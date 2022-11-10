Oasis Systems LLC: Oasis Systems Receives 2022 Hire Vets Medallion Award From the U.S. Department of Labor

BURLINGTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2022 / U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh recognized Oasis Systems (Oasis) as one of the 835 recipients of the 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony presented by U.S. Department of Labor. Oasis earned the gold award after applying earlier this year. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans.

Laura Evans, Sr VP and CHRO, upon award stated, "Oasis is thrilled to be a part of the 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion program for a 4th consecutive year! Our company continues to support and prioritize veteran hiring, with 46% of our employee workforce having a military background. We work very closely with all TAP programs nationwide to ensure a smooth transition for those who have served our country. We want Oasis to be a place where all employees, including our beloved Vets, call home".

Oasis joins 834 other companies from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, who have shown a commitment to hiring veterans, but also ensuring that they have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service.

Recipients of the 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award meet rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria, including veteran hiring and retention percentages; availability of veteran-specific resources; leadership programming for veterans; dedicated human resource efforts; pay compensation and tuition assistance programs for veterans. More than 1,400 employers have earned a HIRE Vets Medallion Award since 2018.

About Oasis Systems

Oasis Systems is a premier provider of customer-driven, cost-effective, and quality Engineering Services; Enterprise Systems and Applications; Human Factors Engineering; Information Technology and Cyber Security; Professional Services; and Specialized Engineering Solutions to the Department of Defense, Federal Aviation Administration, Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and other Federal Agencies.

About the HIRE Vets Medallion Program:

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by businesses that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to attracting, hiring, and retaining veterans. The 2023 HIRE Vets Medallion Award application period will open to employers on Jan. 31, 2023. For more information about the program and the application process, visit HIREVets.gov.

There are different awards for large employers (500-plus employees), medium employers (51-499 employees), and small employers (50 or fewer employees). Additionally, there are two award tiers: platinum and gold.

