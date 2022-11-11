Fort Worth, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2022) - Fanboys Marketplace, the premier retail store for pop culture gifts, comics, toys, collectibles, Funko Pops and more, has acquired Emmy's Smokehouse in Fort Worth's West 7th Street district.

Fanboys Marketplace has purchased Emmy's Smokehouse and will rebrand it as Fanboys Grill. Emmy's Smokehouse is an award winning restaurant having been awarded the "Best Fried Whatever" category in Fort Worth Magazine's June issue; and winning Fort Worth Weekly's Critics Choice Award for "Best Wings in Fort Worth" in 2022. Emmy's Smokehouse is located in Fort Worth's popular West 7th Street district that bridges downtown Fort Worth and the Cultural District. The address is 2708 W 7th St. next to Abbey's Pub.

With the rebrand, Fanboys will be revamping the menu and expanding the hours to be open 7 days a week from lunch until midnight or later.

"This acquisition allows Fanboys to expand our community and reach more customers through more channels of cross promotion." - Mike Rogers, Fanboys owner.

About Fanboys:

Fanboys Marketplace began in 2018 as Fanboys Comic Con, a series of pop culture conventions that took place at local shopping malls. When COVID-19 forced Fanboys to pause events in 2020, the company opened a storefront along South Hulen Street in Fort Worth to allow vendors to continue selling their collectibles, toys, comics and other pop culture inspired novelties during the pandemic. Fanboys has since moved to their new location: 6912 Ridgmar Meadow Rd. in Fort Worth, Texas.

Fanboys has opened four new locations in 2022 alone: their fourth, located in Garland, Texas and two new locations in Hulen mall in Fort Worth and The Parks Mall at Arlington. Fanboys also recently signed a 10-year lease on a new headquarters and distribution center located near Ridgmar Mall slated to open in late 2022 or early 2023.

Fanboys Marketplace is the Official Toy Store of the Dallas Mavericks. Voted Best Toy Store by Fort Worth Magazine and Gold Winner of Best Collectibles Store in DFW by Dallas Morning News in 2021. Fanboys carries collectible toys from Funko to D&D! Fanboys has six locations in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex. Find out more about Fanboys at www.fanboysmarketplace.com or on Facebook and Instagram.

Mike Rogers

817-521-6153

fanboysmarketplace@gmail.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/143895