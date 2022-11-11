Brazil's Omega Energia is developing the 4.6 GW solar installation, which will be the world's largest PV project upon completion. The Brazilian state of Ceará has postponed its decision of granting the project an environmental license to Dec. 1.Brazil is set to host the world's largest solar project.The 4.6 GW Kuara solar park is being developed by Brazil-based Omega Energia. It has not disclosed the value of its investment in the planned installation. The project will feature 8 million solar modules from an undisclosed manufacturer. It will cover 7.8 thousand hectares of unused farmland between ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...