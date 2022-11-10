Fullintel, LLC: Fullintel Announces Gold Sponsorship of 2022 PRSA ICON Conference

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2022 / Fullintel , a leading media monitoring and analysis services company specializing in human curation combined with powerful predictive intelligence, is pleased to announce it will be a Gold Sponsor of this year's PRSA ICON conference.

Company's Head of Insights Angela Dwyer set to speak at first in-person PRSA international conference in three years

The event - to be held in person for the first time since 2019 - marks PRSA's 75th anniversary. Attendees will be treated to three days of deep insights around a range of issues including how communicators can drive business outcomes, influence change-related conversations, shape the future of corporate social responsibility, and tackle misinformation.

"Being a Gold Sponsor of the first in-person PRSA Icon in three years - and during the organization's diamond anniversary, no less - is a tremendous honor," says Fullintel President Andrew Koeck. "We look forward to reconnecting with PR and communications professionals from around the world while continuing to provide industry-leading measurement tools and expertise to support their earned media efforts."

A world-renowned and influential speaker lineup

The conference will feature several keynote speakers such as former Dallas Cowboys great Emmitt Smith, Amazon's Gillian Russell, former BBC News reporter and current MSNBC personality Katty Kay, U.S. Navy Deputy Chief of Information Capt. Patrick Evans, and actor and app developer Marlee Martin.

As part of its conference participation, Fullintel will host a booth at this year's event where the company will showcase its PredictiveAI machine learning solution , along with providing attendees a chance to win a media monitoring package at our Media Monitoring Toss-Up Challenge (a carnival-esque game)exclusively at PRSA ICON 2022.

In addition, Fullintel's Head of Insights, Angela Dwyer, will speak about using artificial intelligence to capitalize on trending content and make smarter business decisions. Angela's session will focus specifically on the use case of PredictiveAI to understand which online news articles and social posts have the chance to go viral, and how identifying trending articles early can help brands get ahead of potential issues and jump on emerging opportunities.

The conference will be held from Nov. 13 to 15 in Grapevine Texas, and is co-located with the Health Academy Conference (Nov. 12-13).

About Fullintel

Fullintel combines best-in-class technology with expert content curation to deliver the most relevant, cost optimized media monitoring, daily news briefs, and media analysis possible. Our analysts curate print, online, social media, broadcast, and influencer opinions in real time - compiled by technology, supplemented and verified by humans. Where technology alone fails, your dedicated analyst has you covered. Fullintel has offices in Cambridge, Mass., Ottawa, Ont., and Nagercoil, India.

