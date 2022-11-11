Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2022) - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 4,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.50 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share, and one-half of one share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to acquire an additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.75 per share for a period of two years from the closing date of the private placement.

Partial proceeds of the private placement will be used to complete the expenditure requirements to earn an initial 50.01% interest in the Bolo Gold-Silver project ("Bolo"), located in Nye County, Nevada. Up to 4,000 metres of RC and core drilling is planned for Bolo during Q4 2022, including expansion drilling at the South Mine Fault Zone (1,000 m), as well as exploration drilling of new targets (3,000 m). The Company has the opportunity to increase its ownership to 75% by completing the additional $4,000,000 of expenditures over the next 2 years.

Additional funds may be raised to further advance the Company's 79.99% interest in its flagship Kinsley Mountain project ("Kinsley"), located in Elko and White Pine counties, Nevada. Kinsley contains current mineral resources comprising the high-grade Western Flank Zone and near surface oxide of 418,000 indicated ounces gold at 2.63 grams-per-tonne (g/t) gold, and 117,000 inferred ounces gold at 1.51 g/t gold[1].

In conjunction with this financing, the Company may pay a finder's fee to eligible persons in compliance with applicable securities laws and exchange policies.

This financing is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About CopAur Minerals Inc.

CPAU is an exploration company focused on developing projects within the emerging, mineral-rich mining regions of Nevada and British Columbia. The Company is backed by a dynamic and experienced team of resource professionals advancing multiple holdings across both regions; the flagship being Kinsley Mountain Gold Property, a Carlin-style project located 90 km south of the Long Canyon Mine (currently in production under the Newmont/Barrick Joint Venture, Nevada Gold Mines) and its 100% owned Williams Project that points to significant gold-copper potential within the prolific Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia, Canada. (For a full overview of projects please download CopAurPresentation).

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC), Principal and Consultant, and Christopher W. Livingstone, P.Geo. (BC), Senior Geologist, both of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, and "Qualified Persons" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Raffle and Mr. Livingstone have verified the data disclosed which includes a review of the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained herein.

[1] Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada, U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021, with an effective date of May 5, 2021, and prepared by Michael M. Gustin, Ph.D., and Gary L. Simmons, MMSA and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

