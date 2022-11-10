Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2022) - Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) ("Sphere 3D" or the "Company"), dedicated to becoming the leading carbon-neutral Bitcoin mining company operating at an industrial scale, is pleased to announce financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Comments from Sphere 3D CEO, Patricia Trompeter

"During the third quarter, Sphere 3D made enormous strides. The task of transforming the Company and positioning it for long-term success is advancing steadily.

"As a result of the growth of our mining fleet and our transformation efforts, our operating costs and general and administrative expenses were significantly higher in the third quarter compared to the year-ago period. These are primarily non-cash expenses, including depreciation and amortization expenses related to our new mining equipment.

"We were finally successful in securing the delivery of all 4,026 miners held by U.S. Customs for an extended period. The eventual energization of the additional miners would increase our Bitcoin production capacity by the equivalent of about 400 PH/s, or about 400%, over our capacity levels at the end of the third quarter. The energization of these miners was delayed by Compute North's bankruptcy. We are now working with the companies operating Compute North's Granbury, Texas facility to get the miners energized as soon as possible.

"After the close of the third quarter, on October 20, 2022, we announced the successful restructuring of the Company's agreement with BitFuFu. Under the new agreement, we will accelerate the delivery of about 1.2 EH/s of S19j Pros by applying all outstanding deposits paid by Sphere 3D toward the nearly immediate delivery of miners. The new agreement also relieves Sphere 3D from the contractual obligation to purchase additional exahash at above-market rates. Importantly, the agreement eliminates substantial penalties due to BitFuFu because of the contract changes.

"We continue to engage with industry partners, advisors, and shareholders to maximize the efficiency of our operation, clean up our balance sheet, and stabilize earnings in preparation for the full deployment of our mining fleet. We are nearing the completion of several strategic initiatives that have been underway, and the tireless work of our team is starting to show meaningful results. We will continue to fine-tune our operations and financial structure to maximize the value the Company can generate for investors."

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results:

The Company recorded revenues of $1.4 million during the quarter, including digital mining revenues of $0.8 million from the production of 36.6 bitcoin, compared with revenues of $1.0 million in the prior-year period. During the quarter, the Company sold 7.8 Bitcoin to fund operations.

Operating costs and expenses for the quarter totaled $11.7 million, compared to $3.6 million for the third quarter of 2021. The increase in operating costs and expenses is primarily attributable to higher depreciation and amortization of $7.4 million due to the addition of digital mining assets, compared to $0.5 million for the third quarter of 2021.

The contract with NuMiner Global, Inc. (NuMiner) was canceled late in the second quarter of 2022. During the third quarter, the Company recorded a $10.0 million provision for losses on the deposit related to the contract.

The Company recorded a net loss of $20.5 million, or $0.31 per share, during the quarter, compared to a net loss of $2.6 million, or $0.07 per share, for the third quarter of 2021.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022, Financial Results:

The Company generated revenues of $4.6 million and $2.9 million during the first nine months of 2022 and 2021, respectively. The $1.7 million increase in revenue is primarily due to the addition of $2.7 million in revenues from our digital mining operation, offset by a decrease of $1.0 million in product and service revenue. The total Bitcoin mined by the Company since the launch of the mining program through September 30, 2022, totaled 91.9 Bitcoin. For the nine months ending September 30, 2022, the Company sold 13.81 Bitcoin to fund operations.

Operating costs and expenses for the first nine months of 2022 totaled $45.5 million, compared to $10.2 million for the first nine months of 2021. The increase in operating costs and expenses is primarily attributable to depreciation and amortization of $21.3 million compared to $0.8 million in the first nine months of 2021 as well as an increase of $7.7 million in share-based compensation related to awards granted to a former executive, in addition to $4.9 million in professional services associated with the Company's expansion into the digital mining industry.

The net loss available to common shareholders for the first nine months of 2022 was $75.9 million, or a net loss of $1.15 per share, compared to a net loss available to common shareholders of $8.2 million, or a net loss of $0.41 per share, in the first nine months of 2021.

Third Quarter Corporate Developments

Sphere 3D secured delivery of an additional 4,026 S19j Pros from U.S. Customs during the quarter. This grows the potential production capacity of the Company's mining fleet from approximately 1,000 S19j Pros miners delivering about 100 PH/s to approximately 5,000 S19j Pros miners with the potential to deliver a production capacity of about 500 PH/s once all miners are installed and energized.

The 4,026 miners secured from U.S. Customs have been delivered to the hosting facility. As a result of Compute North's bankruptcy, Sphere 3D is now working directly with the new owner and operator of the facility to get the Company's miners energized and producing as soon as possible.

During the third quarter, the Company received notification from Nasdaq that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued inclusion on The Nasdaq Capital Market due to the bid price for the Company's common stock closing below $1.00 for 30 consecutive business days. The Company's common stock will remain listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market at this time. In the meantime, the Company is evaluating all options to regain compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price Rule while it remains focused on executing its business strategy.

SPHERE 3D CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: (Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Digital mining revenue $ 787 $ - $ 2,745 $ - Service and product revenue 569 1,041 1,904 2,875 Total revenues 1,356 1,041 4,649 2,875 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of digital mining revenue 553 - 1,527 - Cost of service and product revenue 296 460 996 1,281 Sales and marketing 236 287 731 998 Research and development 139 297 392 803 General and administrative 2,930 2,018 19,687 6,320 Depreciation and amortization 7,408 524 21,257 835 Impairment of digital assets 138 - 908 - Total operating expenses 11,700 3,586 45,498 10,237 Loss from operations (10,344 ) (2,545 ) (40,849 ) (7,362 ) Other income (expense): Provision for deposit on mining equipment (10,000 ) - (10,000 ) - Forgiveness of note receivable - - (13,145 ) - Impairment of investments - - (12,429 ) - Interest expense - (1 ) - (516 ) Interest income and other (expense) income, net (58 ) 146 687 225 Loss before income taxes (20,402 ) (2,400 ) (75,736 ) (7,653 ) Provision for income taxes 121 - 121 - Net loss (20,523 ) (2,400 ) (75,857 ) (7,653 ) Dividends on preferred shares - 168 - 530 Net loss available to common shareholders $ (20,523 ) $ (2,568 ) $ (75,857 ) $ (8,183 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.31 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (1.15 ) $ (0.41 ) Shares used in computing net loss per share: Basic and diluted 67,024,070 34,327,302 65,682,868 20,004,425

SPHERE 3D CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,149 $ 54,355 Digital assets 1,462 - Restricted cash 206 - Accounts receivable, net 218 181 Notes receivable 5,510 1,859 Other current assets 17,766 22,027 Total current assets 29,311 78,422 Notes receivable - 11,988 Investments 7,520 19,949 Mining equipment, net 36,194 - Intangible assets, net 44,947 63,017 Other assets 92,567 102,548 Total assets $ 210,539 $ 275,924 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities $ 4,095 $ 5,208 Other long-term liabilities 1,091 1,090 Total shareholders' equity 205,353 269,626 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 210,539 $ 275,924

