Kelowna, British Columbia and Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2022) - Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (CSE: FIOR) (OTCQB: FIORF) ("Fiore" or the "Company") today provided an update regarding its Apex cannabis cultivation and production facility in Las Vegas, the Executive Team, and Board of Directors. The Company announces the resignation of the Executive Management Team and Board of Directors.

The Apex facility in North Las Vegas has been closed by the Cannabis Control Board due to noncompliance. The closure resulted from lack of ability to produce revenue or raise capital to support operations and maintain compliance. The company is unable to support its operations due to the loss of opportunity to produce revenue.

At this time, Marcel Leblanc - Board Chair and Interim CEO, Kevin Cornish - CFO and Interim Director, and David Evelyn - COO, have resigned. All employees have been laid off.

