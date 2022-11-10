EQS-News: Amesite Inc.

The Market Votes: Amesite Releases Study of E-Learning Success For Global Company



Learn More about Amesite Inc. by gaining access to the latest research report The results are in for a study on Amesite Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AMST) eLearning platform, and it looks like a resounding success. Amesite, which harnesses cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver customizable courses through its white-label platform, completed a case study in October on EWIE Group of Companies (EGC), a large company that used Amesite's technology to upskill its global workforce. Companies everywhere are realizing the new challenges of training and upskilling their employees in a remote economy. But many are held back by old-fashioned learning systems that are no longer fit for that purpose. As companies look for modern online platforms, the corporate eLearning market has grown to $117 billion. EGC's search for an eLearning solution led it to partner with Amesite for its integrated, easy-to-access learning platform. As a commodity-management services company, EGC sought a solution for both retaining and upskilling its employees. With the outcome of the collaboration published, Amesite feels like it's gotten an A+ on a difficult test. Results Of Study May Indicate Strong Performance When EGC approached Amesite, it faced several challenges . It needed learning tools that ensured employee engagement across the company, but it struggled to surmount this problem without integration of its educational courses across its platforms. With nearly 1,000 employees at over 240 factories around the globe, EGC needed a scalable solution for upskilling their employees that would be accessible to all. Amesite provided a solution with its customized Learning Community Environment (LCESM), rolling out access to 53 courses for EGC employees in just four days. Before the end of the first quarter, employees were scoring 91% on the learned material that had a target pass score for passing of 70%. While Amesite operates in a similar space to Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) and Powerschool Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PWSC), it sees its platform as a more thoroughly accessible option. Its white-label system is customizable for a company or educational institution's specific needs, while its AI provides updated information for learners, within an infrastructure that is intuitive and easy to navigate. "Having people with the most advanced skills is a huge competitive advantage for us," EWIE Group of Companies President Jay Mullick said. "Amesite is at the center of all our business process training at EGC. We have appreciated the support of their team throughout the relationship. Using Amesite's global upskilling technology platform enables our people to gain the know-how to meet our most demanding customers' needs quickly and efficiently." To learn more about Amesite, visit its website . Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. Its customers include businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Contact Details Amesite, Inc. +1 734-876-8141 info@amesite.com Company Website http://www.amesite.io

