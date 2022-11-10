GigXR, Inc., a global provider of holographic healthcare training, announced today that its mixed reality patient training application, HoloScenarios, has been awarded TIME'S 2022 Best Inventions. The list highlights 200 extraordinary, life-changing innovations, honoring HoloScenarios for its use of hyper-realistic, holographic patients to simulate real-world diagnosis and treatment of severe illness and health emergencies. GigXR partnered with the University of Cambridge and Cambridge University Hospitals (CUH) NHS Foundation to create the application's Respiratory Module the innovation earning HoloScenarios the award.

HoloScenarios was nominated by TIME editors, and was then evaluated based on key criteria, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact. Of the new list, TIME's editors write: "The result is a list of 200 groundbreaking inventions (and 50 special mention inventions)-including life-mapping artificial intelligence, diamonds made from excess carbon in the air, and the most powerful telescope ever-that are changing how we live, work, play, and think about what's possible."

Recognized as a "world's first" in healthcare training, HoloScenarios simulates life-like patient scenarios for learners to practice the skills, judgment and real-time responses required for real-world clinical care in a safe setting. The holographic patient's condition improves as learners correctly make decisions, perform interventions, prescribe medication and more -or deteriorates if the learners make the wrong decisions or act too slowly.

To ensure medical integrity and realism of HoloScenarios, GigXR partners with healthcare subject matter experts to inform and guide the creation of the holographic simulations. For the first module, GigXR partnered with the world-class medical experts and researchers at the University of Cambridge and Cambridge University Hospitals (CUH) NHS Foundation, whose real-world medical and educational expertise were integral in the design and development of HoloScenarios' respiratory clinical simulations centered around asthma, anaphylaxis and pulmonary embolism.

"Simulation is a vital component of medical education, and it is one where advancements in technology can democratize top-tier training for learners around the globe," said Arun Gupta, Consultant in Neurosciences and Trauma intensive Care and Anesthesiology, Cambridge University Hospitals. "GigXR has served as more than just technology partners in co-creating HoloScenarios, they have pioneered the innovation and infrastructure that have allowed us to transform some of the most complex and traditional teaching modalities into hyper-realistic, interactive training scenarios. Together, we're driving the future of medical education, with a shared vision to make high-quality learning accessible on a global scale. We couldn't be more honored to share TIME'S 2022 Best Inventions Award with the team and technologists at GigXR."

Instructors and learners can join one another in accessing and interacting with HoloScenarios' immersive holographic patient simulations from anywhere in the world, and in real time. This complements and enhances traditional resources, such as medical manikins and textbooks. It also allows institutions to scale their simulation, enabling learners to practice anywhere on or off campus, whether in a simulation center, classroom or home study space, requiring only internet access and a compatible device, such as a headset, smartphone or tablet.

"GigXR was founded to empower institutions with cutting-edge technology to enhance their curricula, and deepen students' understanding and preparedness in all healthcare disciplines and stages of education," said David King Lassman, Founder at GigXR. "We saw mixed reality coming to the forefront of future-ready training from day one, and because of that, have remained focused on building the technology that today is delivering the truest-to-life simulation to learners across the world. Partnering with the world-renowned medical experts at the University of Cambridge and Cambridge University Hospitals (CUH) NHS Foundation, has been a tremendous honor. Together, we are innovating medical training for the future, with TIME's recognition reinforcing the potential mixed-reality training has to improve care for all patients."

To bring holographic learning to more institutions globally, GigXR built an intuitive and powerful platform that delivers a broad array of holographic experiences that can be managed from one central dashboard. Today, the Gig Immersive Learning Platform hosts a rapidly-expanding catalog of mixed reality applications that span anatomy, simulated patient, and full clinical simulations.

"GigXR is simplifying and streamlining the creation, delivery and implementation of high-quality, holographic learning so that this cutting-edge technology can quickly become the new normal in medical and nursing teaching and training," said Jared Mermey, CEO at GigXR. "The medical experts at the University of Cambridge and Cambridge University Hospitals (CUH) NHS Foundation, Morlen Health (a subsidiary of Northwest Permanente P.C.) and the University of Michigan have been integral in helping us get there. Being awarded TIME's 2022 Best Inventions demonstrates the power of collaboration when delivering future-ready innovation today."

For more information on the Gig Immersive Learning Platform, visit gigxr.com. To demo HoloScenarios, email sales@gigxr.com. To see the full list of TIME's List of the Best Inventions of 2022, visit time.com/best-inventions-2022.

About GigXR

GigXR is a global provider of eXtended Reality (XR) training solutions for medical and nursing schools, hospitals and higher education and the Department of Defense. GigXR's Immersive Learning Platform delivers a rapidly growing catalog of hyper-realistic mixed reality training applications created in partnership with world-class medical education experts at institutions such as the University of Cambridge, Michigan Medicine and Northwest Permanente P.C. The applications are designed to break through the limitations of conventional 2D learning resources, by placing true-to-life 3D simulations and medical tools in a physical space using mixed reality headsets and mobile devices.

GigXR's flagship products, HoloPatient and HoloHuman, create safe-to-fail environments in which medical and nursing students can practice vital diagnostic, communication and clinical reasoning skills. GigXR is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, with global customers on five continents. To learn more about GigXR visit www.gigxr.com.

About Cambridge University Hospitals

Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (CUH) is one of the largest and best known trusts in the country, delivering high-quality patient care through Addenbrooke's and the Rosie Hospitals. CUH is a leading national center for specialist treatment for rare or complex conditions and a university teaching hospital with a worldwide reputation.

CUH is a key partner in Cambridge University Health Partners (CUHP), one of only six academic health science centers in the UK, and is at the heart of the development of the Cambridge Biomedical Campus (CBC), which brings together on one site world-class biomedical research, patient care and education. As part of the Campus development, Papworth Hospital has created a bespoke, purpose-built hospital, and AstraZeneca has established a new global R&D center and corporate headquarters. The Campus is one of the Government's National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) comprehensive biomedical research centers. More aboutCambridge University Hospitals (CUH) visit: http://www.cuh.org.uk/.

