Partner Your Reno8 5G With One Of OPPO's Incredible IoT Products This Singles Day

This Singles Day, make sure your Reno8 5G isn't lonely and pair it with a perfect companion, depending on your interests

Choose from OPPO's new line-up of IoT products, inclusive of the OPPO Pad Air, OPPO Enco Buds2, and OPPO Band 2

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Singles Day, pair your Reno8 5G with its perfect companion so it doesn't get lonely. The global technology brand works to ensure ease and convenience in customers' daily lives, allowing them to choose from OPPO's brand new line-up of IoT products, including the OPPO Pad Air, OPPO Enco Buds2, and OPPO Band 2, to support their interests - whether they're a music fanatic, gym bunny, book worm or all three!





Powered by Dual Sony Flagship Sensors and several AI-enhanced imaging features such as Ultra Night Video and Night Portrait, the new "Portrait Expert" Reno8 5G is designed to make you shine in daily life. Alongside its professional camera capabilities, the Reno8 5G features a Streamlined Unibody Design, delivering a more refined texture and flagship-level design aesthetics. By adopting 80W SUPERVOOCTM with Battery Health Engine, the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, an upgraded Super-Conductive VC Liquid Cooling System, and ColorOS 12.1, the new Reno8 5G provides strong durability, reliable performance, and all-round smooth experience to users.

For true music lovers, pair your Reno8 5G with the most competitive wireless earbuds in the market, the OPPO Enco Buds 2. Featuring surging bass output, 28-hour long-lasting battery, remote camera control, and ultra-clear call audio with built-in noise cancellation, the earbuds are guaranteed to be the ideal companion this Singles Day.

One for the health conscious, the OPPO Band 2 provides a high-quality, healthy, and smart experience. Equipped with an ultra-clear large screen, the on-the-go smart life assistant features colourful watch faces, a two-colour strap design, and a full range of upgraded professional sleep, workout, and health functionality, taking workouts to a whole other level.

Weighing a minimal 440g, the OPPO Pad Air's rear panel adopts the industry's first 3D finishing technology and exclusive metal splicing design, marrying both sleekness and eye-catching design. Meticulously developed with advanced design technology, performance configuration, and system interaction experience, the device delivers an exceptional experience across all uses, be it work or study, and comes equipped with the new ColorOS for Pad system.

Not matter your status this Single's Day, OPPO fans are always welcome and part of the OPPO family. The Reno8 5G and OPPO IoT products are available to purchase at a retail price of AED 1,899 for the Reno8 5G, AED 899 for the OPPO Pad Air, AED 219 for the OPPO Band 2, and AED 119 for the OPPO Enco Buds2. For more information, visit www.oppo.com/ae.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to build a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 BillionUS Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology to global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet services like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 60 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 dedicated employees to create a better life for customers around the world.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in the UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 14 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premise in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and has enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, and charity campaigns.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1944073/Reno8_Pro_80W_SUPERVOOC.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451542/OPPO_Logo.jpg





View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/partner-your-reno8-5g-with-one-of-oppos-incredible-iot-products-this-singles-day-301674713.html