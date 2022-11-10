BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - LEI UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

To: The FCA

Date:10 November 2022

Name of applicant: BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc Name of scheme: General purpose block listing scheme Period of return: From: 10 May 2022 To: 9 November 2022 Balance under scheme from previous return: 9,989,738 ordinary shares of 10c each The amount by which the block scheme has been

increased, if the scheme has been increased since

the date of the last return: n/a Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme

during period: n/a Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at

end of period 9,989,738 ordinary shares of 10c each Number and class of securities originally listed

and the date of admission 10,000,000 ordinary shares of 10c each on 10 November 2010 Total number of securities in issue at the end

of the period 31,630,303 ordinary shares of 10c each (including 2,181,662 ordinary shares held in treasury)

Name of contact: Graham Venables Address of contact: 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London EC2N 2DL Telephone number of contact: 0203 649 3432

SIGNED BYGraham Venables

for and on behalf of BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc, Company Secretary

Graham Venables

Name of applicant

If you knowingly or recklessly give false or misleading information you may be liable to prosecution.