work ethic, and intertwines them into a structured sales training program. Shift Group provides education on techniques like cold calling, cold emailing, and other outbound sales strategies that are aimed at securing meetings with prospective clients. This training also includes more involved sales strategies relating to account research and assessment of a prospect's situation, needs, and budget. Now launching, the company has built a unique platform, that allows their hiring partners to view candidates on a leaderboard and watch game tapes of their sales skills during their final tests.

JR Butler, founder of Shift Group, commented, "I built this company for myself. When I was 23 and retiring from hockey, I had no idea what I would be good at or what I would enjoy doing. I also built and ran sales teams for most of my career. As a sales leader, we would hire knowing we'd have 30-50% attrition in year one for these business development representatives. It was considered a cost of doing business. At Shift Group we help companies reduce that cost significantly by increasing ramp time and lowering that attrition number to the single digits."

Shift Group's roadmap focuses on two key end results: quality sales training for former athletes as well as the successful integration of these trainees into the sales organizations of their respective partner companies.







Erica Wilson, a former D1 Track Athlete from UC-Berkeley, mentioned, "The roadmap Shift Group used for my case was focused on helping me build new skills such as crafting a great resume, training my expertise and value stance, and learning how to navigate from being a former athlete to the tech world to land a position, which ended up being a BDR position at Gitlab," when asked about the approach taken to help her transition into tech sales.

Using this methodology, Shift Group has been able to rapidly expand its network of industry partners who hire from them directly. With 30 years of combined sales experience between the group's two co-founders, they have the necessary knowledge and connections to successfully match former athletes with tech companies looking to hire quality sales professionals.

As a former athlete himself, the group's founder, JR Butler knows when athletes can't play sports anymore, they often deal with an identity crisis. This means finding them a career that utilizes their current skills as well as an environment where their competitive and growth mindset can flourish and play a major role in overcoming these struggles.

About Shift Group

Shift Group is a Boston and Miami based recruiting firm that launched in early 2022 focused on providing elite sales talent to tech organizations. Athletics is a meritocracy where any person can succeed with hard work and determination. Shift Group reflects the diverse landscape of sports with a candidate pool that is over 50% female and people of color. Sports is for people of any background regardless of color, creed, or gender- and so is Shift Group. The company additionally prides itself on supporting non-profit organizations dedicated to addiction and recovery services, first responders, and military vets. Core values such as accountability, resiliency, and coachability are tenets the company is proud to uphold both internally and externally.

For more information on Shift Group and its strategic roadmap, visit https://www.shiftgroup.io/

