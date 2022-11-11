Charleston, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2022) - The 911 Network and its sister network 911 Encore have launched on top streaming platforms, including FuboTV, TCL Channels, LocalNow, DistroTV, AnthymTV, VUit, FreeCast, and OneHubTV, with more near-term launches planned.

The 911 Network, produced by ANTHYM, is a 24/7 linear free ad-supported TV (FAST) network dedicated to first responder activity, following the day-to-day lives of firefighters, law enforcement officers, and paramedics on the job. Viewers get a first look at heroic rescues, emergency responses, natural disasters, and all types of action-packed incidents happening every day in real life. The network includes a 24/7 feed of professionally-produced incident footage, including full episodes of Ride Along, Hero Cam, X.PD, APB Alerts, The Battalion, CCTV, and more true crime TV.





AnthymTV



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/143507_27f5a3f7d4278a64_001full.jpg

The network creates an exciting and engaging viewer experience by mixing long-form and short-form content to keep the action coming. And with new content added to the mix daily, there is always something new and interesting to see.

Nick Cartier, ANTHYM's CEO and a producer of the 911 Network, said, "The 911 Network is your one-stop-shop for first responder activity and true crime. We strive to immerse viewers in all of the crazy and exciting situations first responders encounter on a daily basis, all from their points-of-view. True Crime and Action-Reality continue to outperform most other genres, and we are pleased to have a leading content offering to fill this need in our distribution partners' channel lineups."

This announcement comes as streaming platforms of all types, such as digital cable services like FuboTV, subscription VOD services like Amazon and TV OEMs like TCL, are rapidly expanding their free, ad-supported content offerings as rising prices and subscription fatigue create greater competition for cost-conscious consumers.

According to Reid Sanders, ANTHYM's CFO and another producer of the 911 Network, "We are seeing it across the industry. Viewers are only willing to pay for a limited amount of premium content and are increasingly seeking free options for their lean-back viewing. The vast majority of platforms that lack a compelling lineup of free content are going to be left behind, and we pride ourselves on being at the forefront of that shift."

About ANTHYM:

ANTHYM is a cutting-edge media company focused on the rapidly growing streaming and connected TV (CTV) sectors. ANTHYM distributes programming via its ad supported streaming TV platform that has penetrated 1M+ television households and licenses original programming to top to streaming outlets in the virtual-MVPD, FAST, and AVOD sector.

For additional information contact:

Steven Smith

Press Cooriditator

Charleston, SC

info@anthymtv.com

Phone: 803-903-2418

Source: ANTHYM Technologies

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/143797