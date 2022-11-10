ams OSRAM will unveil new innovations at electronica in Munich, Germany, November 15-18

Company to showcase how optical technologies are advancing the automotive and mobility, industrial, horticulture, medical and wearable application areas

Demonstration highlights include dynamic forward lighting, guidance systems for autonomous robots, smart water- and air treatment with UV-C light, and 24/7 vital signs monitoring in a smart watch

Pierre Laboisse to deliver keynote at the Automotive Conference

Jens Milnikel to deliver keynote at the Smart MedTech Forum

ams OSRAM exhibits in Hall B4.279

ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS), a global leader in optical solutions, announced today it will showcase how its latest sensing and lighting solutions are enriching people's lives at the electronica in Munich, Germany. Alongside the fair, at the electronica Automotive Conference ams OSRAM will explain how smart lighting and optical sensing are shaping tomorrow's concept of mobility and at the Smart MedTech Forum, the company will discuss how optical solutions are shaping major transformations in the healthcare industry.

At the ams OSRAM booth in Hall B4.279, visitors will experience how ams OSRAM combines sensors and emitters to create advanced optical systems for its customers. The leading-edge technology, solutions and systems on show at electronica 2022 bring to light information embedded in the environment, enabling customers in the industrial, automotive and mobility, wearable, horticultural, and healthcare device markets to develop solutions which make life better for everyone.

Pierre Laboisse, EVP for Global Sales and Marketing at ams OSRAM, said: 'Customers know ams OSRAM as a trusted co-creation partnerin the development ofunprecedented, high-quality optical innovations. electronica provides the ideal opportunity for everyone to experience our latest miniaturized solutions for sensing, illumination and visualization which offer outstanding performance and efficiency.'

Highlights from ams OSRAM include:

Automotive and mobility area

Dynamic Forward Lighting With more than 25,000 individually controllable pixels, Eviyos will bring HD-quality projections onto the road without glare while enabling the projection of approved warning signs

In-cabin 3D driver monitoring system based on advanced infrared emitters and image sensors, and incorporating Smart Eye software for detecting phenomena such as driver distraction or drowsiness

Interior lighting the new OSIRE E5515 LED side-looking automotive RGB LEDs in thin, smart structures using an innovative in-mold process and validated for use in IMSE technology from TactoTek

Exterior lighting a full-width rear lamp system which is just 5mm deep, based on SYNIOS P1515 side-looker LEDs

Industry area

Optical technologies for next-generation robotics: ranging and localization technologies include the new TMF882x direct time-of-flight sensors, an active stereo vision 3D mapping demonstration in collaboration with partner Teknique, and a structured lighting system using ams OSRAM dot pattern illuminators

UV-C air- and water treatment demonstrators combine robust and efficient UV-C LED emitters with the new AS7331 3-channel spectral UV-A/-B/-C sensor, so systems can accurately monitor UV-C dosage and detect the bioluminescence of bacteria

Smoke detector based on the AS7343 spectral sensor which can distinguish the smoke generated by different types of fire

Horticulture area

Discover the new standard for professional horticulture applications. Flexible and efficient designs for top-/ inter-lighting and vertical farming solutions for greenhouses.

Optimum crop yield through tunable light possible with our efficient horticulture LEDs OSLON Square and OSLON Optimal shown using the example of vertical farming.

Closed-loop optimization of horticultural lighting with a combination of award-winning OSLON Square LED with Batwing lens and the AS7343 14-channel spectral sensor

Mobile, wearables and vital sign area

Demonstration of a reference design of a smart watch which can accurately measure vital signs such as heart rate, ECG and blood pressure 24/7

Latest behind-OLED ambient light and proximity sensing

Smart glasses based on the breakthrough VegalasTM miniature laser infrared projection system

Conference highlights:

The Optical Revolution: How Light and Sensors are Redefining the Concept of Driving

At the electronica Automotive Conference on November 14, Pierre Laboisse, Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing Group will provide delegates with insights into the way the combination of smart lighting and optical sensing technologies are set to transform the operation of the vehicle of tomorrow. He will describe how optical solutions allow cars to communicate with their environment, take over driving functions, monitor passengers, and enhance passengers' well-being, comfort and enjoyment of entertainment. He will explain the new potential for transforming the user's experience of mobility by describing new developments in intelligent forward lighting, ambient lighting, in-cabin sensing, LiDAR for automated vehicles, intelligent signaling, advanced displays, and smart surfaces.

Semiconductor Companies Shaping the Transformation of the Healthcare Industry with Optical Solutions

At the Smart MedTech Forum on November 16, Jens Milnikel, Executive Vice President and General Manager BU Image Sensor Solutions, will discuss how semiconductor companies shape the transformation of the healthcare industry with optical solutions. He will outline his vision on a new era of personal healthcare and how ams OSRAM sees precision medicine as one of the core pillars of its future strategy, and can shape it with solutions like vital signs monitoring, ultra-accurate temperature measurements, advanced UVC solutions and innovative medical imaging technology.

Discover our innovative optical solutions for automotive and mobility, medical and health, industrial, mobile and consumer in our new 360-degree virtual showroom.

For more information on our participation at electronica, visit the ams OSRAM electronica page website. If you would like to participate in a press tour or talk to one of our experts, please contact press@ams-osram.com.

