Cantargia's development programme for its lead asset, nadunolimab (CAN04), continued to build momentum in Q322. The company's results for the period report an operating loss of SEK74.2m, which was largely driven by R&D expenses of SEK69.7m. Cash outflow from operations for Q322 was SEK81.4m, bringing the total cash used in operations for 9M22 to SEK297.3m, up from SEK256.6m in 9M21, due to expanded clinical activities. Cantargia received net proceeds from the rights issue completed in August 2022 of SEK223.9m, resulting in a cash and short-term investment position of SEK496.5m at end-Q322. Our current forecasts for FY22 and FY23 see the company funded to mid-FY24, beyond commencement of important randomised late-stage trials in FY23. Our valuation of Cantargia is broadly unchanged at SEK7.5bn or SEK44.9 per share.

