AcuityAds Holdings Inc: AcuityAds Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

illumin Revenue Up 78.4% YOY and 29.4% sequentially

Generated $29.0 million in Total Revenue

(All monetary figures are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated)

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSX:AT) (NASDAQ:ATY) ("AcuityAds" or "Company"), a Journey Advertising technology company that empowers marketers to make smarter decisions about communicating with online consumers, today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

Total revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was $29.0 million, up 2.5% sequentially and 5.5% on a year over year basis as we began to realize the benefits of our recent investments in sales, marketing, and product development. Despite significant macro-economic headwinds, we believe we will see continued benefits from these investments over the ensuing quarters.

illumin third quarter revenue rose 78.4% year over year and 29.4% sequentially to $13.2 million, or 46% of total revenue. On a YTD basis, illumin revenue is $31.3 million.

illumin self-serve revenue increased 20% sequentially to $1.2 million, while illumin self-serve clients grew 42% sequentially. The significant increase in illumin self-serve clients should bode well for continued growth in this very strategic segment of the business.

Third quarter 2022 gross margin was 51.4%, compared to 51.9% for the same period in 2021.

Net revenue or gross profit (revenue less media costs) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was $14.8 million, compared to $14.3 million for the same period in 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.6 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $4.4 million in the prior year. The decline of Adjusted EBITDA was fully anticipated, as management made the strategic decision to increase our investments in R&D, sales and marketing given the early success of illumin.

Q3 2022 net income was $2.8 million, compared to $3.4 million in Q3 2021.

During the third quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 1,811,400 of its common shares at an average price of $3.23 per share for total consideration of $5,859,678. As of November 5, 2022, the Company has repurchased 4,080,880 of its common shares (7.1% of shares outstanding) for total consideration of $12,999,975.

At September 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $88.2 million, compared to $102.2 million as of December 31, 2021, reflecting share repurchases during the previous quarters.

During the quarter, two significant hires were made. Nadeem Ahmed joined Acuity as Chief Revenue Officer, bringing with him over 25 years of revenue-building experience, including 10 years at Salesforce building their Healthcare and Life Sciences vertical. Tony Vlismas joins as VP of Marketing, having spent most of his career leading and scaling ad-tech companies in senior marketing roles.

"We continued to see excellent traction for illumin during the third quarter, with year over year revenue growth from this Journey Advertising platform of 78.4% and strong sequential revenue growth of 29.4%," said Tal Hayek, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AcuityAds. "Now standing at 46% of total company revenue, we believe illumin is well on its way to eclipsing our stated goal of comprising over half of total company revenue run rate by year end. The continued rapid growth in illumin adoption is further proof that it is breaking the mold with its incredible simplicity and deep advertiser insights."

Mr. Hayek continued, "When I evaluate where we are as a company, I know we are creating something revolutionary given the overwhelming positive feedback we are receiving from our clients about illumin. We are constantly monitoring internal customer data and it's clear both new and existing clients are recognizing the value of this intuitive Journey Advertising platform, which enables them to differentiate themselves and take control of their own advertising journeys. Our results tell the story, with 81% more clients using the platform year over year for the third quarter, while illumin self-serve revenue rose 20% from just the second quarter."

Elliot Muchnik, AcuityAds' Chief Financial Officer, commented, "While management remains attuned to the challenging macro-economic environment, we are seeing solid customer demand as customers appreciate the importance of brand strength and we continue to anticipate year-over-year revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2022. We firmly believe that the investments we made in R&D, sales and marketing coming into and during this fiscal year has positioned the Company well for future growth. Should the macro-economic forces be more serious than we anticipated on our business, management will take the appropriate actions to reduce spend and optimize our cost structure."

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods ended:

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) for the period $ 2,802,622 $ 3,362,127 $ (776,989 ) $ 8,087,580 Adjustments: Finance costs 158,453 263,220 429,557 797,074 Foreign exchange gain (5,835,813 ) (1,864,926 ) (7,228,072 ) (2,599,487 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,124,790 1,172,334 3,527,168 3,816,994 Income taxes 1,378,607 - 1,432,242 231,600 Share-based compensation 1,893,845 1,465,706 5,447,830 3,954,217 Severance expenses 115,832 20,875 398,263 111,633 Other expenses - - 79,132 - Total adjustments (1,164,286 ) 1,057,209 4,086,120 6,312,031 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,638,336 $ 4,419,336 $ 3,309,131 $ 14,399,611





About AcuityAds:

AcuityAds is a leading technology company that provides marketers a one-stop solution for omnichannel digital advertising with best-of-category return on advertising spend. Its journey automation technology, illumin™, offers planning, buying and real-time intelligence from one platform. With proprietary Artificial Intelligence, illumin™ brings unique digital advertising capabilities to close the gap between planning and execution. The Company brings an integrated ecosystem of privacy-protected data, inventory, brand safety and fraud prevention partners, offering trusted solutions with proven, above-benchmark outcomes for the most demanding marketers.

AcuityAds is headquartered in Toronto with offices throughout Canada, the U.S., Europe and Latin America. For more information, visit https://illumin.com.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited)

September 30,

2022

$ December 31,

2021

$ Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 88,231,834 102,208,807 Accounts receivable 28,448,325 30,972,608 Prepaid expenses and other 3,172,384 3,278,624 119,852,543 136,460,039 Non-current assets Deferred tax asset 81,803 81,803 Other assets 360,836 - Property and equipment 6,950,092 5,369,619 Intangible assets 4,557,717 3,044,278 Goodwill 4,869,841 4,869,841 136,672,832 149,825,580 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 20,204,928 24,853,497 Income tax payable 558,690 910,165 Borrowings 4,800,272 2,946,150 Lease obligations 1,866,511 2,058,161 27,430,401 30,767,973 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 214,590 3,852,891 Lease obligations 4,362,910 2,148,708 32,007,901 36,769,572 Shareholders' equity 104,664,931 113,056,008 136,672,832 149,825,580





AcuityAds Holdings Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

September 30,

2022

$ Three months ended

September 30,

2021

$ Nine months ended

September 30,

2022

$ Nine months ended

September 30,

2021

$ Revenue Managed services 20,424,781 19,320,662 54,337,640 65,197,665 Self-service 8,522,515 8,164,158 26,690,889 20,026,969 28,947,296 27,484,820 81,028,529 85,224,634 Media costs 14,102,830 13,232,069 39,601,460 40,798,761 Gross profit 14,844,466 14,252,751 41,427,069 44,425,873 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 5,904,181 5,260,944 16,745,908 14,982,171 Technology 4,243,954 2,581,090 11,764,959 9,716,514 General and administrative 3,173,827 2,012,256 10,084,466 5,439,210 Share-based compensation 1,893,845 1,465,706 5,447,830 3,954,217 Depreciation and amortization 1,124,790 1,172,334 3,527,168 3,816,994 16,340,597 12,492,330 47,570,331 37,909,106 Income (loss) from operations (1,496,131 ) 1,760,421 (6,143,262 ) 6,516,767 Finance costs 158,453 263,220 429,557 797,074 Foreign exchange gain (5,835,813 ) (1,864,926 ) (7,228,072 ) (2,599,487 ) (5,677,360 ) (1,601,706 ) (6,798,515 ) (1,802,413 ) Net income before income taxes 4,181,229 3,362,127 655,253 8,319,180 Income taxes 1,378,607 - 1,432,242 231,600 Net income (loss) for the period 2,802,622 3,362,127 (776,989 ) 8,087,580 Basic net income (loss) per share 0.05 0.06 (0.01 ) 0.14 Diluted net income (loss) per share

0.05 0.05 (0.01 ) 0.14 Exchange (gain) loss on translating foreign operations (224,097 ) (331,401 ) 10,238 671,363 Comprehensive income (loss) for the period 3,026,719 3,693,528 (787,227 ) 7,416,217





AcuityAds Holdings Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited)

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, and 2021