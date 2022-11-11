Anzeige
11.11.2022
Aker ASA: 2022 Employee Share Purchase Program

LYSAKER, Norway, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA ("Aker") has today carried out its employee share purchase program for the year.

Participants in the share purchase program were offered a discount of 20 per cent on the closing share price as of 10 November 2022. Hence, each participant paid NOK 617.20 per share. All shares will be locked in for a period of three years from delivery of the shares, during which the employees will not be able to sell the shares.

The following persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Aker have purchased shares:

  • Svein Oskar Stoknes has acquired 1,000 shares. Mr. Stoknes' total shareholding in Aker after the acquisition will be 8,786 shares.
  • Lene Landøy has acquired 500 shares. Mrs. Landøy's total shareholding in Aker after the acquisition will be 911 shares.
  • Christina Chappell Schartum has acquired 108 shares. Mrs. Schartum's total shareholding after the acquisition will be 464 shares.
  • Fredrik Berge has acquired 107 shares. Mr. Berge's total shareholding after the acquisition will be 150 shares.
  • Charlotte Håkonsen has acquired 924 shares. Mrs. Håkonsen's total shareholding after the acquisition will be 1,993 shares.
  • Lars Kristian Kildahl has acquired 750 shares. Mr. Kildahl's total shareholding after the acquisition will be 6,393 shares.

Please see attached notifications for persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Aker in accordance with Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19.

Aker sold a total of 6,744 own shares in connection with the program. Following the transactions, Aker will hold 28,489 own shares.

For more information, please contact:

Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
mobile: +47 450 32 090
fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 number 3 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5 -12.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18835/3665307/1664026.pdf

Aker ASA Notification Stoknes

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/3665307/b729bfed7979b093.pdf

Aker ASA Notification Landoy

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/3665307/b7aea228ce911ee5.pdf

Aker ASA Notification Schartum

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/3665307/8912db03fb50029c.pdf

Aker ASA Notification Berge

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/3665307/9c2bd964dc328e90.pdf

Aker ASA Notification Hakonsen

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/3665307/8b1635b5b992ad73.pdf

Aker ASA Notification Kildahl

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa-2022-employee-share-purchase-program-301675206.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
