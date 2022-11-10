Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.11.2022
WKN: 863186 ISIN: US0079031078 Ticker-Symbol: AMD 
Tradegate
10.11.22
20:46 Uhr
66,87 Euro
+6,99
+11,67 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
PR Newswire
10.11.2022 | 20:34
MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation/ Server Infrastructure Business Unit: TYAN Now Offering Systems Powered by 4th Gen AMD EPYC Processors

NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TYAN, an industry-leading server platform design manufacturer and a MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation subsidiary, today introduced AMD EPYC 9004 Series processor-based server platforms highlighting energy efficiency and performance breakthroughs designed for next generation server architecture for data centers.

