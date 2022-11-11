Japan Awasake Association: For toasts around the world: two products newly certified as AWA SAKE

The globally renowned sommelier Shinya Tasaki is appointed as an ambassador for AWA SAKE.

TOKYO, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A total of 35 certified AWA SAKE products from 21 breweries are newly certified as Eikun SPARKLING SAKE (Saito Shuzo Co., Ltd.) and AYAKIKU SPARKLING SAKE (Ayakiku Sake Brewing Co., Ltd.)





The Japan Awasake Association (Chairman of the Board of Directors: Noriyoshi Nagai (President of Nagai Sake Inc.)) consists of numerous Japanese breweries that produce sparkling sake. They have newly certified two products as AWA SAKE products: Eikun SPARKLING SAKE of Saito Shuzo Co., Ltd. (Kyoto) and AYAKIKU SPARKLING SAKE of Ayakiku Sake Brewing Co., Ltd. (Kagawa), and appoint the globally renowned sommelier, Shinya Tasaki as an ambassador for AWA SAKE.

Upon becoming an ambassador for AWA SAKE, Mr. Tasaki stated; "In global sommelier competitions, Japanese sake-related tasks have been in the form of paper tests and/or blind tasting since 2010. Due to this, sommeliers around the world are becoming more and more interested in Japanese sake, and in turn also with AWA SAKE. Some AWA SAKE products are suitable not just for toasts but also for pairing with meals or desserts. I believe that AWA SAKE products can be enjoyed in a variety of different occasions, and once it's considered in this way we can then broaden our AWA SAKE experience. I will communicate the charms of AWA SAKE to all as a sommelier".

More and more consumers are enjoying Japanese sake around the world; particularly in Europe and the United States. The Japan Awasake Association only accepts and awards the AWA SAKE certification to sake products that are transparent in color with a natural fizz obtained after the secondary fermentation process. They must also use carefully selected rice, water, and malted rice, follow advanced brewing techniques, and comply with our strict quality standards. Today, AWA SAKE is highly regarded around the world and its products dominate the top ranks of the sparkling sake category of international competitions such as the International Wine Challenge, KURA MASTER, and the Feminalise World Wine Competition.

The globally renowned sommelier Shinya Tasaki has become an ambassador for AWA SAKE to communicate the charms of AWA SAKE to the world. The association works hard to position AWA SAKE as the Japanese toasting brand that brightens people's faces and encourages the world to say, "Kanpai!".

https://awasake.or.jp/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1943875/image_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/for-toasts-around-the-world-two-products-newly-certified-as-awa-sake-301675187.html