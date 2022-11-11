Compagnie Financière Richemont SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

RICHEMONT APPOINTS PATRICIA GANDJI TO SENIOR EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE



11-Nov-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Richemont announces today that, effective 11 November 2022, Patricia Gandji will join the Group's Senior Executive Committee in her capacity as Chief People Officer and CEO of Regions. Patricia Gandji will continue to report to Jérôme Lambert, Chief Executive Officer of Richemont and a Director on the Board of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA. Ms Gandji brings close to 30 years of diverse managerial experience and international exposure in the luxury industry. A graduate of the Hochschule Landshut, Germany, with a Master's Degree, Ms Gandji began her career in the fashion industry in Italy and in Germany where she held various operational and strategic positions. She joined the Group in 2007 where, until 2016, she held a number of key roles with Cartier, first as Retail Director Northern Europe in Germany, promptly being promoted in 2008 to Managing Director Northern Europe, and in 2014 moved to Geneva to become Managing Director Europe, Middle East & Africa. In 2017, Ms Gandji joined Richemont in Geneva as Group CEO of Regions and, in 2020, expanded her role to ultimately take on the responsibility of Chief People Officer. Commenting on the appointment, Johann Rupert, Chairman, said:

"I am delighted for Patricia Gandji to be joining Richemont's Senior Executive Committee. Patricia brings not only her deeply human perspective but also her expansive knowledge of the regions and understanding of our Maisons. Patricia takes an empathetic approach to leadership, a quality that she is successfully promoting within Richemont and that is essential to our customer-focused mindset. This strategic appointment is in recognition of the strong value Patricia has created leading our five regions and developing our Human Resources capabilities across the Group. It also reaffirms the importance of both people and regional matters as Richemont continues its transformation journey." About Richemont At Richemont, we craft the future. Our unique portfolio includes prestigious Maisons distinguished by their craftsmanship and creativity, alongside online distributors that cultivate expert curation and technological innovation to deliver the highest standards of service. Richemont's ambition is to nurture its Maisons and businesses and enable them to grow and prosper in a responsible, sustainable manner over the long term. Richemont operates in three business areas: Jewellery Maisons with Buccellati, Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels; Specialist Watchmakers with

A. Lange & Söhne, Baume & Mercier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget, Roger Dubuis and Vacheron Constantin; and Other, primarily Fashion & Accessories Maisons with Alaïa, AZ Factory, Chloé, Delvaux, dunhill, Montblanc, Peter Millar including G/FORE, Purdey, Serapian as well as Watchfinder & Co. In addition, Richemont operates NET-A-PORTER, MR PORTER, THE OUTNET, YOOX and the OFS division. Find out more at www.richemont.com. Richemont 'A' shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Richemont's primary listing, and are included in the Swiss Market Index ('SMI') of leading stocks. Richemont South African Depository Receipts are listed in Johannesburg, Richemont's secondary listing.

