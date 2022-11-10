Flair Airlines Secures Naming Rights to the Edmonton EXPO Centre's Hall D Arena

The Flair Airlines Hangar at the Edmonton EXPO Centre to be where sports and entertainment take flight in Edmonton

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2022 / Flair Airlines, Canada's everyday low fare airline, announced today, Hall D at the Edmonton EXPO Centre has officially been named The Flair Airlines Hangar at the Edmonton EXPO Centre.

The Flair Airlines Hangar at the Edmonton EXPO Centre will proudly welcome sports, music, live performances and community events. Notably, The Flair Airlines Hangar at the Edmonton EXPO Centre is the home of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's (CEBL) Edmonton Stingers, who will play home games at the newly named arena starting in May 2023. The arena is in the final stages of a multi-million-dollar revitalization and features, most notably, new seats to increase comfort for spectators.

Flair Airlines chief executive officer Stephen Jones was joined by Explore Edmonton president and chief executive officer Traci Bednard, Edmonton EXPO vice president, business development & venue management Arlindo Gomes, and Edmonton Stingers president Reed Clarke at a press conference make the announcement.

"We are proud to call YEG home and as an Edmonton-based company, we are thrilled to showcase our commitment to the community and invest in a cherished space that brings people together," said Stephen Jones, chief executive officer, Flair Airlines. "The Flair Airlines Hangar at the Edmonton EXPO Centre reflects the diversity of Canada. From high school graduations to world-class performances, it will host tens of thousands of Canadians all gathering to celebrate who and what they love."

"Flair Airlines' continued investment in Edmonton as their hub city is an important driver of the continued growth of our visitor economy," said Traci Bednard president and CEO, Explore Edmonton. "Naming Flair Airlines Hangar at Edmonton Expo Centre will connect Flair Airlines and the thousands of people a year attending concerts and games across a variety of sectors. Flair Airlines Hangar is also home to our own Edmonton Stingers basketball team and coming up this weekend we will host Farmfair International and Canada Basketball's World Cup qualifying games- two great events to introduce fans to the newly named Flair Airlines Hangar."

"We are thrilled to see Flair Airlines make this important investment in the Edmonton community. Basketball is the fastest growing sport in Canada, and Flair Airlines' investment showcases their genuine commitment to growing the game at home in Edmonton and across the country," said Reed Clarke, President, Edmonton Stingers. "The Stingers are eager to begin their training season at The Flair Airlines Hangar at the Edmonton Expo Centre and continue to make Edmonton proud on the national stage."

Flair Airlines makes this announcement ahead of Canada Basketball Senior Men's World Cup Qualifier, hosted at the Edmonton EXPO Centre on Thursday, November 10, 2022, where Team Canada will compete against Team Venezuela to earn its spot at the FIBA Men's World Cup 2023. A long-time partner of the CEBL and Canada Basketball, Flair Airlines is committed to growing the basketball community, for all levels, in Canada.

To learn more about Flair Airlines, visit www.flyflair.com.

About Flair Airlines??

Flair Airlines is Canada's leading low-fare airline and its greenest airline, on a mission to provide affordable air travel that connects them to the people and experiences they love. With an expanding fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, Flair is growing to serve over 35 cities across Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. For more information, please visit www.flyflair.com.

About Canadian Elite Basketball League

A league created by Canadians for Canadians, the CEBL has the highest percentage of Canadian players of any professional league in the country, with 71 percent of its current rosters being Canadians. Players bring experience from the NBA, NBA G League, top international leagues, the Canadian National team program, and top NCAA programs as well as U SPORTS. The only First Division Professional League Partner of Canada Basketball. The CEBL season runs from May through August. Head to CEBL.ca for more information or follow us (@cebleague) on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, Facebook & YouTube. All CEBL games can be streamed live internationally on the CEBL's OTT platform, CEBL+, and on the CEBL Mobile app for iOS and Android devices. Games will also be available to stream live in Canada via cbcsports.ca, the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices, and the free CBC Gem streaming service.

About the Edmonton Convention Centre and Edmonton EXPO Centre

Managed by Explore Edmonton Corporation, the Edmonton Convention Centre and Edmonton EXPO Centre both work toward a vision of being among North America's top-performing venues and achieve that vision through a commitment to positive social, environmental, and economic impact, including a combined $113.8 million in economic impact in 2019. As two of Edmonton's largest and busiest venues, the Edmonton Convention Centre and Edmonton EXPO Centre have a combined 672,000 square feet and welcome more than 1.8 million visitors every year.

