Regulatory News:

Press release 10 November 2022

On this day, the shareholders of Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) have held their Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting chaired by Mr Alexandre Ricard, Chairman CEO, in order to approve, in particular, the consolidated and company financial statements of Pernod Ricard SA for the year ended 30 June 2022. All the resolutions have been adopted, in particular:

Annual dividend: €4.12 per share:an interim dividend payment of €1.56 per share having been paid on July 8, 2022, the balance, i.e. €2.56 per share, will be detached on November 25, 2022 (with a record date of November 28, 2022) and paid on November 29, 2022;

Renewal of the directorships of Ms Patricia Barbizet and Mr Ian Gallienne (their respective biographies are attached to this press release)

Appointment of Patricia Barbizet as Lead Independent Director ;

Appointment of Patricia Barbizet as Chairwoman of the Nominations and Governance Committee as well as the CSR Committee, appointment of Patricia Barbizet and Ian Gallienne as members of the Compensation Committee and appointment of Ian Gallienne as member of the Strategic Committee ;

Approval, on the one hand, of the components of the compensation paid or granted to Mr Alexandre Ricard, Chairman CEO, for the 2021/22 financial year and, on the other hand, of the compensation policy items applicable to him for the 2022/23 financial year ;

Renewal of the term of office of KPMG SA as Statutory Auditors.

A summary table of the Board Committees, as composed after today's General Meeting, is attached hereto.

Biographies

Patricia Barbizet

Ms Patricia Barbizet is a graduate of ESCP Europe and began her career in 1976 with the Renault Véhicules Group in Treasury before becoming Financial Director of Renault Crédit International.

In 1989, she joined the Pinault Group as Chief Financial Officer and became, from 1992 to 2018, Chief Executive Officer of Artémis, the Pinault family's investment company. From 2014 to 2016, she was also CEO Chairwoman of Christie's International and chaired the Strategic Investment Fund (SIF) Investment Committee from 2008 to 2013. She is currently Chairwoman of the Cité de la Musique Philharmonie de Paris, Chairwoman of Zoé SAS, and Director of Colombus.

Ms Patricia Barbizet was appointed Chairwoman of the Investissements d'Avenir France 2030 Supervisory Committee in April 2018 and has been Chairwoman of the Haut Comité de Gouvernement d'Entreprise since 1 November 2018.

Ms Patricia Barbizet has been a Director of Pernod Ricard since 2018 and was appointed Lead Independent Director on 23 January 2019.

Ian Gallienne

Mr Ian Gallienne has been CEO of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert since January 2012. He holds a MBA from INSEAD in Fontainebleau. From 1998 to 2005, he was Manager of the Rhône Capital LLC private equity fund in New York and London. In 2005, he founded the private equity fund Ergon Capital Partners, of which he was Managing Director until 2012.

Mr Ian Gallienne has been a Director of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert since 2009, of Imerys since 2010, of SGS since 2013, of Adidas since 2016 and of Webhelp since 2019.

Mr Ian Gallienne has been a Director of Pernod Ricard since 2012.

The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting was broadcasted live and can now be viewed in both French and English on the http://pernod-ricard.com website.

Shareholders' agenda: Thursday 16 February 2023 Half-year 2022/23 sales results

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the No.2 worldwide producer of wines and spirits with consolidated sales amounting to €10,701 million in fiscal year FY22. The Group, which owns 17 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive portfolios in the industry with over 240 premium brands distributed across more than 160 markets. Pernod Ricard's portfolio includes Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur or Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes. The Group's mission is to unlock the magic of human connections by bringing "Good Times from a Good Place", in line with its Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap. Pernod Ricard's decentralised organisation empowers its 19,480 employees to be on-the-ground ambassadors of its purposeful and inclusive culture of conviviality, bringing people together in meaningful, sustainable and responsible ways to create value over the long term. Executing its strategic plan, Transform Accelerate, Pernod Ricard now relies on its "Conviviality Platform", a new growth model based on data and artificial intelligence to meet the ever-changing demand of consumers. Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code:FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices.

Appendix

Composition of the Board Committees as of 10 November 2022 Names Function Independence Audit Committee Philippe PETITCOLIN Chairman Independent Wolfgang COLBERG Member Non-Independent Kory SORENSON Member Independent Independence: 67 % Compensation Committee Kory SORENSON Chairwoman Independent Patricia BARBIZET Member Independent Ian GALLIENNE Member Independent Maria Jesus CARRASCO LOPEZ Member N/A Independence: 100 % Nominations and Governance Committee Patricia BARBIZET Chairwoman Independent César GIRON Member Non-Independent Anne LANGE Member Independent Independence: 67 % Strategic Committee Alexandre RICARD Chairman Non-Independent Virginie FAUVEL Member Independent Ian GALLIENNE Member Member Anne LANGE Member Independent Philippe PETITCOLIN Member Independent SA Paul Ricard Member Non-Independent Independence: 67 % CSR Committee Patricia BARBIZET Chairwoman Independent Namita SHAH Member Independent Veronica VARGAS Member Non-Independent Independence 67 %

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005855/en/

Contacts:

Pernod Ricard

Investor Relations

Florence Tresarrieu Global SVP, Investors Relations and Treasury

+33 (0) 1 70 93 17 03

Edward Mayle Investor Relations Director

+33 (0) 1 70 93 17 13

Charly Montet Investor Relations Manager

+33 (0) 1 70 93 17 13

Media

Emmanuel Vouin Head of Group External Engagement

+33 (0) 1 70 93 16 34