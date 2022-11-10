IamFire Plc - Notice of Annual General Meeting

10 November 2022

IAMFIRE PLC

(the "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting

The Company is pleased to announce that notice convening the Company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) for 11.00 a.m. on 6 December 2022, at the offices of Peterhouse Capital Limited, 3rd Floor, 80 Cheapside, London EC2V 6EE, is being posted to shareholders in the Company today.

The notice of the AGM will shortly be available at: https://iamfireplc.com

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES:

Company:

info@iamfireplc.com

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Corporate Advisor :

Guy Miller: + 44 (0) 20 7469 0930

Corporate Broker:

Lucy Williams: +44 (0) 20 7469 0930

Duncan Vasey: +44 (0) 20 7220 9797