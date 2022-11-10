Tallinn, Estonia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2022) - The Swaps team is pleased to announce that the platform has officially been updated. As a crypto and fiat payment processing company, Swaps prioritizes providing its partners with high-quality crypto on-ramp, off-ramp, and checkout services. The new update therefore includes enhanced UI and UX, 31 blockchains and 1,000 tokens available, along with new payment methods, quick API integration, and numerous other features.

Since 2019, Swaps has been committed to helping businesses seamlessly and effectively access Web3 by providing crypto on-ramp solutions, allowing them to offer Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether and various other coins. Now, the aforementioned update brings new exciting and innovative features.

The team has just finished integrating Stripe and TrueLayer, the world's top-rank payment and open banking providers. They also added American Express, Google Pay, instant bank payments and many additional payment methods to existing Visa, Mastercard and Apple Pay options. These are available for the platform's partners to bring quicker and more seamless payments to their customers, as it'll only take a few moments for each transaction.

Furthermore, Swaps' payment processing service also allows e-commerce companies to accept crypto as a payment method which opens the doors to even more customers, thereby giving the crypto-friendly community an opportunity to buy goods and services with digital coins.

Backed by leading security, compliance and fraud prevention partners, Swaps is now open for KYC sharing, which was one of the top requests to the company for a long time. This provides the partners increased confidence alongside easier onboarding for users.

Swaps CEO, Georgios Kalmpazidis, stated, "One of Swaps' main priorities is fighting against chargeback and fraud and making the merchants' lives easier. The team will hence make this battle even more efficient with the new update."

In this recent upgrade, Swaps also improved the partner dashboard, making accessing and monitoring customer data and transactions quick and transparent. The update additionally introduced the Swaps business wallet for partners and flexible payout options including cryptocurrency and bank transfers.

Lastly, Swaps' versatile and single API integration makes this entire ecosystem and its features readily available for any online business to scale up and utilize the power of digital assets. What's more is that the team handles AML/KYC verification, anti-fraud, payment methods, and liquidity, in addition to also having permission to operate globally in over 180 countries.

Swaps is a fully compliant and regulated European crypto company which effectively combines industry-leading security with a blazingly fast and incredibly easy-to-use platform to bring buying and selling crypto to everyone, beginner or expert, company or individual.

