Milwaukee, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2022) - Xena Workwear has announced the launch of its uniquely designed steel toe safety boot for women working in heavy industries. The Fusion Mt features an integrated met guard and a protective toe cap in a form that delivers on both style and function.

Foot injuries are some of the most common injuries in the workplace. Most safety shoes offer protection only in the toe area. Metatarsal safety boots provide additional protection by adding a metatarsal guard that can absorb the impact of falling objects on the upper part of the foot.





Fusion work boots can easily transition from the manufacturing floor to the boardroom



The Fusion Mt safety boot is specifically engineered to fit women's feet that are anatomically different from men's. It uses an advanced metatarsal guard made out of an open-cell foam. This material allows the met guard to be lightweight and flexible in motion with instant ability to harden upon impact forming a shield that protects the foot.

The Fusion Mt is OSHA compliant and ASTM Certified (F2413-18) with Mt 75 (metatarsal), I/75 (impact), and C/75 (compression) ratings. It also has a dual-density outsole that is oil, chemical, and slip resistant (good for dry and wet surfaces). The boot is available in sizes ranging from 5 to 12 in regular and wide fit. Flexible leather, breathable mesh lining, and impact absorbing antimicrobial insoles enhance the comfort of the boot.





Ana Kraft, founder & CEO of Xena Workwear, wears the Fusion Mt safety boots



Commenting on the new Fusion Mt Safety Boot, Ana Kraft, founder and CEO of Xena Workwear said, "We spent almost two years developing the Fusion Mt in order to get the design just right. It's easy to slap an armor plate on top of a boot. The challenge was to fuse a met guard and a protective toe cap into one sleek form. We used an advanced open-cell foam met guard and certified full-grain leather to make sure the Fusion Mt is lightweight, flexible, and comfortable. I'm beyond proud to offer this innovative work boot to help address the safety needs of professional women in demanding industries."

About Xena Workwear

Xena Workwear is a women-owned company that makes stylish and functional safety shoes for women in STEM and the trades.

