IamFire Plc - Notice of Annual General Meeting
PR Newswire
London, November 10
10 November 2022
IAMFIRE PLC
(the "Company")
Notice of Annual General Meeting
The Company is pleased to announce that notice convening the Company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) for 11.00 a.m. on 6 December 2022, at the offices of Peterhouse Capital Limited, 3rd Floor, 80 Cheapside, London EC2V 6EE, is being posted to shareholders in the Company today.
The notice of the AGM will shortly be available at: https://iamfireplc.com
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.
ENQUIRIES:
Company:
info@iamfireplc.com
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Corporate Advisor :
Guy Miller: + 44 (0) 20 7469 0930
Corporate Broker:
Lucy Williams: +44 (0) 20 7469 0930
Duncan Vasey: +44 (0) 20 7220 9797