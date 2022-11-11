Sherman Oaks, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2022) - Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (f/k/a CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp.) (OTCQB: CURR) today announced that CEO Nancy Duitch will be attending the Q4 Investor Summit live in NYC at the Sheraton Times Square. The Company's presentation scheduled for 2:00pm EST on Monday, November 14, 2022, will highlight the Company's recent asset sale that provided non-dilutive capital to the Company and the related name change as well as articulate the Company's current technology incubator strategy and its goal of becoming a house of quality brands through organic efforts as well as through M&A. Ms. Duitch will also be conducting one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

Event:Q4 Investor Summit

Date: November 14-15 2022

Presentation: November 14th at 2:00 P.M. ET

Location: Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, 811 7th Avenue, W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019

Webcast: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cM48fmVuRhaILp36J8C-NQ

1x1s will be available for qualified investors

The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration

About Avenir Wellness Solutions

Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (f/k/a Cure Pharmaceutical Holding Corp.) is a broad platform technology company that develops proprietary drug, nutraceutical and topical delivery systems and currently holds fifteen patents. The technology offers a number of unique immediate- and controlled-release delivery vehicles designed to improve product efficacy, safety, and patient/consumer experience for a wide range of active ingredients. The Company will continue down the path of creating new innovative technology that will be part of its incubator strategy while continuing to develop, produce and market in the wellness and beauty sectors through its wholly-owned subsidiary The Sera Labs, Inc. utilizing cutting edge technology and high-quality products that use science-backed, proprietary formulations. Sera Labs products are sold Direct to Consumer with a subscribe and save option, as well as in major national drug, grocery chains, and mass retailers.

Investor Relations Contact:

Hanover International Inc. - (760) 564-7400 - investor@avenirwellness.com

About Investor Summit Group

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q4 Investor Summit will take place in-person and virtually, featuring 50+ companies and over 300 institutional, family office, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com

