Regulatory News:

The Ordinary and Extraordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) (Paris:ETL) was held today in Paris. All the resolutions submitted were approved. They included notably:

Approval of the accounts;

Dividend relating to Financial Year 2021-22, amounting to €0.93 per share, no change compared to previous year. Dividend will be paid on 16 December 2022, to be payable in cash or in newly-issued shares of the Company at the shareholder's option, at the price of €7.27;

Ratification of the appointment of Mrs. Eva Berneke as Director;

Appointment of Mrs. Fleur Pellerin as Director;

Appointment of CMA-CGM as Director. CAM-CGM will be represented by Mr. Michel Sirat;

Renewal of the mandate of Bpifrance Participations as Director. Bpifrance Participations will be represented by Mr. Samuel Dalens;

Compensation of corporate officers and compensation policy.

The Board remains composed of 10 members, 50% of whom are women and 70% of whom are independent.

The outcome of the vote on the resolutions will be available on www.eutelsat.com.

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. More than 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Committed to promoting all facets of sustainable development across its business activities, Eutelsat leverages its in-orbit resources to help bridge the digital divide while maintaining a safe and uncluttered space environment. As an attractive and socially responsible employer, Eutelsat assembles 1,200 men and women from 50 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service. Eutelsat Communications is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005932/en/

Contacts:

Investors

Thomas Cardiel

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 31 54

tcardiel@eutelsat.com

Christine Lopez

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 47 02

clopez@eutelsat.com