Stereotaxis, Inc.: Stereotaxis Reports 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), a pioneer and global leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.



"Stereotaxis continues to demonstrate robust commercial and technological progress," said David Fischel, Chairman and CEO. "We received two system orders in the third quarter, and have already received two additional signed purchase contracts as we start the fourth quarter, reflecting continued global demand for our robotic technology. Our growing system backlog of over $13 million, along with a healthy capital pipeline, sets us up well for the coming year."

"Alongside this commercial execution, we are making significant progress on a robust innovation strategy. The CE Mark submission of the MAGiC ablation catheter successfully passed a completeness check by the notified body and is in the midst of its technical review. Development of the accessible next generation robotic system is progressing well and remains on track for an initial launch next summer. Our collaboration with MicroPort is advancing rapidly on multiple fronts and we expect near-term regulatory submission of the Genesis system in China."

"This progress brings us closer to a future when the benefits of robotic magnetic navigation are broadly accessible, available with a vibrant ecosystem in electrophysiology, and impactful across multiple endovascular indications. We are cognizant of the importance of financial prudence and remain confident in the ability to advance our strategy, generate organic growth, and reach profitability with our current financial resources."

2022 Third Quarter Financial Results

Revenue for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $7.7 million, compared to $9.1 million in the prior year third quarter. Recurring revenue for the third quarter was $5.3 million and system revenue was $2.4 million. The decrease in revenue is primarily driven by reduced system revenue, as hospital construction delays continue to slow the conversion of order backlog into revenue.

Gross margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 60% of revenue, with recurring revenue gross margin of 80% and system gross margin of 16%. Operating expenses in the quarter of $9.6 million include $2.7 million in non-cash stock compensation expense. Excluding stock compensation expense, adjusted operating expenses were $6.9 million compared to $6.8 million in the prior year third quarter and down from $7.2 million sequentially from the current year second quarter.

Operating loss and net loss for the third quarter of 2022 were ($5.1) million and ($4.9) million, respectively, compared to ($4.6) million for both in the previous year. Adjusted operating loss and adjusted net loss, excluding non-cash stock compensation expense were ($2.4) million and ($2.2) million for the quarter. Negative free cash flow for the third quarter was ($2.7) million. Negative cash flow this year so far has been significantly impacted by over $2 million spent on one-time expenses for our new headquarters and manufacturing facility as well as an over $3 million increase in inventory.

Cash Balance and Liquidity

At September 30, 2022, Stereotaxis had cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, of $32.4 million and no debt.

Forward Looking Expectations

While system revenue in any given quarter remains difficult to predict, growing system backlog of over $13 million, along with a healthy capital pipeline support an expectation of year-over-year revenue growth over the coming quarters. Substantial revenue growth in the coming years is expected to be supported by new technology launches and an enhanced commercial organization. Stereotaxis' robust balance sheet allows it to reach profitability without the need for additional financings.

Conference Call and Webcast

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS) is a pioneer and global leader in innovative surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 100,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.Stereotaxis.com.

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe", "estimate", "project", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to manage expenses at sustainable levels, acceptance of the Company's products in the marketplace, the effect of global economic conditions on the ability and willingness of customers to purchase its technology, competitive factors, changes resulting from healthcare policy, dependence upon third-party vendors, timing of regulatory approvals, the impact of pandemics or other disasters, and other risks discussed in the Company's periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

STEREOTAXIS, INC. STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Systems $ 2,413 $ 3,541 $ 4,649 $ 8,829 Disposables, service and accessories 5,244 5,319 16,197 17,211 Sublease - 246 - 740 Total revenue 7,657 9,106 20,846 26,780 Cost of revenue: Systems 2,016 3,375 3,817 6,200 Disposables, service and accessories 1,074 751 2,868 2,558 Sublease - 246 - 740 Total cost of revenue 3,090 4,372 6,685 9,498 Gross margin 4,567 4,734 14,161 17,282 Operating expenses: Research and development 2,818 2,500 8,158 7,584 Sales and marketing 3,111 2,910 9,337 8,902 General and administrative 3,690 3,944 10,986 10,335 Total operating expenses 9,619 9,354 28,481 26,821 Operating loss (5,052 ) (4,620 ) (14,320 ) (9,539 ) Interest income (expense), net 135 1 182 (5 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt - - - 2,183 Net loss $ (4,917 ) $ (4,619 ) $ (14,138 ) $ (7,361 ) Cumulative dividend on convertible preferred stock (339 ) (338 ) (1,005 ) (1,007 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (5,256 ) $ (4,957 ) $ (15,143 ) $ (8,368 ) Net loss per share attributed to common stockholders: Basic $ (0.07 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.11 ) Diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.11 ) Weighted average number of common shares and equivalents: Basic 76,100,007 75,700,389 75,977,920 75,476,381 Diluted 76,100,007 75,700,389 75,977,920 75,476,381



