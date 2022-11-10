NovAccess Global Inc.: NovAccess Global Appoints Healthcare IP Consultant Dr. Peter Weinstein to Scientific Advisory Board

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2022 / NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCQB:XSNX), a biomedical company developing novel immunotherapies for brain tumor patients, today announced the appointment of Peter Weinstein, PH.D., JD to its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Weinstein is a well-regarded intellectual property attorney and healthcare industry consultant who has been serving as legal counsel to NovAccess Global subsidiary StemVax Therapeutics for several years. With the addition of Dr. Weinstein, the NovAccess Global Scientific Advisory Board has five members, with disciplines spanning biotechnology and medical technology IP, healthcare IT, U.S. government agency and grant submissions, oncology drug development, and clinical research.

"NovAccess Global's team of experts is working to strengthen the capability of the human body's defense against cancer, and there in no more important aspect of this mission for our Company and its shareholders than protecting our valuable intellectual property," said the Company's Chief Executive Officer Dr. Dwain K. Irvin. "To this end, we are very pleased to have appointed Dr. Weinstein to our Scientific Advisory Board. As an advisor to StemVax, he has intimate knowledge of our research. Furthermore, he has helped many companies spanning a career of over 30 years in building and protecting biotechnology patent portfolios. His experience will be invaluable to us as we implement our strategic developmental strategies."

StemVax Therapeutics is a Translational Biotechnology Company that develops novel therapies for brain tumor patients. The division of NovAccess Global focuses its efforts on developing immunotherapeutic approaches to treating patients with Glioblastoma, a devastating brain cancer. Other healthcare initiatives include research on novel drug development to target Cancer Stem cells and other multi-resistant cancer cells. StemVax became a wholly-owned subsidiary of NovAccess Global in October of 2020 in order to rapidly accelerate R&D through clinical trials and successfully bring safe and efficacious novel immunotherapeutics to market. The collective mission is to make a difference in Glioblastoma and other brain tumor patients' lives through novel immunotherapeutics.

Peter D. Weinstein, Ph.D., J.D counsels in all aspects of intellectual property, transaction and corporate law. He is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Entralta, an intellectual property management company driven to bring the highest quality of work to its clients by focusing on each client's needs. In addition, he is the chief legal counsel to NovAccess Global subsidiary StemVax Therapeutics.

Dr. Weinstein received his Juris Doctorate degree at Boston College Law School, and is registered patent attorney licensed to practice law in California and Texas and is admitted to U.S. District Courts located in California and Texas. He also received a Ph.D. in Biology with an emphasis in Immunology from the University of Pennsylvania. Following receipt of his Ph.D., Dr. Weinstein worked as a Research Fellow, first at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland and then at the United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Disease in Frederick, Maryland where he investigated the molecular development of antibody diversity and worked on vaccine development.

Prior to forming Entralta, Dr. Weinstein worked for many years as Senior Patent Counsel at Baxter Healthcare Corporation where he was responsible for managing legal and intellectual property matters for Baxter's major hemophilia products like Advate® and major research and development programs in hemophilia that led to the approval by the FDA of Adenovate® and VonVendi®. This work entailed working with multidisciplinary teams in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Earlier, Dr. Weinstein worked in the San Diego Offices of the law firms of Brobeck, Phleger & Harrison, and Fish & Richardson where his practice focused on the management and prosecution of patent portfolios for biotech and high tech companies and patent and general civil litigation.

During law school, he worked full-time as a patent agent in the Boston Office of Goodwin Procter. Dr. Weinstein also worked as an Examiner at the United States Patent and Trademark Office followed by a stint as a Senior Scientist at a biotech company where he was responsible for the Animal Health Group developing vaccines and other therapeutics for the treatment of infectious disease in large animals.

About NovAccess Global

NovAccess Global is a biomedical company accelerating novel cancer diagnostics and therapeutics. Our goal is to discover, develop and bring to market novel and innovative medicine and medical devices to improve the quality of care for cancer and neurological patients.

NovAccess Global is currently developing a cancer vaccine therapy that enhances the patient's immune response against brain tumors. Our Company has a novel immunotherapeutic approach to treating brain tumor patients with glioblastoma, the most common adult brain tumor with a 15-month median survival after diagnosis. Our patented technology is designed to combine a dendritic cell-based immunotherapeutic approach with a unique combination of toll-like receptor (TLR) adjuvants, TLR-AD1, to help promote an enhanced immune response against the patient's tumor. Our platform technology focuses on enhancing the patient's immune cells to fight their unique cancer by utilizing the antigens specific to the patient's tumor. It is a meaningful technology that could significantly improve the quality of life and prognosis for the many people who suffer from brain tumors. For more information, please visit novaccessglobal.com.

